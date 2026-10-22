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Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Clinical Trials Leave The Clinic As The Decentralized Model Heads For A $28.4Bn Market


Date: 2026-10-22 09:31:59

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Report values decentralised clinical trials at $8bn in 2025, with hybrid models taking 54.1% and North America 44.2%, though data integrity and patchy regulation across regions still trouble IQVIA, Medidata, Medable and Veeva Systems

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Market was valued at USD 8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 28.4 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 13.7%. Market growth is supported by increasing regulatory acceptance, continued innovation in digital health technologies, and rising demand for efficient, cost-effective, and inclusive clinical trial designs.

Telehealth platforms, electronic patient-reported outcome solutions, remote monitoring systems, and digital data collection tools are improving the feasibility and scalability of decentralized clinical trials. Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, contract research organizations, and research institutions are integrating these technologies into study frameworks to strengthen patient accessibility, engagement, and diversity.

Remote trial management can reduce reliance on traditional research sites, lower operational costs, improve participant convenience, and support stronger retention. These benefits are especially significant for large-scale studies involving geographically dispersed patient populations. By minimizing travel requirements and streamlining data collection, decentralized clinical trial solutions can accelerate timelines while enabling sponsors to reach broader and more representative participant groups.

Hybrid Decentralized Trial Models Lead Market Adoption

The hybrid decentralized model segment accounted for 54.1% of the market in 2025 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.7% through 2035. Hybrid trials have become a preferred option for many mid-stage and late-stage clinical studies because they combine remote patient engagement with required in-person assessments.

This approach allows sponsors to introduce decentralized technologies while retaining site-based oversight for critical procedures, safety evaluations, and specialized data collection. Hybrid models can improve recruitment, increase retention, enhance operational flexibility, and support compliance with study protocols and regulatory requirements.

Phase I Studies Present Emerging Opportunities

The Phase I studies segment held a 21.3% market share in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% through 2035. Adoption remains selective because early-stage clinical research often requires intensive monitoring, detailed safety assessments, controlled environments, and direct clinical supervision.

Advancements in remote monitoring, connected devices, digital health platforms, and secure data management are creating opportunities to incorporate decentralized components into early-phase research. These capabilities may support selected remote assessments and data collection activities while maintaining the clinical oversight required to protect participants and evaluate investigational therapies.

North America Maintains Market Leadership

North America captured 44.2% of the Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Market in 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% through 2035. The region benefits from an advanced healthcare infrastructure, a well-established clinical research ecosystem, broad adoption of digital health technologies, and a favorable regulatory environment.

The United States represents the largest contributor to regional revenue, supported by extensive clinical trial activity, strong technology deployment, and the presence of major decentralized clinical trial solution providers. Continued investment in virtual research platforms, data integration, cybersecurity, and patient engagement is expected to reinforce North America's market position.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Priorities

Key companies operating in the global decentralized clinical trials market include Curebase, Florence Healthcare, OpenClinica, Trialize, Reify Health, Signant Health, Clinical Research IO, Sanguine Bio, Medable, Propharma, Parexel, Medidata, IQVIA, ClinOne, Fortrea, Veeva Systems, ClinTex, Sano Genetics, Covance, Bio-Optronics, Mahalo Health, Science 37, PRA Health Sciences (ICON), and PPD (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Market participants are prioritizing technology innovation, strategic collaborations, and service expansion. Investments are focused on digital platforms that support remote patient monitoring, virtual site management, electronic data capture, real-time analytics, and secure clinical data exchange. Partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, healthcare providers, and technology firms are also helping businesses broaden their geographic reach and service capabilities.

Additional development priorities include platform interoperability, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cloud-based infrastructure, patient engagement tools, and integrated clinical data management. These investments are expected to improve trial efficiency, strengthen data quality, and enhance participant experiences across decentralized and hybrid study models.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, segment performance, and regional forecasts through 2035
  • In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis


Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 150
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $28.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality commitments
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research trail & confidence scoring
1.3.1 Research trail components
1.3.2 Scoring components
1.4 Data collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Market estimates & forecasts parameters
1.8 Forecast model
1.8.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.8.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.9 Research transparency addendum
1.9.1 Source attribution framework
1.9.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.9.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
2.1.1 Business trends
2.1.2 Decentralization model trends
2.1.3 Technology trends
2.1.4 Therapeutic area trends
2.1.5 Study phase trends
2.1.6 Regional trends
2.2 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Technological advancement in digital health
3.2.1.2 Cost efficiency and accelerated timelines
3.2.1.3 Regulatory support and framework development
3.2.1.4 Improved patient accessibility and diversity
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Data integrity and standardization
3.2.2.2 Regulatory complexity and regional inconsistencies
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Integration of AI and wearables
3.2.3.2 Expansion into underserved and emerging markets
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape (Driven by primary research)
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 MEA
3.5 Technology landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Operational architecture of hybrid trial designs
3.7 Future market trends
3.8 Data capture and technology integration
3.8.1 Standardizing Electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) within central clinical data repositories
3.8.2 Device interoperability: Technical integration of wearable sensors and digital health technologies (DHTs)
3.8.3 Technical strategies for preserving data integrity, managing device variance, and mitigating missing data
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
3.11 Impact of AI and Generative AI on the market (Driven by primary research)
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Merger and acquisition
4.6.2 Partnership and collaboration
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Decentralization Model, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Hybrid
5.3 Fully
5.4 Site-based decentralized model
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Technology, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Telemedicine platforms
6.3 Wearable devices
6.4 Mobile health applications
6.5 Electronic data capture (EDC) systems
6.6 Electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO)
6.7 Other technologies
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Therapeutic Area, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Oncology
7.3 Cardiology
7.4 Neurology
7.5 Infectious diseases
7.6 Respiratory disorders
7.7 Other chronic conditions
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Study Phase, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Phase I
8.3 Phase II
8.4 Phase III
8.5 Phase IV
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 France
9.3.3 UK
9.3.4 Netherlands
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Italy
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 South Korea
9.4.4 India
9.4.5 Australia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Argentina
9.5.3 Mexico
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Bio-Optronics
10.2 Clinical Research IO
10.3 ClinOne
10.4 ClinTex
10.5 Covance
10.6 Curebase
10.7 Florence Healthcare
10.8 Fortrea
10.9 IQVIA
10.10 Mahalo Health
10.11 Medable
10.12 Medidata
10.13 OpenClinica
10.14 Parexel
10.15 PPD (Thermo Fisher Scientific)
10.16 PRA Health Sciences (ICON)
10.17 Propharma
10.18 Reify Health
10.19 Sanguine Bio
10.20 Sano Genetics
10.21 Science 37
10.22 Signant Health
10.23 Trialize
10.24 Veeva Systems
For more information about this report visit

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