Uzbekneftegaz Studies SOCAR's Fuel Supply, Storage Practices In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). A delegation of Uzbekistan's oil depot managers and industry specialists is studying Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) experience in managing petroleum product supplies, storage, distribution and fuel retail operations, Uzbekneftegaz said on October 22.

The delegation began its visit at SOCAR Downstream's office, where specialists examined how the company manages the supply chain, from transporting and storing petroleum products to delivering them to consumers.

Presentations on fuel sales, customer relationship management and government regulation of the sector also formed part of the discussions.

In addition, the delegation visited the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, where members examined the operations of its production management center. They also learned about quality control procedures at an internationally accredited laboratory.

At an oil depot located 11 kilometers from the refinery, the specialists observed the practical procedures involved in receiving, storing and dispatching petroleum products.

On the third day of the visit, the delegation examined two filling stations and an oil depot operated by SOCAR Petroleum. The specialists focused on operational practices, including customer service, safety procedures and accounting systems, while exchanging views with local experts and receiving answers to their technical questions.

Uzbekneftegaz said the delegation plans to apply the most effective solutions and practices observed in Baku to Uzbekistan's domestic operations.