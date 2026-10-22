Command And Control Systems Market Forecasts Growth From $36.7 Billion (2025) To $71 Billion By 2035, Profiling Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Airbus & 14 Other Key Players

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Command and Control Systems Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Command And Control Systems Market was valued at USD 36.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 71 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9%. Market growth is being driven by increasing investments in defense modernization and the accelerated adoption of network-centric warfare capabilities across major economies.

Governments and defense organizations are prioritizing improved battlefield awareness, faster decision-making, and synchronized operational control across land, air, naval, space, and cyber domains. Modern command and control systems integrate and process high volumes of data from multiple sources, strengthening situational awareness and supporting rapid responses during time-critical operations.

Technology convergence is a major factor shaping the command and control systems market. Artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data analytics, and advanced cybersecurity frameworks are being incorporated into platforms used by defense and security agencies. AI-enabled command systems support predictive analytics, threat identification, and mission-critical decision-making, while cloud-based architectures improve scalability, data accessibility, and operational flexibility across distributed environments.

The hardware segment accounted for 47.6% of the market in 2025. This leading share was supported by investments in command centers, communication infrastructure, networking systems, operator consoles, display technologies, sensors, servers, and tactical communication equipment. Demand for resilient hardware platforms remains strong as agencies enhance real-time surveillance, intelligence processing, secure connectivity, and operational coordination.

The military and defense segment generated USD 19.8 billion in 2025, representing the largest revenue contribution to the Global Command And Control Systems Market. Rising defense budgets, large-scale modernization initiatives, and geopolitical instability are increasing demand for technologies that provide battlefield visibility, secure communication, intelligence sharing, and coordinated decision-making across multi-domain operations.

North America held 31.1% of the command and control systems market in 2025. Regional growth is supported by sustained defense spending, military modernization, homeland security initiatives, and the presence of established defense technology providers. Investments in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, space-based defense capabilities, and joint all-domain command structures are expected to reinforce North America's market position through 2035.

Major companies operating in the global market include Airbus, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Saab AB, Elbit Systems Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Leonardo S.p.A., Collins Aerospace, CACI International Inc, INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A., LARSEN & TOUBRO, Panasonic Corporation, Barco NV, Activu, and Hiperwall, Inc.

Leading command and control systems companies are investing in AI-enabled decision support, cloud-based command platforms, predictive analytics, cybersecurity, secure communication, and real-time data fusion. Competitive strategies also emphasize interoperability between defense networks, enabling seamless information exchange across land, air, sea, space, and cyber operations. Strategic partnerships with government bodies and defense agencies are supporting large-scale deployments, while modular system designs and legacy infrastructure upgrades are helping organizations improve performance, integration, and long-term operational readiness.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, emerging opportunities, and the regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, technology segmentation, end-use analysis, and regional forecasts through 2035 Company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, product developments, and SWOT analysis

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