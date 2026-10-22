North America Cordless Garden Equipment Market Forecasts Growth From $4.6 Billion (2025) To $10.3 Billion By 2035, Profiling John Deere, The Toro Company, Husqvarna, EGO Power+ & 11 Other Key Players

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Cordless Garden Equipment Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Cordless Garden Equipment Market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3%. Market growth is supported by rising homeowner investment in lawn care, landscaping, and garden enhancement, alongside increasing demand for convenient, portable, and quieter outdoor power equipment.

Consumers across North America are accelerating the transition from fuel-based machines to battery-powered garden tools. Cordless equipment offers improved maneuverability, lower maintenance requirements, and reduced noise levels, making it increasingly attractive for residential users and professional landscaping service providers. Demand remains consistent across seasonal lawn and garden maintenance cycles, while widespread availability through physical retail stores and e-commerce platforms is improving product accessibility.

Advancements in lithium-ion battery technology continue to influence the competitive direction of the North America cordless garden equipment market. Improvements in charging speed, battery lifespan, energy efficiency, and power consistency have enabled cordless products to compete more effectively with conventional alternatives. Manufacturers are also expanding interchangeable battery platforms that allow one battery system to operate multiple tools, strengthening convenience, customer retention, and long-term brand loyalty.

Lawn Mowers Lead Product Demand

The lawn mowers segment generated USD 1.8 billion in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9% between 2026 and 2035. Lawn mowers retain a leading market position because of their central role in routine residential and commercial lawn maintenance. Cordless models provide quieter operation, simplified handling, and greater mobility compared with conventional equipment.

Ongoing improvements in motor output and battery endurance are increasing cutting efficiency and extending operating time. These developments are making cordless lawn mowers suitable for a broader range of property sizes. Strong demand for user-friendly, low-maintenance products is expected to support continued segment expansion throughout the forecast period.

Lithium-ion Batteries Maintain Market Dominance

The lithium-ion (Li-Ion) battery segment accounted for a 72.6% market share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% through 2035. Its leadership is attributed to high energy performance, lightweight construction, extended lifecycle, rapid charging, and consistent power delivery. These capabilities enhance equipment productivity while reducing upkeep requirements.

Continued battery innovation and declining production costs are expected to broaden adoption across residential and professional applications. Greater compatibility between batteries and multiple garden tools is also encouraging consumers to build integrated cordless equipment collections within a single product platform.

U.S. Cordless Garden Equipment Market Outlook

The U.S. Cordless Garden Equipment Market reached USD 4.1 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2026 to 2035. Growth is supported by sustained residential property maintenance, strong landscaping activity, and consumer preference for battery-powered tools that provide quieter operation and easier handling.

Battery longevity, charging efficiency, runtime, and cross-device compatibility remain important purchasing considerations. Established retail networks and expanding online sales channels provide broad market coverage, while professional service providers are increasing demand for durable equipment designed for prolonged operation. Seasonal landscaping cycles will continue to shape purchasing patterns, particularly during peak lawn care periods.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Key companies operating in the North America Cordless Garden Equipment Market include AriensCo, Bosch, EGO Power+, Exmark Manufacturing, Greenworks, Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna, John Deere, Makita, Mean Green (Generac), Scag Power Equipment, Stanley Black & Decker, STIHL Inc., Techtronic Industries (TTI), and The Toro Company.

Market participants are prioritizing product innovation in battery systems, motor efficiency, runtime, and equipment durability. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are helping companies expand product portfolios and strengthen technological capabilities. Businesses are also investing in offline retail and e-commerce distribution to improve regional accessibility.

Sustainability remains an important product development priority, with manufacturers focusing on reduced emissions and lower operating noise. Competitive strategies increasingly balance high-performance solutions for professional users with affordable, easy-to-operate equipment for homeowners.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape assessment using Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, product segmentation, battery technology analysis, and regional forecasts Company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

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