Kazakhstan, Totalenergies, TCO, NCOC Review Article 6 Climate Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A working meeting on the practical implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and the development of international climate cooperation has been held under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Alibek Kuantyrov, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The meeting was attended by non-staff adviser to the President of Kazakhstan on entrepreneurship development Raimbek Batalov and representatives of SAFC LLP, SEFE, TotalEnergies, Tengizchevroil (TCO), North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. and JSC National Company KazMunayGas (KMG).

The participants discussed topical issues of regulatory framework, mechanisms for implementing climate projects and opportunities for attracting international investment to achieve Kazakhstan's climate goals.

Special attention was paid to improving interaction with international partners, using international carbon market instruments and creating conditions for implementing joint climate initiatives.

Among the promising areas considered were methane emissions reduction, reforestation and other projects aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions and increasing their absorption.

Following the meeting, further steps were outlined for developing international cooperation and preparing Kazakhstan's climate initiatives for the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP31).

UN Climate Change Conference COP31 will take place from November 9 to November 20, 2026, in Antalya, Türkiye on November 9-20, 2026.

According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Article 6 of the Paris Agreement enables international cooperation to tackle climate change and to unlock financial support for developing countries.

There are three components to Article 6:

Article 6.2: Provides accounting and reporting guidance for Parties to use internationally transferred mitigation outcomes towards their nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

Article 6.4: Establishes a new UNFCCC mechanism that can be used to trade high-quality carbon credits.

Article 6.8: Provides opportunities for non-market-based cooperation for enhancing climate action.