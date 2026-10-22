Global Mammography Market Size, Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast, 2024A-2035F AI, CEM, Workflow, And Services Unlock Growth Beyond Gantry Sales

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock ROI beyond mature gantries through AI and workflow monetization, CEM-enabled pathways, service retention, biopsy, mobile access and risk-based screening.

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Mammography Horizon: Market Structure, Forecasts, Competitive Dynamics, and AI Monetization Architecture, 2024A-2035F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers a strategic assessment of the global mammography market and breast imaging ecosystem from 2024A-2035F. It examines full-field digital mammography (FFDM), digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), contrast-enhanced mammography (CEM), mammography-specific software and workstations, breast AI, density and risk tools, service and aftermarket revenue, mobile mammography, image-guided breast intervention, breast ultrasound and breast MRI.

Although mammography is a mature medical imaging market, commercial value is increasingly shifting beyond gantry hardware. Competitive advantage now depends on control of the installed base, service contracts, workflow software, AI, CEM-capable systems, breast biopsy pathways, mobile screening and supplemental imaging. These capabilities are becoming part of an integrated purchasing and clinical decision chain.

Developed through Markintel, the analyst's proprietary research methodology and strategic framework system, the report supports imaging OEMs, breast AI and workflow vendors, investors, corporate development teams, healthcare providers, distributors, component suppliers, and strategy and commercial leaders.

Global Mammography Market Outlook

The global mammography market remains structurally mature but strategically active. Dedicated systems continue to anchor the market, while growth is concentrated in AI and workflow software, CEM-enabled diagnostic pathways, service retention, interventional breast procedures, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, mobile access infrastructure and risk-based screening.

The analysis separates the market into three distinct revenue layers:



Core Mammography Market: Dedicated systems, mammography-specific service, software and workstations, and AI and workflow solutions.

Interventional Breast Pathway: Biopsy systems, localization technologies and image-guided breast intervention. Breast Imaging Ecosystem Opportunity: The core and interventional markets plus breast ultrasound and breast MRI adjacencies.

This structure allows readers to assess market size, growth and competitive positioning without combining separate revenue pools. Even where gantry sales are flat or expanding modestly, vendors can participate in a broader, faster-moving breast imaging ecosystem.

Key Mammography Market Trends

Installed-base control, service coverage, AI, CEM, biopsy, enterprise workflow, provider economics and patient access increasingly determine market leadership.AI can generate provider-gross value that exceeds vendor-booked software revenue, creating opportunities for revised pricing, packaging and commercial models.CEM-enabled workups and premium overlays increase the clinical and commercial value of compatible mammography systems.Equipment requirements are shaped by installed-base replacement, participation in screening programs, system utilization and DBT adoption.Public procurement, tenders and value-tier competition, including China's two-channel structure, continue to influence equipment ASPs.Mobile mammography, telemammography and risk-based screening create opportunities in underserved and access-expansion markets.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates systems OEMs, China and value-tier suppliers, breast AI companies, density and risk vendors, enterprise imaging and workflow platforms, biopsy and interventional businesses, provider networks, mobile access operators, detector manufacturers, CEM technology companies and contrast suppliers through a competitive control-plane analysis.

Companies covered include Hologic, GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm, Canon Medical, Planmed, IMS Giotto, United Imaging, Wandong, Mindray, ScreenPoint Medical, Lunit, Volpara, DeepHealth, iCAD, Vara, Therapixel, Visage Imaging / Pro Medicus, Sectra, Intelerad, Mammotome, BD, Merit Medical, RadNet, Solis Mammography, SimonMed Imaging, Redlen Technologies, Varex Imaging, Bayer, Bracco and Guerbet.

Market Forecasts and Strategic Analysis

The 2024A-2035F core model covers procedure volume, installed base, annual shipments, equipment and gantry revenue, service contracts, mammography-specific software and workstations, and AI and workflow software. It also quantifies the Interventional Breast Pathway, breast ultrasound and breast MRI adjacencies, and the total Breast Imaging Ecosystem Opportunity.

Technology and workflow coverage includes 2D FFDM, DBT, CEM, AI detection, second-reader workflows, density and risk AI, enterprise breast workflow and viewers, mobile mammography, telemammography and biopsy workflow. Photon-counting mammography is included as a scenario and watchlist technology.

Market-structure analysis addresses replacement cycles, screening policy, utilization, procurement and tender activity, service economics, installed-base value, CEM strategy, premium overlays and AI monetization. Strategic frameworks include the M Market Momentum Matrix, M-TEM, T-DIC, Solution Adoption & Growth Matrix, ARC-Index, Ecosystem Collaboration Matrix and Upgrade & Package Ladder.

Regional Mammography Market Coverage

The report analyzes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Country-level coverage includes the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa, alongside named regional clusters.

Regional models distinguish mature replacement markets, access-expansion markets, screening-program markets, premium private-network markets, public and value procurement markets, and China's two-channel structure. This approach enables companies and investors to align market entry, product positioning, pricing, partnerships and channel strategies with local purchasing dynamics.

Who Should Read the Report



Imaging OEM executives and product leaders

Breast AI and workflow software vendors

Biopsy and interventional breast companies

Healthcare providers, screening networks and distributors

Strategy, commercial and corporate development teams Investors and medical imaging component suppliers

By separating core mammography, interventional breast care and adjacent imaging opportunities, the report provides a focused view of market growth, competitive control and revenue potential across the global breast imaging value chain.

Companies Featured



Agfa

Aidoc

b-rayZ

Bayer

BD

Biomediq

Bracco

Calidar

Canon Medical

Clairity

CureMetrix

Danaher

DeepHealth

Densitas

Direct Conversion

Fujifilm

GE HealthCare

Guerbet

Hologic

Hyland

iCAD

IMS Giotto

Inkon

Intelerad

Krsnaa Diagnostics

Leica

Lunit

Mach7

Mammotome

Mamotest

Merit Medical

Mindray

Neusoft

Philips

Planmed

Pro Medicus

RadNet

Redlen Technologies

ScreenPoint Medical

Sectra

Siemens Healthineers

SimonMed Imaging

Solis Mammography

Therapixel

United Imaging

Vara

Varex Imaging

Visage Imaging

Volpara Wandong

For more information about this report visit

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