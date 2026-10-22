Neonc Heads To Fox Business As Brain Cancer Milestones Put Its Mission In The Spotlight

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247marketnews.com ) - NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: NTHI) is taking its brain cancer research story to a national television audience at a moment when several developments are putting the clinical-stage biotech in the spotlight. The company is scheduled to appear on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew on Fox Business Network this Sunday, October 25, at 5:30 p.m. ET, following a series of milestones involving its investigational brain tumor therapies and growing presence in Abu Dhabi.

CEO Amir F. Heshmatpour and founder and Chief Scientific Officer Thomas Chen, MD, PhD, will discuss NeOnc's approach to a persistent challenge in oncology: delivering potential treatments to tumors inside the brain while navigating the protective blood-brain barrier. The company's intranasal candidate, NEO100, is designed to provide a non-invasive route for delivering therapy to the brain without relying on surgery or systemic chemotherapy as the delivery method.

The television appearance comes just days after NeOnc announced a memorandum of understanding with Abu Dhabi's Department of Health to explore collaboration in CNS cancer research, clinical development expertise, specialist training and real-world evidence. The framework also contemplates evaluating future clinical studies and the possibility of a regional presence.

The company has also reported early clinical observations involving a critically ill three-year-old boy receiving investigational NEO100 through its Compassionate Care program in Abu Dhabi. His treating physicians reported that he was breathing independently without ventilator support and beginning to move his legs after treatment began.

Together, the developments provide a compelling narrative: a biotech seeking to advance a different approach to brain tumor treatment, build international research relationships and bring its work to a wider audience. Heshmatpour summarized the ambition in the company's recent announcement:“We believe that we will make a significant impact in the standard of care for adults and kids suffering with brain cancer.”

NeOnc's Fox Business appearance arrives as its scientific mission gains visibility and its Abu Dhabi activities expand.

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