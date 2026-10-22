North America Cordless Garden Equipment Market Forecasts Growth From $4.6 Billion (2025) To $10.3 Billion By 2035, Profiling John Deere, The Toro Company, Husqvarna, EGO Power+ & 11 Other Key Players
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|220
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$10.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.3%
|Regions Covered
|North America
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Country
2.2.2 Product type
2.2.3 Battery type
2.2.4 Price
2.2.5 End use
2.2.6 Distribution channel
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising adoption of battery-powered and eco-friendly garden tools
3.2.1.2 Growing popularity of home gardening and landscaping activities
3.2.1.3 Expansion of residential landscaping and property maintenance services
3.2.2 Pitfalls & Challenges
3.2.2.1 Higher upfront cost compared to corded or gas-powered equipment
3.2.2.2 Limited battery life and charging requirements
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.2.3.1 Integration of smart and IoT-enabled garden equipment
3.2.3.2 Rising trend of sustainable and noise-free outdoor tools in urban areas
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Future market trends
3.5 Technology and innovation landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.6.1 Standards and compliance requirements
3.6.2 Regional regulatory frameworks
3.6.3 Certification standards
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
3.9 Pricing analysis (driven by primary research)
3.9.1 Historical price trend analysis (driven by primary research)
3.9.2 Pricing strategy by player type (premium / value / cost-plus) (driven by primary research)
3.9.3 Price comparison: battery vs gas-powered equipment
3.9.4 Impact of battery cost on overall equipment pricing
3.9.5 Regional price variations & drivers
3.10 Trade data analysis (HS Code- 8467.21) (driven by paid database)
3.10.1 Import/export volume & value trends (driven by paid database)
3.10.2 Key trade corridors & tariff impact (driven by paid database)
3.10.3 Major exporting & importing countries
3.10.4 Trade policy impact on market dynamics
3.11 Capacity & production landscape (driven by primary research)
3.11.1 Installed capacity by region & key producer (driven by primary research)
3.11.2 Capacity utilization rates & expansion pipelines (driven by primary research)
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 By Region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Lawn mowers
5.3 Chainsaws
5.4 Hedge trimmers
5.5 Leaf blowers
5.6 Grass trimmers
5.7 Other tools
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Battery Type, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion)
6.3 Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd)
6.4 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Low
7.3 Medium
7.4 High
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Residential
8.3 Commercial
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Online
9.3 Offline
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Australia
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.6 MEA
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 AriensCo
11.2 Bosch
11.3 EGO Power+
11.4 Exmark Manufacturing
11.5 Greenworks
11.6 Honda Power Equipment
11.7 Husqvarna
11.8 John Deere
11.9 Makita
11.10 Mean Green (Generac)
11.11 Scag Power Equipment
11.12 Stanley Black & Decker
11.13 STIHL Inc.
11.14 Techtronic Industries (TTI)
11.15 The Toro Company
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