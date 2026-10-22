Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Clinical Trials Leave The Clinic As The Decentralized Model Heads For A $28.4Bn Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$28.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality commitments
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research trail & confidence scoring
1.3.1 Research trail components
1.3.2 Scoring components
1.4 Data collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Market estimates & forecasts parameters
1.8 Forecast model
1.8.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.8.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.9 Research transparency addendum
1.9.1 Source attribution framework
1.9.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.9.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
2.1.1 Business trends
2.1.2 Decentralization model trends
2.1.3 Technology trends
2.1.4 Therapeutic area trends
2.1.5 Study phase trends
2.1.6 Regional trends
2.2 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Technological advancement in digital health
3.2.1.2 Cost efficiency and accelerated timelines
3.2.1.3 Regulatory support and framework development
3.2.1.4 Improved patient accessibility and diversity
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Data integrity and standardization
3.2.2.2 Regulatory complexity and regional inconsistencies
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Integration of AI and wearables
3.2.3.2 Expansion into underserved and emerging markets
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape (Driven by primary research)
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 MEA
3.5 Technology landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Operational architecture of hybrid trial designs
3.7 Future market trends
3.8 Data capture and technology integration
3.8.1 Standardizing Electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) within central clinical data repositories
3.8.2 Device interoperability: Technical integration of wearable sensors and digital health technologies (DHTs)
3.8.3 Technical strategies for preserving data integrity, managing device variance, and mitigating missing data
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
3.11 Impact of AI and Generative AI on the market (Driven by primary research)
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Merger and acquisition
4.6.2 Partnership and collaboration
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Decentralization Model, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Hybrid
5.3 Fully
5.4 Site-based decentralized model
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Technology, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Telemedicine platforms
6.3 Wearable devices
6.4 Mobile health applications
6.5 Electronic data capture (EDC) systems
6.6 Electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO)
6.7 Other technologies
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Therapeutic Area, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Oncology
7.3 Cardiology
7.4 Neurology
7.5 Infectious diseases
7.6 Respiratory disorders
7.7 Other chronic conditions
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Study Phase, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Phase I
8.3 Phase II
8.4 Phase III
8.5 Phase IV
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 France
9.3.3 UK
9.3.4 Netherlands
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Italy
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 South Korea
9.4.4 India
9.4.5 Australia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Argentina
9.5.3 Mexico
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Bio-Optronics
10.2 Clinical Research IO
10.3 ClinOne
10.4 ClinTex
10.5 Covance
10.6 Curebase
10.7 Florence Healthcare
10.8 Fortrea
10.9 IQVIA
10.10 Mahalo Health
10.11 Medable
10.12 Medidata
10.13 OpenClinica
10.14 Parexel
10.15 PPD (Thermo Fisher Scientific)
10.16 PRA Health Sciences (ICON)
10.17 Propharma
10.18 Reify Health
10.19 Sanguine Bio
10.20 Sano Genetics
10.21 Science 37
10.22 Signant Health
10.23 Trialize
10.24 Veeva Systems
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