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Global Gardening Tools Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2026-2035 Battery Power Is Remaking The $98 Billion Gardening-Tools Business


Date: 2026-10-22 09:31:59

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global gardening tools market is projected to reach $170 billion by 2035, a new report finds, as homeowners trade gas-powered gear for lighter battery tools from Stanley Black & Decker, Husqvarna, STIHL and Techtronic Industries.

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gardening Tools Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industry is experiencing a significant shift from traditional heavy, fuel-powered equipment toward lighter, eco-friendly, and ergonomically optimized alternatives. Manufacturers are introducing carbon-fiber-handled, battery-operated, and sensor-enabled tools designed to improve durability, energy efficiency, precision, and user comfort. Continued advances in lithium-ion batteries and brushless motors enable electric gardening tools to deliver approximately 90%-95% of the efficiency of conventional gasoline models while reducing operating noise and environmental impact.

Modular, multi-attachment equipment supported by universal battery platforms is also gaining market traction. These systems allow one battery to power several products, including trimmers, chainsaws, blowers, and edgers. By reducing purchase, storage, and transportation requirements, universal platforms provide greater convenience and value for homeowners, DIY users, and professional landscapers.

The power tools segment accounted for a 40.3% share of the Global Gardening Tools Market in 2025. Demand is increasing as consumers seek high-performance cordless equipment capable of completing heavy-duty gardening and landscaping tasks with less physical effort. Product versatility, operational efficiency, and ease of use continue to strengthen adoption across residential and commercial settings.

The mid-price range segment represented 40% of the market in 2025. Its performance reflects growing demand from consumers seeking reliable, durable equipment without the cost associated with premium products. This category is particularly attractive to the expanding prosumer market, including hobbyists and semi-professional users who require high-quality performance, practical features, and long-term value.

The U.S. Gardening Tools Market generated USD 22.8 billion in 2025, equivalent to a reported 88.6% share, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2035. A strong DIY culture, wider adoption of battery-operated power equipment, and increasing interest in converting lawns into personalized garden spaces are supporting expansion. Millennial homeowners, urban gardening enthusiasts, and professional landscaping companies are contributing to sustained demand.

Established home improvement retailers and a robust e-commerce ecosystem provide U.S. customers with broad access to hand tools, power tools, accessories, and replacement equipment. The rapid adoption of ergonomic products and smart gardening technologies is also shortening replacement cycles and supporting sales across both residential and professional applications.

Leading companies operating in the Global Gardening Tools Market include Husqvarna AB, Makita Corporation, Briggs & Stratton LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, AriensCo, Fiskars Corporation, Deere & Company, Bully Tools Inc., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., The Toro Company, Yamabiko Corporation, STIHL Holding AG & Co. KG, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI), Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Griffon Corporation Inc., and Zenport Industries.

Market participants are strengthening their competitive positions through gardening tool innovation, distribution expansion, digital marketing, and continuous R&D. Product development priorities include lightweight construction, durable materials, battery-powered operation, ergonomic designs, and integrated smart technology. Partnerships with home improvement retailers and e-commerce platforms are expanding product availability, while lifestyle-driven campaigns emphasize convenience, sustainability, and performance.

Strategic investment in modular and multi-attachment systems is helping manufacturers lower ownership costs and increase customer value. Companies are also expanding into emerging markets, improving after-sales support, and using targeted promotional strategies to build brand loyalty and support long-term growth.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, key growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
  • Competitive assessment incorporating Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Global market size, product and price segmentation, and regional forecasts through 2035
  • In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 180
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $98 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $170 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Research Methodology
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality Commitments
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research Trail & Confidence Scoring
1.3.1 Research Trail Components
1.3.2 Scoring Components
1.4 Data Collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Forecast model
1.7.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.7.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Region
2.2.1.1 North America
2.2.1.2 Europe
2.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
2.2.1.4 Middle East & Africa
2.2.1.5 Latin America
2.2.2 Product Type
2.2.3 Price Range
2.2.4 End Use
2.2.5 Distribution Channel
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit Margin Analysis by Value Chain Stage (Driven by Primary Research)
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Manufacturers
3.1.5 Distributors
3.2 Industry Impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Supply Chain Analysis
3.4.1 Global Supply Chain Structure
3.4.2 Raw Material Sourcing (Steel, Aluminium, Plastics, Electronics)
3.4.3 Component Manufacturing & Tier Supplier Network
3.4.4 Final Assembly & Production Footprint
3.4.5 China Sourcing Dynamics & Risks
3.4.6 China Exit & China+1 Strategies
3.4.7 Alternative Manufacturing Hubs (Mexico, Taiwan, Vietnam, India)
3.5 Technology and innovation landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Price trends Analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.6.1 Historical Price Trend Analysis (2022-2025) (Driven by Primary Research)
3.6.2 Pricing Strategy by Player Type (Premium / Value / Cost-plus) (Driven by Primary Research)
3.6.3 Price Variation by Product Type & End Use
3.6.4 Geographic Price Benchmarking
3.6.5 Impact of Raw Material Costs on Pricing
3.6.6 Regional Price Variations & Purchasing Power Parity
3.6.7 Private Label vs Branded Pricing Dynamics
3.7 Regulatory landscape
3.7.1 Global Regulatory Landscape
3.7.1.1 North America (EPA, CPSC, OSHA)
3.7.1.2 Europe (CE Marking, REACH, RoHS)
3.7.1.3 Asia-Pacific
3.7.1.3.1 China Standards (GB, CCC)
3.7.1.3.2 Japan Standards (JIS, PSE)
3.7.1.3.3 Taiwan Standards & Import Requirements
3.7.1.3.4 India Standards (BIS)
3.7.1.4 Latin America (MERCOSUR Regulations, Brazil ANVISA)
3.7.1.5 Middle East & Africa (GCC Standardization, SASO)
3.7.2 Labelling & Safety Disclosure Requirements
3.7.3 Impact on Market Entry & Product Development
3.8 Patent Landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.8.1 Patent Filing Trends by Technology Category (2022-2025)
3.8.2 Key Patent Holders & Innovation Leaders
3.8.3 Technology Domain Analysis (Hand Tools vs Power Tools)
3.8.4 Geographic Distribution of Patent Activity
3.8.5 Key Patent Citations & White Space Analysis
3.8.6 Emerging Technology Patents (Robotics, IoT, Battery Tech)
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
3.11 Trade Data Analysis (Driven by paid database)
3.11.1 Import/Export Volume & Value Trends (2022-2025)
3.11.2 Key Trade Corridors & Routes
3.11.2.1 China to North America/Europe Trade Flows
3.11.2.2 Taiwan Export Markets & Manufacturing Role
3.11.2.3 Mexico to US (USMCA Benefits)
3.11.2.4 Intra-Asia Trade Dynamics
3.11.3 HS Code Classification & Tariff Structure
3.11.4 Tariff Impact Analysis by Product Type
3.11.5 Non-Tariff Barriers & Trade Restrictions
3.11.6 Trade Policy Changes & Future Outlook (2025-2027)
3.12 Impact of AI & Generative AI on the Market
3.12.1 AI-Driven Disruption of Existing Business Models
3.12.2 GenAI Use Cases & Adoption Roadmap by Segment
3.13 Capacity & Production Landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.13.1 Installed Capacity by Region & Key Producer (Driven by Primary Research)
3.13.1.1 North America Manufacturing Footprint
3.13.1.2 Europe Manufacturing Footprint
3.13.1.3 Asia-Pacific Manufacturing Footprint (China, Taiwan, Vietnam, India)
3.13.2 Capacity Utilization Rates & Expansion Pipelines (Driven by Primary Research)
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 By region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.3.1 China
4.2.1.3.2 India
4.2.1.3.3 Japan
4.2.1.3.4 South Korea
4.2.1.3.5 Australia
4.2.1.3.6 Taiwan
4.2.1.4 Middle East & Africa
4.2.1.5 Latin America
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
4.5 Company matrix analysis
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New Product Launches
4.6.4 Expansion Plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Hand tools
5.2.1 Shovels and spades
5.2.2 Pruners and shears
5.2.3 Rakes
5.2.4 Trowels
5.2.5 Hoes
5.2.6 Forks
5.3 Power tools
5.3.1 Lawn mowers
5.3.2 Leaf Blowers
5.3.3 Hedge trimmers
5.3.4 Tillers
5.4 Watering equipment
5.4.1 Hoses
5.4.2 Sprinklers
5.4.3 Watering cans
5.4.4 Drip irrigation systems
5.5 Others
5.5.1 Plant supports
5.5.2 Garden gloves
5.5.3 Tool storage
5.5.4 Compost bins
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price Range, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Low
6.3 Mid
6.4 High
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Residential
7.2.1 Single-Family Homes
7.2.2 Multi-Family Housing & Condominiums
7.2.3 Urban Gardening & Rooftop Gardens
7.3 Commercial
7.3.1 Professional Landscaping Services
7.3.2 Municipal & Government Properties
7.3.3 Golf Courses & Sports Facilities
7.3.4 Hotels & Hospitality
7.3.5 Corporate Campuses & Business Parks
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Online
8.2.1 E-commerce
8.2.2 Company websites
8.3 Offline
8.3.1 Supermarkets
8.3.2 Specialty stores
8.3.3 Others (Departmental stores, etc.)
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Russia
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.4.6 Taiwan
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 AriensCo
10.2 Briggs & Stratton LLC
10.3 Bully Tools Inc.
10.4 Deere & Company
10.5 Fiskars Corporation
10.6 Griffon Corporation Inc.
10.7 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
10.8 Husqvarna AB
10.9 Kubota Corporation
10.10 Makita Corporation
10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH
10.12 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
10.13 STIHL Holding AG & Co. KG
10.14 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI)
10.15 The Toro Company
10.16 Yamabiko Corporation
10.17 Zenport Industries
For more information about this report visit

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