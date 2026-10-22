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Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 Defense Modernization And AI Push Signals Intelligence Toward A $60 Billion Market


Date: 2026-10-22 09:31:59

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Spending on signals intelligence is set to roughly double from $30.4 billion in 2025 to $60.9 billion by 2035, a new Research and Markets report finds, as cyberattacks drive demand at Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, L3Harris and Palantir, though high system costs and privacy concerns persist.

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market was valued at USD 30.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 60.9 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6%. Market growth is being driven by changing geopolitical conditions, rising cyber threats, spectrum congestion, expanding electronic warfare activity, and increased investment in defense modernization.

Signals intelligence has become a central component of national security and modern defense strategies. Governments and intelligence agencies are deploying advanced SIGINT systems to improve real-time situational awareness, identify emerging threats, and maintain operational superiority across increasingly complex security environments. Higher defense budgets, asymmetric conflicts, and the continued digitalization of global communications networks are supporting the adoption of sophisticated intelligence platforms.

SIGINT solutions are being integrated across land, air, naval, and space domains to deliver coordinated, multi-layered intelligence coverage. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-enabled analytics, and software-defined architectures are transforming how large volumes of electromagnetic data are collected, processed, and analyzed. These technologies support enhanced signal detection, automated classification, faster analysis, and more accurate intelligence outputs throughout defense and security operations.

The communications intelligence (COMINT) segment accounted for 59% of the Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% through 2035. COMINT continues to lead the market as defense and intelligence organizations require advanced capabilities to intercept and analyze communications across diverse networks. The growing use of encrypted, multi-channel communications is increasing demand for systems that can process substantial data volumes and provide timely, actionable intelligence concerning adversarial activity, coordination, and intent.

The ground segment represented 39.39% of the market in 2025 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2026 to 2035. Ground-based SIGINT platforms remain essential because of their operational reliability, deployment flexibility, and ability to support continuous monitoring in strategically important locations. Integration with broader defense networks improves command-level decision-making, intelligence sharing, and operational coordination. Interoperability with other intelligence systems also strengthens the role of ground platforms within modern defense infrastructure.

The United States Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market held a 93% share and generated USD 16.4 billion in 2025. Sustained federal investment in defense modernization, cybersecurity, intelligence infrastructure, and electronic warfare capabilities is supporting market expansion. United States defense and intelligence agencies are prioritizing real-time intelligence technologies that strengthen information superiority across multiple operational domains. Continued advances in AI-driven analytics, cloud computing integration, and modular system architectures are accelerating platform upgrades while extending operational lifecycles.

Leading companies operating in the Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Thales, BAE Systems plc, Leidos Holdings, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, QinetiQ Limited, and Ultra Electronics.

Market participants are strengthening their competitive positions through research and development, strategic defense partnerships, and collaboration with government agencies and military organizations. Investments are increasingly focused on artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, secure cloud architectures, and next-generation SIGINT systems designed to improve processing speed, scalability, and intelligence accuracy. Modular, software-defined platforms are also gaining importance because they support efficient upgrades and lifecycle extensions. Joint ventures and regional alliances are helping companies expand their global presence, secure long-term contracts, and participate in major defense modernization programs.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Global industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape assessment supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size evaluation, segment performance, and regional forecasts through 2035
  • Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 295
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $30.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $60.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality commitments
1.2.1 AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.3 Research trail & confidence scoring
1.3.1 Research trail components
1.3.2 Scoring components
1.4 Data collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation
1.7 Forecast model
1.8 Research transparency addendum
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Type
2.2.3 Application
2.2.4 Mobility
2.2.5 End Use
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.4.1 Executive decision points
2.4.2 Critical success factors
2.5 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Cost structure
3.1.4 Value addition at each stage
3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.6 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increase in defense modernization programs
3.2.1.2 Surge in cyberattacks and network intrusions
3.2.1.3 Rise in adoption of AI and machine learning
3.2.1.4 Increase in deployment of space- and satellite-based SIGINT platforms
3.2.1.5 Rise in use of unmanned and portable SIGINT systems
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High Costs of Advanced SIGINT Systems
3.2.2.2 Regulatory and Privacy Concerns
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Increase in demand from commercial and private sectors
3.2.3.2 Surge in SIGINT adoption in emerging markets
3.2.3.3 Rise in integration with IoT and 5G networks
3.2.3.4 Increase in managed SIGINT service models
3.2.3.5 Rise in multi-domain intelligence operations
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.1.1 Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA)
3.4.1.2 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)
3.4.1.3 Communications Security Establishment Act (Canada)
3.4.1.4 Controlled Goods Program (CGP)
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.2.1 Germany: Telecommunications Act (TKG)
3.4.2.2 UK: Security of Network and Information Systems (NIS) Regulations
3.4.2.3 Italy: Legislative Decree on Cybersecurity
3.4.2.4 France: Digital Republic Act
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.3.1 China: National Intelligence Law
3.4.3.2 India: Information Technology (IT) Act
3.4.3.3 Japan: Act on Prohibition of Unauthorized Computer Access
3.4.3.4 Australia: Security of Critical Infrastructure Act
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.4.1 Brazil: National Intelligence Law
3.4.4.2 Mexico: Federal Law on Intelligence and National Security
3.4.4.3 Argentina: Cyber Defense Regulations
3.4.5 MEA
3.4.5.1 UAE: Federal Decree Law on Cybersecurity
3.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia: Cybersecurity & Information Protection Framework (CIPF)
3.4.5.3 South Africa: Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act (RICA)
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Patent analysis
3.9 Cost breakdown analysis
3.10 Sustainability and environmental impact analysis
3.10.1 Sustainable practices
3.10.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.10.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.10.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.10.5 Carbon footprint considerations
3.11 Defense Procurement & Acquisition Framework
3.12 Platform Architecture & Deployment Models
3.13 Software-Defined & AI-Enabled SIGINT Evolution
3.14 Multi-Domain & Cross-Intelligence Integration
3.15 Future outlook & opportunities
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Latin America
4.2.5 MEA
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Key developments
4.5.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.5.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.5.3 New Product Launches
4.5.4 Expansion Plans and funding
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2022-2035 ($Bn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 COMINT (Communications Intelligence)
5.3 ELINT (Electronic Intelligence)
5.4 FISINT (Foreign Instrumentation Signals Intelligence)
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 ($Bn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Cyber & Network
6.3 Ground
6.4 Airborne
6.4.1 Fighter Jets
6.4.2 Transport Aircrafts
6.4.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
6.5 Naval
6.5.1 Ships
6.5.2 Submarines
6.5.3 Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs)
6.6 Space
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Mobility, 2022-2035 ($Bn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Fixed
7.3 Portable
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ($Bn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Military & Defense
8.3 Government & Law Enforcement
8.4 Commercial & Private Sector
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($Bn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.7 Belgium
9.3.8 Netherlands
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 Philippines
9.4.7 Indonesia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Global Players
10.1.1 BAE Systems
10.1.2 Boeing Defense
10.1.3 General Dynamics Mission Systems
10.1.4 L3Harris Technologies
10.1.5 Leonardo
10.1.6 Lockheed Martin
10.1.7 Northrop Grumman
10.1.8 Raytheon Technologies
10.1.9 Thales
10.1.10 Mitsubishi Electric
10.2 Regional Players
10.2.1 Babcock International
10.2.2 CACI International
10.2.3 HENSOLDT
10.2.4 Leidos
10.2.5 QinetiQ
10.2.6 Ultra Electronics
10.3 Emerging Players
10.3.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries
10.3.2 Mercury Systems
10.3.3 NEC Corporation
10.3.4 Palantir Technologies
For more information about this report visit

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