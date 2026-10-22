Greenhouse Ventilation Systems Market Forecasts Growth From $1.03 Billion (2025) To $2.13 Billion By 2035, Profiling Munters, Priva, Ridder, Richel Group & 17 Other Key Players
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|210
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.03 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$2.13 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality Commitments
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research Trail & Confidence Scoring
1.3.1 Research Trail Components
1.3.2 Scoring Components
1.4 Data Collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Forecast model
1.7.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.7.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.2.1 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Region
2.2.2 Ventilation Type
2.2.3 Component
2.2.4 Installation Type
2.2.5 Application
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Supply chain analysis
3.2.1 Critical raw material sourcing (motors, aluminum profiles, PVC components)
3.2.2 Manufacturing concentration & geographic supply risks
3.2.3 Supply chain disruption impact assessment (post-covid, tariff exposure)
3.2.4 Near-shoring & supplier diversification trends
3.3 Industry impact forces
3.3.1 Market drivers
3.3.1.1 Rising global food security concerns accelerating controlled environment agriculture (CEA) adoption
3.3.1.2 Government subsidies & favorable agricultural policies promoting greenhouse infrastructure investment
3.3.1.3 Energy efficiency mandates driving demand for smart & automated ventilation systems
3.3.1.4 Expansion of vertical farming & year-round crop production requirements
3.3.2 Market restraints
3.3.2.1 High initial capital expenditure deterring small & medium-scale greenhouse operators
3.3.2.2 Technical complexity of advanced ventilation integration in existing greenhouse structures
3.3.3 Market opportunities
3.3.3.1 IoT, AI & Sensor Integration Creating Next-Generation Smart Ventilation Systems
3.3.3.2 Retrofit Demand in Aging Greenhouse Infrastructure Across Europe & North America
3.3.3.3 Untapped Growth Potential in Asia-Pacific & Middle East Protected Agriculture Expansion
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Technology & innovation landscape
3.5.1 Smart ventilation & IoT-enabled climate control systems
3.5.2 Variable speed drive (VSD) fan technology
3.5.3 Energy recovery ventilation (ERV) in greenhouse applications
3.5.4 Ai & predictive climate control integration
3.5.5 Emerging materials in fan & vent component design
3.6 Regulatory framework
3.6.1 Agricultural & environmental regulations by region
3.6.2 Energy efficiency standards for industrial fans & blowers (EU Ecodesign, US DOE)
3.6.3 Building codes & greenhouse construction standards
3.6.4 Carbon emission & sustainability compliance requirements
3.7 Major market trends and disruptions
3.8 Future market trends
3.9 Pricing analysis (driven by primary research)
3.9.1 Historical price trend analysis (driven by primary research)
3.9.2 pricing strategy by player type (premium / value / cost-plus) (driven by primary research)
3.9.3 price variance by ventilation type (natural vs. Mechanical vs. Hybrid)
3.9.4 regional price differentials & import duty impact)
3.10 Trade data analysis (driven by primary research)
3.10.1 Import/export volume & value trends by HS code (841459 - industrial fans & blowers) (driven by primary research)
3.10.2 Key trade corridors & tariff impact (China-EU, Netherlands-global horticulture exports) (driven by primary research)
3.11 Impact of AI & generative AI on the market
3.11.1 AI-driven disruption of existing greenhouse climate control business models
3.11.2 Genai use cases & adoption roadmap by segment (commercial vs. Research greenhouses)
3.11.3 Risks, limitations & regulatory considerations for AI in agricultural environments
3.12 Investment & funding analysis
3.12.1 Private equity & venture capital investment in controlled environment agriculture (CEA)
3.12.2 Government grants & agricultural subsidies supporting greenhouse infrastructure
3.12.3 M&A activity impact on market consolidation
3.13 Porter's analysis
3.14 Pestel analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by Region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East and Africa
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Ventilation Type, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key Trends
5.2 Natural Ventilation Systems
5.2.1 Roof Vent Systems
5.2.2 Side Wall Vent Systems
5.2.3 Ridge Vent Systems
5.3 Mechanical Ventilation Systems
5.3.1 Exhaust Fan Systems
5.3.2 Horizontal Circulation Fan Systems
5.3.3 Vertical Circulation Fan Systems
5.3.4 Pad-And-Fan Evaporative Cooling Systems
5.4 Hybrid Ventilation Systems
5.4.1 Passive-Mechanical Combined Systems
5.4.2 Automated Hybrid Systems With Smart Controls
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by component, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key Trends
6.2 Fans & Blowers
6.2.1 Exhaust & Circulation Fans
6.2.2 Centrifugal Blowers
6.2.3 Variable Speed Drive (VSD) Fans
6.3 Louvers & Vents
6.3.1 Roof/Ridge Louvers
6.3.2 Side Wall Vents
6.3.3 Motorized Louvered Panels
6.4 Dampers
6.4.1 Motorized Dampers
6.4.2 Manual Butterfly Dampers
6.5 Controllers & Control Systems
6.5.1 Thermostatic Controllers
6.5.2 Humidity-Based Automated Controllers
6.5.3 Iot-Enabled Smart Climate Controllers
6.5.4 Integrated Environmental Management Systems (EMS)
6.6 Others (Screens, Actuators, Ducting & Ancillary Hardware)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Installation Type, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key Trends
7.2 New Installation
7.2.1 Greenfield Greenhouse Construction Projects
7.2.2 Large-Scale Commercial & Agribusiness Expansions
7.3 Retrofit
7.3.1 Upgrade Of Legacy Fan & Vent Infrastructure
7.3.2 Integration Of Smart Controllers Into Existing Systems
7.3.3 Energy Efficiency Retrofit Programs
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key Trends
8.2 Commercial Greenhouses
8.2.1 Fruit & Vegetable Production Greenhouses
8.2.2 Cut Flower & Ornamental Crop Greenhouses
8.2.3 Large-Scale Agribusiness & Corporate Farming Complexes
8.3 Horticulture Greenhouses
8.3.1 Nursery & Propagation Facilities
8.3.2 Landscaping & Garden Center Greenhouses
8.4 Research & Educational Greenhouses
8.4.1 University & Agricultural Research Institutions
8.4.2 Government & Public Sector Research Facilities
8.5 Residential Greenhouses
8.5.1 Hobby & Private Greenhouses
8.5.2 Small-Scale Home Farming Setups
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 U.K.
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 UAE
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Munters Group AB
10.2 Vostermans Ventilation B.V.
10.3 Van der Valk Horti Systems
10.4 Enerdes (Reinders Corporation)
10.5 Pinnacle Climate Tech (Schaefer)
10.6 Gigola & Riccardi SpA
10.7 Ridder Group
10.8 J&D Manufacturing
10.9 Dalsem B.V.
10.10 Harnois Greenhouses
10.11 Agra Tech Inc.
10.12 GGS Structures Inc.
10.13 Richel Group
10.14 Link4 Greenhouse Controls
10.15 Alumat Parts (fmr. Alumat Zeeman)
10.16 Prospiant (fmr. Nexus + Rough Bros)
10.17 Priva B.V.
10.18 Argus Controls (CEL Group)
10.19 BioTherm Solutions
10.20 Certhon
10.21 ULMA Agricola S.Coop.
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