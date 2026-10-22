Assam Guv Briefs HM Amit Shah On Youth Outreach, Drug-Free Bharat Initiatives

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 22 (IANS) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and briefed him on various initiatives undertaken by Lok Bhavan to promote patriotism, national responsibility and self-reliance among the youth.

During the meeting, the Governor extended his greetings to Union Minister Shah on the occasion of Vijayadashami and conveyed birthday wishes to the Union Minister.

According to an official statement, Acharya apprised Union Minister Shah of Lok Bhavan's efforts to strengthen the spirit of 'Nation First' among young people and encourage their active participation in nation-building.

The Governor also highlighted initiatives undertaken in line with the objectives of the Centre's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, including awareness campaigns across Assam to combat substance abuse and promote a healthier society.

These efforts are aligned with the broader national vision of building a healthy and developed India, the statement said.

Acharya also briefed the Union Home Minister on the initiative 'Namo Matrubhoomi: Rashtriya Suraksha avam Swavalamban Sankalp Saptah', which aims to raise awareness about national security, encourage self-reliance, promote a drug-free society and instill a sense of duty towards the country among young people.

Emphasising the importance of sustained public participation in nation-building, the Governor sought union Minister Shah's guidance on strengthening the implementation of these programmes and expanding their reach and impact, particularly among the youth.

The interaction also highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts in youth empowerment, national security, self-reliance and inclusive development, especially in Assam's border regions.

The Governor stressed that people-centric initiatives play a crucial role in fostering national consciousness and collective responsibility among citizens.

He reiterated that such programmes are intended to motivate young people to contribute meaningfully to the country's development while strengthening the foundations of a secure, self-reliant and developed India.

The meeting comes amid continued efforts to engage young people in nation-building activities and promote awareness about national priorities, including social responsibility, public health and security.

Officials said the initiatives seek to encourage citizens, particularly the younger generation, to embrace their responsibilities towards society and the nation.