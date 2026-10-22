Before A Rural Hospital Can Hire A Nurse, It Has To House One

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LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Investor News Commentary - Nationally, the job vacancy rate at Indian Health Service facilities is more than 30 percent, according to the agency, and an IHS official has described housing for medical professionals recruited from outside the local area as one of the biggest barriers to joining, and staying on, its team. In August, the IHS announced $15.3 million in funding for eight staff quarters projects, selected in part for their demonstrated housing needs and remoteness. For health systems serving remote communities, a place to live is becoming part of the job offer, and that demand is reaching companies that build homes in factories, house workforces at scale and recruit the clinicians those communities need. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL), Target Hospitality Corp. (Nasdaq: TH), WillScot Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: WSC), Legacy Housing Corporation (Nasdaq: LEGH), AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN).

The Hiring Problem Behind the Housing Problem

The shortage reaches well beyond the Indian Health Service. As of September 30, 2026, the Health Resources and Services Administration counted 5,480 rural primary care Health Professional Shortage Areas, 62.06% of all such designations nationwide. A review cited by the National Rural Health Association in a 2025 policy brief found that 20 percent of rural health care workers cited affordable housing as a significant barrier to retention.

Competition for clinicians is adding to the pressure. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), which recruits physicians, nurses and other health care professionals, found in its annual review of physician recruiting incentives, released October 19, that the average starting salary for all physicians is $419,000, up from $403,000 last year, and that the average signing bonus jumped 29% to nearly $50,000. In its second-quarter results, AMN reported that search revenue grew 27% year over year, with particular strength in executive search and physician permanent placement. The company expects to release third-quarter results after the market close on November 5.

“Overall demand growth improved through the quarter, and the trend improved in July, giving us momentum that is reflected in third quarter guidance,” said Cary Grace, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMN Healthcare.

A Hospital on the Navajo Nation Builds Its Own Answer

BOXABL Inc.

The first phase includes 15 Studio Casitas. BOXABL expects to deliver the units over roughly 60 days, with the first phase expected to be complete by the end of the year, and the company anticipates additional units as the project continues. BOXABL said further details regarding delivery and site installation will be provided as the project progresses.

“This collaboration reflects the type of real-world demand we are pursuing,” said Galiano Tiramani, co-founder and co-CEO of BOXABL.“Health care systems, especially in rural communities, can face real challenges housing their staff, and we believe factory-built solutions like the Studio Casita can help address those needs.”

The project puts BOXABL's manufacturing approach to work in the field. The company's Casita is a 361-square-foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom and utilities that unfolds on-site in under an hour, and BOXABL says its factory-built Casitas are designed to shorten construction timelines and add housing capacity faster than traditional site-built methods, while maintaining long-term durability and livability standards. The Studio Casita is designed to serve uses ranging from accessory dwelling units and backyard homes to workforce housing, remote site housing and disaster response. BOXABL has raised more than $230 million from more than 50,000 investors since its founding in 2017, and its shares began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on July 20, 2026, following completion of its business combination with FG Merger II Corp.

Workforce Housing Becomes a Business Line

Legacy Housing Corporation (Nasdaq: LEGH), which builds manufactured homes, reported second-quarter 2026 net revenue of $66.3 million, up 32.3% from a year earlier, and began deliveries during the quarter under a previously announced large workforce housing order, shipping 113 of the 380 contracted units. The company said it is focused on securing additional workforce housing business, including opportunities tied to data center construction projects.

“This was a great quarter for Legacy,” said Kenneth E. Shipley, Chief Executive Officer of Legacy Housing, pointing to record net income, a strong backlog and the first deliveries under what he called the company's“marquee 2026 workforce housing order.”

Target Hospitality Corp. (Nasdaq: TH) shows how large workforce lodging can get. On August 26, the company announced a new multi-year contract for a lodging community supporting approximately 1,100 individuals in the Pecos region of West Texas for a data center project, expected to generate approximately $250 million of revenue through August 2030. Target said it has secured more than $1.7 billion of multi-year contract awards across its rapidly expanding WHS segment since January 2026, and it raised its 2026 outlook to total revenue between $435 million and $445 million.

“Accelerating demand and continued pipeline conversion are building significant momentum across our WHS segment,” said Brad Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Target Hospitality.

WillScot Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: WSC), a provider of temporary modular space, reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $612 million, net income of $47 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $228 million at a 37.2% margin, and raised its 2026 full year outlook.

“Large project and event activity, combined with our Enterprise Accounts and verticals strategies, drove year-over-year modular unit activation growth for the third consecutive quarter and a return to year-over-year revenue growth,” said Tim Boswell, President and Chief Executive Officer of WillScot.

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Article Source: BOXABL Inc. news release dated October 21, 2026.

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