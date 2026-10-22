Global Gardening Tools Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2026-2035 Battery Power Is Remaking The $98 Billion Gardening-Tools Business

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gardening Tools Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industry is experiencing a significant shift from traditional heavy, fuel-powered equipment toward lighter, eco-friendly, and ergonomically optimized alternatives. Manufacturers are introducing carbon-fiber-handled, battery-operated, and sensor-enabled tools designed to improve durability, energy efficiency, precision, and user comfort. Continued advances in lithium-ion batteries and brushless motors enable electric gardening tools to deliver approximately 90%-95% of the efficiency of conventional gasoline models while reducing operating noise and environmental impact.

Modular, multi-attachment equipment supported by universal battery platforms is also gaining market traction. These systems allow one battery to power several products, including trimmers, chainsaws, blowers, and edgers. By reducing purchase, storage, and transportation requirements, universal platforms provide greater convenience and value for homeowners, DIY users, and professional landscapers.

The power tools segment accounted for a 40.3% share of the Global Gardening Tools Market in 2025. Demand is increasing as consumers seek high-performance cordless equipment capable of completing heavy-duty gardening and landscaping tasks with less physical effort. Product versatility, operational efficiency, and ease of use continue to strengthen adoption across residential and commercial settings.

The mid-price range segment represented 40% of the market in 2025. Its performance reflects growing demand from consumers seeking reliable, durable equipment without the cost associated with premium products. This category is particularly attractive to the expanding prosumer market, including hobbyists and semi-professional users who require high-quality performance, practical features, and long-term value.

The U.S. Gardening Tools Market generated USD 22.8 billion in 2025, equivalent to a reported 88.6% share, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2035. A strong DIY culture, wider adoption of battery-operated power equipment, and increasing interest in converting lawns into personalized garden spaces are supporting expansion. Millennial homeowners, urban gardening enthusiasts, and professional landscaping companies are contributing to sustained demand.

Established home improvement retailers and a robust e-commerce ecosystem provide U.S. customers with broad access to hand tools, power tools, accessories, and replacement equipment. The rapid adoption of ergonomic products and smart gardening technologies is also shortening replacement cycles and supporting sales across both residential and professional applications.

Leading companies operating in the Global Gardening Tools Market include Husqvarna AB, Makita Corporation, Briggs & Stratton LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, AriensCo, Fiskars Corporation, Deere & Company, Bully Tools Inc., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., The Toro Company, Yamabiko Corporation, STIHL Holding AG & Co. KG, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI), Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Griffon Corporation Inc., and Zenport Industries.

Market participants are strengthening their competitive positions through gardening tool innovation, distribution expansion, digital marketing, and continuous R&D. Product development priorities include lightweight construction, durable materials, battery-powered operation, ergonomic designs, and integrated smart technology. Partnerships with home improvement retailers and e-commerce platforms are expanding product availability, while lifestyle-driven campaigns emphasize convenience, sustainability, and performance.

Strategic investment in modular and multi-attachment systems is helping manufacturers lower ownership costs and increase customer value. Companies are also expanding into emerging markets, improving after-sales support, and using targeted promotional strategies to build brand loyalty and support long-term growth.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive assessment incorporating Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Global market size, product and price segmentation, and regional forecasts through 2035 In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

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