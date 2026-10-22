Greenhouse Ventilation Systems Market Forecasts Growth From $1.03 Billion (2025) To $2.13 Billion By 2035, Profiling Munters, Priva, Ridder, Richel Group & 17 Other Key Players

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Greenhouse Ventilation Systems Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Greenhouse ventilation systems regulate temperature, humidity, air circulation, and atmospheric conditions to support reliable cultivation throughout the growing cycle. Greater emphasis on sustainable agriculture, food quality, and climate-resilient production is encouraging growers to adopt more sophisticated environmental management technologies. Government programs promoting agricultural modernization and protected cultivation are also contributing to global demand.

Technology is reshaping greenhouse operations through automation, intelligent monitoring, smart sensors, data analytics, and precise climate management. These capabilities help producers improve environmental control, reduce labor dependency, enhance energy efficiency, and support consistent crop output. Although installation costs can limit adoption among smaller growers, investments in large-scale greenhouse projects, controlled environment agriculture, and advanced cultivation facilities are creating substantial opportunities for equipment manufacturers and technology providers.

Mechanical Ventilation Maintains Market Leadership

The mechanical ventilation segment generated USD 560 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2026 to 2035. The segment leads the Greenhouse Ventilation Systems Market because mechanical solutions provide consistent airflow and precise environmental control under changing cultivation and weather conditions.

Mechanical ventilation systems enable growers to maintain stable temperature, humidity, and atmospheric conditions while integrating with automated greenhouse infrastructure. Their dependable performance makes them particularly valuable to commercial producers focused on crop consistency, operational reliability, and higher productivity. Continued investment in automation and climate control technology is expected to reinforce segment demand through 2035.

Commercial Greenhouses Drive System Adoption

The commercial segment represented 56.86% of the market in 2025 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2035. Commercial greenhouse operators are adopting advanced ventilation systems to increase production efficiency, protect crop quality, and strengthen financial performance.

Large cultivation facilities require sophisticated infrastructure capable of managing environmental conditions across extensive production areas. Compared with smaller operations, commercial growers typically have greater investment capacity and stronger incentives to deploy automated systems that improve resource efficiency, reduce operational risk, and support predictable harvests.

North America Advances Automated Greenhouse Cultivation

The North America Greenhouse Ventilation Systems Market generated USD 210 million in 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2035. Regional expansion is being driven by technological innovation, wider adoption of controlled environment agriculture, and increasing consumer demand for high-quality agricultural products.

Intelligent monitoring, data-driven climate management, and automated ventilation are enabling North American producers to optimize growing conditions while reducing labor requirements. Adoption is also benefiting from investments in modern greenhouse facilities designed to improve year-round production, resource management, and cultivation performance.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Major participants in the Global Greenhouse Ventilation Systems Market include Ridder Group, Priva B.V., Munters Group AB, Certhon, Harnois Greenhouses, Vostermans Ventilation B.V., J&D Manufacturing, ULMA Agricola S.Coop., Agra Tech Inc., Dalsem B.V., Argus Controls (CEL Group), Van der Valk Horti Systems, Link4 Greenhouse Controls, Pinnacle Climate Tech (Schaefer), Richel Group, Enerdes (Reinders Corporation), BioTherm Solutions, Prospiant, Alumat Parts, Gigola & Riccardi SpA, and GGS Structures Inc.

Companies are prioritizing product innovation, customized solutions, and strategic collaboration to strengthen their competitive positions. Investments are increasingly directed toward climate-control platforms that combine automation, smart sensors, analytics, and intelligent controls. Partnerships with greenhouse operators, agricultural technology companies, and infrastructure developers are also helping manufacturers extend their geographic reach and accelerate product adoption.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, emerging opportunities, and the regulatory landscape

Competitive assessment incorporating Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segment performance, and regional forecasts through 2035 Company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

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