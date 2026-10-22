Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Clinical Trials Leave The Clinic As The Decentralized Model Heads For A $28.4Bn Market

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Market was valued at USD 8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 28.4 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 13.7%. Market growth is supported by increasing regulatory acceptance, continued innovation in digital health technologies, and rising demand for efficient, cost-effective, and inclusive clinical trial designs.

Telehealth platforms, electronic patient-reported outcome solutions, remote monitoring systems, and digital data collection tools are improving the feasibility and scalability of decentralized clinical trials. Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, contract research organizations, and research institutions are integrating these technologies into study frameworks to strengthen patient accessibility, engagement, and diversity.

Remote trial management can reduce reliance on traditional research sites, lower operational costs, improve participant convenience, and support stronger retention. These benefits are especially significant for large-scale studies involving geographically dispersed patient populations. By minimizing travel requirements and streamlining data collection, decentralized clinical trial solutions can accelerate timelines while enabling sponsors to reach broader and more representative participant groups.

Hybrid Decentralized Trial Models Lead Market Adoption

The hybrid decentralized model segment accounted for 54.1% of the market in 2025 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.7% through 2035. Hybrid trials have become a preferred option for many mid-stage and late-stage clinical studies because they combine remote patient engagement with required in-person assessments.

This approach allows sponsors to introduce decentralized technologies while retaining site-based oversight for critical procedures, safety evaluations, and specialized data collection. Hybrid models can improve recruitment, increase retention, enhance operational flexibility, and support compliance with study protocols and regulatory requirements.

Phase I Studies Present Emerging Opportunities

The Phase I studies segment held a 21.3% market share in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% through 2035. Adoption remains selective because early-stage clinical research often requires intensive monitoring, detailed safety assessments, controlled environments, and direct clinical supervision.

Advancements in remote monitoring, connected devices, digital health platforms, and secure data management are creating opportunities to incorporate decentralized components into early-phase research. These capabilities may support selected remote assessments and data collection activities while maintaining the clinical oversight required to protect participants and evaluate investigational therapies.

North America Maintains Market Leadership

North America captured 44.2% of the Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Market in 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% through 2035. The region benefits from an advanced healthcare infrastructure, a well-established clinical research ecosystem, broad adoption of digital health technologies, and a favorable regulatory environment.

The United States represents the largest contributor to regional revenue, supported by extensive clinical trial activity, strong technology deployment, and the presence of major decentralized clinical trial solution providers. Continued investment in virtual research platforms, data integration, cybersecurity, and patient engagement is expected to reinforce North America's market position.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Priorities

Key companies operating in the global decentralized clinical trials market include Curebase, Florence Healthcare, OpenClinica, Trialize, Reify Health, Signant Health, Clinical Research IO, Sanguine Bio, Medable, Propharma, Parexel, Medidata, IQVIA, ClinOne, Fortrea, Veeva Systems, ClinTex, Sano Genetics, Covance, Bio-Optronics, Mahalo Health, Science 37, PRA Health Sciences (ICON), and PPD (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Market participants are prioritizing technology innovation, strategic collaborations, and service expansion. Investments are focused on digital platforms that support remote patient monitoring, virtual site management, electronic data capture, real-time analytics, and secure clinical data exchange. Partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, healthcare providers, and technology firms are also helping businesses broaden their geographic reach and service capabilities.

Additional development priorities include platform interoperability, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cloud-based infrastructure, patient engagement tools, and integrated clinical data management. These investments are expected to improve trial efficiency, strengthen data quality, and enhance participant experiences across decentralized and hybrid study models.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segment performance, and regional forecasts through 2035 In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis



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