Claritas And Qubiotech Join Forces To Build An Independent Challenger In Quantitative PET - From Whole Body To Brain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas NucMed Technologies Ltd., a subsidiary of Claritas HealthTech Ltd, today announced that the Claritas group has signed heads of terms to acquire a majority stake in Qubiotech Health Intelligence, S.L., the Spanish developer of the neuroCloud brain PET platform. The transaction unites Claritas's cleared PET image enhancement and quantification software with Qubiotech's neuro-imaging analytics, creating a single independent software platform for quantitative PET that spans oncology and neurology.

PET has become the measurement that decides treatment

Two waves are transforming nuclear medicine. In oncology, theranostics uses PET to choose patients for radiopharmaceutical therapy and to track their response. In neurology, amyloid-targeting therapies make brain PET the gateway to treatment and the yardstick for monitoring it. Both turn PET from a single picture into a repeated measurement, and both demand the same things: sharper images, and numbers that are automated, reproducible and consistent across sites, scanners and tracers.

At the same time, much of the quantitative software that hospitals rely on comes tied to a scanner manufacturer's ecosystem. Departments running mixed fleets, and drug developers running multi-centre trials, need an independent alternative. That is the gap the combined company is built to fill.

One platform, from image to answer



Sharper PET, any tracer. Claritas iPET enhances PET, PET/CT and PET/MRI images from any radionuclide, and has been validated across multiple isotopes. It is cleared in the United States, Brazil, Australia, Singapore and India, with CE and UKCA marking pending. The original images are always retained.

Reproducible numbers in oncology. iPETcertum adds FDA-cleared automated segmentation with SUV and volume quantification, replacing hand-drawn contours with consistent, repeatable measurement.

Automated answers in neurology. neuroCloud, CE-marked, delivers fully automated brain PET analysis, including amyloid Centiloid scoring for all three approved amyloid tracers, from the PET scan alone, with no MRI and no hand-drawn regions. In multi-cohort validation its results were consistent with established tools from the leading scanner manufacturers.

Any scanner, no hardware. The Claritas platform runs on site, on standard DICOM, with no capital outlay and no dependence on a single vendor.

A proven regulatory engine. Claritas brings a clearance track record across five jurisdictions and is leading neuroCloud's route to FDA clearance. A European base. Qubiotech gives Claritas a CE-marked neuro platform, a research and development centre in Spain, and a European regulatory and operational base.



A stronger offer to hospitals and drug developers

For hospitals and imaging networks, the combination means one independent supplier for image quality and quantification across oncology, theranostics and neurology, instead of a patchwork of tools tied to the scanner they bought. For radiopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical partners, it means a single isotope-agnostic imaging partner for trials in cancer and in brain disease, with the same quantitative methods from the first site to the last.

“PET is becoming the measurement that decides treatment, in cancer and in Alzheimer's disease. Clinicians and drug developers need sharper images and numbers they can trust, on whatever scanner they own. With iPET, iPETcertum and now neuroCloud under one roof, Claritas can deliver that from whole body to brain, independently of any scanner maker.” - Chetan Baxi, CEO, Claritas HealthTech Ltd

“We built neuroCloud to make brain PET quantification automated, reproducible and ready for routine care, and it is already CE-marked and in clinical use. Claritas brings cleared whole-body PET technology and a proven route to the US market. Together we are creating an independent platform that can compete with anyone in quantitative PET, just as amyloid therapies make brain PET indispensable.” - Daniel Fernández, CEO, Qubiotech

About Claritas NucMed Technologies Ltd.

Claritas NucMed Technologies Ltd., a subsidiary of Claritas HealthTech Ltd, develops vendor-neutral software for nuclear medicine and molecular imaging. Its PET platform is cleared in the United States, Brazil, Australia, Singapore and India, and has been validated across Zr-89, Ga-68 and F-18 chemistries. The company is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

About Qubiotech

Qubiotech Health Intelligence, S.L., based in Galicia, Spain, develops neuroCloud, an automated platform for the analysis and quantification of multimodal brain imaging, including PET, SPECT and MRI. neuroCloud is in routine use at public and private hospitals across Spain and Portugal, where it supports imaging physicians in the differential diagnosis of neurodegenerative and neurological diseases.

Media contact: Devika Dutt, COO, Claritas NucMed Technologies Ltd. ·...