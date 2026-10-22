Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 Defense Modernization And AI Push Signals Intelligence Toward A $60 Billion Market

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market was valued at USD 30.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 60.9 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6%. Market growth is being driven by changing geopolitical conditions, rising cyber threats, spectrum congestion, expanding electronic warfare activity, and increased investment in defense modernization.

Signals intelligence has become a central component of national security and modern defense strategies. Governments and intelligence agencies are deploying advanced SIGINT systems to improve real-time situational awareness, identify emerging threats, and maintain operational superiority across increasingly complex security environments. Higher defense budgets, asymmetric conflicts, and the continued digitalization of global communications networks are supporting the adoption of sophisticated intelligence platforms.

SIGINT solutions are being integrated across land, air, naval, and space domains to deliver coordinated, multi-layered intelligence coverage. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-enabled analytics, and software-defined architectures are transforming how large volumes of electromagnetic data are collected, processed, and analyzed. These technologies support enhanced signal detection, automated classification, faster analysis, and more accurate intelligence outputs throughout defense and security operations.

The communications intelligence (COMINT) segment accounted for 59% of the Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% through 2035. COMINT continues to lead the market as defense and intelligence organizations require advanced capabilities to intercept and analyze communications across diverse networks. The growing use of encrypted, multi-channel communications is increasing demand for systems that can process substantial data volumes and provide timely, actionable intelligence concerning adversarial activity, coordination, and intent.

The ground segment represented 39.39% of the market in 2025 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2026 to 2035. Ground-based SIGINT platforms remain essential because of their operational reliability, deployment flexibility, and ability to support continuous monitoring in strategically important locations. Integration with broader defense networks improves command-level decision-making, intelligence sharing, and operational coordination. Interoperability with other intelligence systems also strengthens the role of ground platforms within modern defense infrastructure.

The United States Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market held a 93% share and generated USD 16.4 billion in 2025. Sustained federal investment in defense modernization, cybersecurity, intelligence infrastructure, and electronic warfare capabilities is supporting market expansion. United States defense and intelligence agencies are prioritizing real-time intelligence technologies that strengthen information superiority across multiple operational domains. Continued advances in AI-driven analytics, cloud computing integration, and modular system architectures are accelerating platform upgrades while extending operational lifecycles.

Leading companies operating in the Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Thales, BAE Systems plc, Leidos Holdings, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, QinetiQ Limited, and Ultra Electronics.

Market participants are strengthening their competitive positions through research and development, strategic defense partnerships, and collaboration with government agencies and military organizations. Investments are increasingly focused on artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, secure cloud architectures, and next-generation SIGINT systems designed to improve processing speed, scalability, and intelligence accuracy. Modular, software-defined platforms are also gaining importance because they support efficient upgrades and lifecycle extensions. Joint ventures and regional alliances are helping companies expand their global presence, secure long-term contracts, and participate in major defense modernization programs.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Global industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape assessment supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size evaluation, segment performance, and regional forecasts through 2035 Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

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