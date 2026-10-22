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North America Cordless Garden Equipment Market Forecasts Growth From $4.6 Billion (2025) To $10.3 Billion By 2035, Profiling John Deere, The Toro Company, Husqvarna, EGO Power+ & 11 Other Key Players


Date: 2026-10-22 09:31:59

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 220-Page Report Shows Lithium-Ion Batteries Held 72.6% Share and the U.S. Accounted for $4.1 Billion in 2025 as Home Gardening and Landscaping Services Expand, While Upfront Costs and Battery Life Limit Adoption

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Cordless Garden Equipment Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Cordless Garden Equipment Market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3%. Market growth is supported by rising homeowner investment in lawn care, landscaping, and garden enhancement, alongside increasing demand for convenient, portable, and quieter outdoor power equipment.

Consumers across North America are accelerating the transition from fuel-based machines to battery-powered garden tools. Cordless equipment offers improved maneuverability, lower maintenance requirements, and reduced noise levels, making it increasingly attractive for residential users and professional landscaping service providers. Demand remains consistent across seasonal lawn and garden maintenance cycles, while widespread availability through physical retail stores and e-commerce platforms is improving product accessibility.

Advancements in lithium-ion battery technology continue to influence the competitive direction of the North America cordless garden equipment market. Improvements in charging speed, battery lifespan, energy efficiency, and power consistency have enabled cordless products to compete more effectively with conventional alternatives. Manufacturers are also expanding interchangeable battery platforms that allow one battery system to operate multiple tools, strengthening convenience, customer retention, and long-term brand loyalty.

Lawn Mowers Lead Product Demand

The lawn mowers segment generated USD 1.8 billion in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9% between 2026 and 2035. Lawn mowers retain a leading market position because of their central role in routine residential and commercial lawn maintenance. Cordless models provide quieter operation, simplified handling, and greater mobility compared with conventional equipment.

Ongoing improvements in motor output and battery endurance are increasing cutting efficiency and extending operating time. These developments are making cordless lawn mowers suitable for a broader range of property sizes. Strong demand for user-friendly, low-maintenance products is expected to support continued segment expansion throughout the forecast period.

Lithium-ion Batteries Maintain Market Dominance

The lithium-ion (Li-Ion) battery segment accounted for a 72.6% market share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% through 2035. Its leadership is attributed to high energy performance, lightweight construction, extended lifecycle, rapid charging, and consistent power delivery. These capabilities enhance equipment productivity while reducing upkeep requirements.

Continued battery innovation and declining production costs are expected to broaden adoption across residential and professional applications. Greater compatibility between batteries and multiple garden tools is also encouraging consumers to build integrated cordless equipment collections within a single product platform.

U.S. Cordless Garden Equipment Market Outlook

The U.S. Cordless Garden Equipment Market reached USD 4.1 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2026 to 2035. Growth is supported by sustained residential property maintenance, strong landscaping activity, and consumer preference for battery-powered tools that provide quieter operation and easier handling.

Battery longevity, charging efficiency, runtime, and cross-device compatibility remain important purchasing considerations. Established retail networks and expanding online sales channels provide broad market coverage, while professional service providers are increasing demand for durable equipment designed for prolonged operation. Seasonal landscaping cycles will continue to shape purchasing patterns, particularly during peak lawn care periods.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Key companies operating in the North America Cordless Garden Equipment Market include AriensCo, Bosch, EGO Power+, Exmark Manufacturing, Greenworks, Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna, John Deere, Makita, Mean Green (Generac), Scag Power Equipment, Stanley Black & Decker, STIHL Inc., Techtronic Industries (TTI), and The Toro Company.

Market participants are prioritizing product innovation in battery systems, motor efficiency, runtime, and equipment durability. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are helping companies expand product portfolios and strengthen technological capabilities. Businesses are also investing in offline retail and e-commerce distribution to improve regional accessibility.

Sustainability remains an important product development priority, with manufacturers focusing on reduced emissions and lower operating noise. Competitive strategies increasingly balance high-performance solutions for professional users with affordable, easy-to-operate equipment for homeowners.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape assessment using Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, product segmentation, battery technology analysis, and regional forecasts
  • Company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 220
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $10.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3%
Regions Covered North America


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Country
2.2.2 Product type
2.2.3 Battery type
2.2.4 Price
2.2.5 End use
2.2.6 Distribution channel
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising adoption of battery-powered and eco-friendly garden tools
3.2.1.2 Growing popularity of home gardening and landscaping activities
3.2.1.3 Expansion of residential landscaping and property maintenance services
3.2.2 Pitfalls & Challenges
3.2.2.1 Higher upfront cost compared to corded or gas-powered equipment
3.2.2.2 Limited battery life and charging requirements
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.2.3.1 Integration of smart and IoT-enabled garden equipment
3.2.3.2 Rising trend of sustainable and noise-free outdoor tools in urban areas
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Future market trends
3.5 Technology and innovation landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.6.1 Standards and compliance requirements
3.6.2 Regional regulatory frameworks
3.6.3 Certification standards
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
3.9 Pricing analysis (driven by primary research)
3.9.1 Historical price trend analysis (driven by primary research)
3.9.2 Pricing strategy by player type (premium / value / cost-plus) (driven by primary research)
3.9.3 Price comparison: battery vs gas-powered equipment
3.9.4 Impact of battery cost on overall equipment pricing
3.9.5 Regional price variations & drivers
3.10 Trade data analysis (HS Code- 8467.21) (driven by paid database)
3.10.1 Import/export volume & value trends (driven by paid database)
3.10.2 Key trade corridors & tariff impact (driven by paid database)
3.10.3 Major exporting & importing countries
3.10.4 Trade policy impact on market dynamics
3.11 Capacity & production landscape (driven by primary research)
3.11.1 Installed capacity by region & key producer (driven by primary research)
3.11.2 Capacity utilization rates & expansion pipelines (driven by primary research)
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 By Region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Lawn mowers
5.3 Chainsaws
5.4 Hedge trimmers
5.5 Leaf blowers
5.6 Grass trimmers
5.7 Other tools
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Battery Type, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion)
6.3 Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd)
6.4 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Low
7.3 Medium
7.4 High
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Residential
8.3 Commercial
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Online
9.3 Offline
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Australia
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.6 MEA
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 AriensCo
11.2 Bosch
11.3 EGO Power+
11.4 Exmark Manufacturing
11.5 Greenworks
11.6 Honda Power Equipment
11.7 Husqvarna
11.8 John Deere
11.9 Makita
11.10 Mean Green (Generac)
11.11 Scag Power Equipment
11.12 Stanley Black & Decker
11.13 STIHL Inc.
11.14 Techtronic Industries (TTI)
11.15 The Toro Company
For more information about this report visit

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