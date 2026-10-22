Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna, CNPC Hold Talks On Joint Oil, Gas Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund Chairman Nurlan Zhakupov and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) President Zhou Xinhuai have discussed progress on joint initiatives and prospects for further cooperation in the oil and gas and energy sectors, according to Samruk-Kazyna.

The meeting took place in Astana.

“CNPC is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan and the Samruk-Kazyna Group. In 2027, Kazakhstan and the Chinese corporation will mark 30 years of cooperation. Over the years, the partnership has delivered a number of major oil and gas projects spanning the entire value chain, from geological exploration and production to oil transportation and processing,” Samruk-Kazyna said.

Key joint projects include the North Caspian Project (Kashagan), as well as JSC Mangistaumunaigas and the Kazgermunai joint venture. In the first nine months of this year, oil production at the Kashagan field reached 12.8 million tons, exceeding the target of 11 million tons.

Beyond traditional areas of cooperation, the partnership is also expanding into renewable energy. The parties expressed their commitment to the timely implementation of joint projects and further strengthening their long-term partnership.

Meanwhile, the 4th Kazakhstan-CNPC Technical Seminar was held in Astana today, focused on introducing modern technologies and improving the efficiency of developing Kazakhstan's oil and gas fields.

Following the seminar, it was proposed to develop a joint technology implementation plan for 2027–2030. The document should specify particular fields and pilot sites, responsible executors, funding volumes, implementation timelines and measurable performance indicators. It is also proposed to define criteria for the success of tests and conditions for the transition to industrial use of the technologies.