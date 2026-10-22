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Command And Control Systems Market Forecasts Growth From $36.7 Billion (2025) To $71 Billion By 2035, Profiling Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Airbus & 14 Other Key Players


Date: 2026-10-22 09:31:59

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 170-Page Report Shows Military & Defense Applications Worth $19.8 Billion in 2025 as Multi-Domain Warfare and AI Integration Reshape Command Networks, While Cybersecurity Threats and Integration Costs Weigh on Adoption

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Command and Control Systems Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Command And Control Systems Market was valued at USD 36.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 71 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9%. Market growth is being driven by increasing investments in defense modernization and the accelerated adoption of network-centric warfare capabilities across major economies.

Governments and defense organizations are prioritizing improved battlefield awareness, faster decision-making, and synchronized operational control across land, air, naval, space, and cyber domains. Modern command and control systems integrate and process high volumes of data from multiple sources, strengthening situational awareness and supporting rapid responses during time-critical operations.

Technology convergence is a major factor shaping the command and control systems market. Artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data analytics, and advanced cybersecurity frameworks are being incorporated into platforms used by defense and security agencies. AI-enabled command systems support predictive analytics, threat identification, and mission-critical decision-making, while cloud-based architectures improve scalability, data accessibility, and operational flexibility across distributed environments.

The hardware segment accounted for 47.6% of the market in 2025. This leading share was supported by investments in command centers, communication infrastructure, networking systems, operator consoles, display technologies, sensors, servers, and tactical communication equipment. Demand for resilient hardware platforms remains strong as agencies enhance real-time surveillance, intelligence processing, secure connectivity, and operational coordination.

The military and defense segment generated USD 19.8 billion in 2025, representing the largest revenue contribution to the Global Command And Control Systems Market. Rising defense budgets, large-scale modernization initiatives, and geopolitical instability are increasing demand for technologies that provide battlefield visibility, secure communication, intelligence sharing, and coordinated decision-making across multi-domain operations.

North America held 31.1% of the command and control systems market in 2025. Regional growth is supported by sustained defense spending, military modernization, homeland security initiatives, and the presence of established defense technology providers. Investments in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, space-based defense capabilities, and joint all-domain command structures are expected to reinforce North America's market position through 2035.

Major companies operating in the global market include Airbus, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Saab AB, Elbit Systems Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Leonardo S.p.A., Collins Aerospace, CACI International Inc, INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A., LARSEN & TOUBRO, Panasonic Corporation, Barco NV, Activu, and Hiperwall, Inc.

Leading command and control systems companies are investing in AI-enabled decision support, cloud-based command platforms, predictive analytics, cybersecurity, secure communication, and real-time data fusion. Competitive strategies also emphasize interoperability between defense networks, enabling seamless information exchange across land, air, sea, space, and cyber operations. Strategic partnerships with government bodies and defense agencies are supporting large-scale deployments, while modular system designs and legacy infrastructure upgrades are helping organizations improve performance, integration, and long-term operational readiness.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, emerging opportunities, and the regulatory landscape
  • Competitive landscape supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, technology segmentation, end-use analysis, and regional forecasts through 2035
  • Company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, product developments, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 170
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $36.7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $71 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Platform trends
2.2.2 Solution trends
2.2.3 Installation type trends
2.2.4 Applications trends
2.2.5 Regional trends
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier Landscape
3.1.2 Profit Margin
3.1.3 Cost structure
3.1.4 Value addition at each stage
3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.6 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing Defense Modernization Programs Worldwide
3.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Network-Centric and Multi-Domain Warfare
3.2.1.3 Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics
3.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Real-Time Situational Awareness
3.2.1.5 Increasing Focus on Cybersecurity and Secure Communications
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High System Integration and Deployment Costs
3.2.2.2 Rising Cybersecurity Threats and Data Vulnerabilities
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Expansion of Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) and Multi-Domain Operations
3.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of AI-Enabled and Cloud-Based Command Platforms
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Price trends (Based on paid Database)
3.8.1 Historical Price Analysis (2022-2025)
3.8.2 Price Trend Drivers
3.8.3 Regional Price Variations
3.8.4 Price Forecast (2026-2035)
3.9 Trade Data Analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.9.1 Import/Export Volume & Value Trends
3.9.2 Key Trade Corridors & Tariff Impact
3.10 Impact of AI & Generative AI on the Market
3.10.1 AI-Driven Disruption of Existing Business Models
3.10.2 GenAI Use Cases & Adoption Roadmap by Segment
3.10.3 Risks, Limitations & Regulatory Considerations
3.11 Capacity & Production Landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11.1 Installed Capacity by Region & Key Producer
3.11.2 Capacity Utilization Rates & Expansion Pipelines
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
4.2.2 Market concentration analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Key developments
4.5.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.5.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.5.3 New product launches
4.5.4 Expansion plans and funding
4.6 Company tier benchmarking
4.6.1 Tier classification criteria & qualifying thresholds
4.6.2 Tier positioning matrix by revenue, geography & innovation
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Platform Type, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Land
5.3 Maritime
5.4 Space
5.5 Airborne
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Solution, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
6.1 Hardware
6.1.1 Computers/Consoles
6.1.2 Displays & Panels
6.1.3 Networking Equipment
6.1.4 Communication Devices
6.1.5 Others
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
6.3.1 System Integration
6.3.2 Support & Maintenance
6.3.3 Training & Simulation
6.3.4 Consulting Services
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Installation type, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
7.1 Fixed Command Centers
7.2 Deployable Tactical Command Centers
7.3 Vehicle-Mounted Systems
7.4 Mobile Command Units (MCUs)
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
8.1 Military & Defence
8.1.1 Battlefield Management & ISR Integration
8.1.2 Naval Command & Maritime Surveillance
8.1.3 Tactical Command & Control
8.1.4 Cyber & Electronic Warfare Management
8.1.5 Others
8.2 Homeland Security & Emergency Management
8.2.1 Border Security & Coastal Surveillance
8.2.2 Fire & Rescue Coordination
8.2.3 Disaster Relief Operations
8.2.4 Public Safety and Law Enforcement
8.2.5 Others
8.3 Civil & Commercial
8.3.1 Airport Operations
8.3.2 Transportation & Logistics Monitoring
8.3.3 Industrial Safety Management
8.3.4 Energy Grid Control Centers
8.3.5 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.5.4 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
9.6.4 Rest of MEA
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Global Key Players
10.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation
10.1.2 Northrop Grumman
10.1.3 Boeing
10.1.4 Airbus
10.1.5 BAE Systems
10.1.6 Thales Group
10.1.7 Texas Instruments Incorporated
10.2 Regional players
10.2.1 Larsen & Toubro
10.2.2 INDRA Sistemas
10.2.3 Elbit Systems Ltd
10.2.4 Rheinmetall AG
10.2.5 Saab AB
10.3 Niche players
10.3.1 Activu
10.3.2 Barco NV
10.3.3 Hiperwall, Inc.
10.3.4 Panasonic Corporation
10.3.5 CACI International Inc.
10.3.6 Collins Aerospace
10.3.7 Leonardo S.p.A.
For more information about this report visit

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