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Electronic Warfare Systems Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, And Forecast, 2026-2035 AI-Enabled, Multi-Domain Defense Demand To Drive 12.8% CAGR And USD 55.8 Billion By 2035


Date: 2026-10-22 09:31:58

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Report values the sector at $16.9bn in 2025, with North America taking 43.2% and counter-drone demand rising - but steep development costs and a fast-shifting threat environment leave little room for complacency at Northrop Grumman, L3Harris, BAE Systems and Hensoldt

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electronic Warfare Systems Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic warfare systems market was valued at USD 16.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 55.8 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 12.8%. Market growth is being supported by rising defense expenditure, military modernization programs, geopolitical tensions, and the strategic importance of electromagnetic spectrum superiority in contested operational environments.

Governments and defense organizations are increasing investments in electronic attack, electronic protection, and electronic support capabilities. These technologies are becoming integral to multi-domain operations spanning land, air, naval, space, and cyber platforms. Armed forces are deploying advanced electronic warfare systems to strengthen situational awareness, communication resilience, intelligence gathering, targeting, force protection, and mission effectiveness.

Demand is also increasing in response to sophisticated radar systems, missiles, unmanned systems, autonomous platforms, communication networks, and electronic disruption techniques. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are accelerating the development of cognitive electronic warfare capabilities, including automated signal processing, threat detection, classification, and response. These advancements help defense organizations operate effectively in increasingly dense and complex electromagnetic environments.

Electronic Attack Segment Maintains Strong Growth

The electronic attack segment generated USD 6.5 billion in 2025. Expansion is driven by the deployment of jamming systems, electronic countermeasures, anti-radiation technologies, and suppression of enemy air defense capabilities. These solutions support operations targeting radar, navigation, communication, and command and control infrastructure. Increased adoption of stand-off jamming technologies and platform-based electronic warfare systems across airborne, naval, and ground applications is expected to sustain segment growth through 2035.

Military Applications Lead Market Demand

The military segment accounted for 78.2% of the electronic warfare systems market in 2025. Its leading position reflects expanding defense budgets and the need to counter advanced threats across modern combat environments. Electronic warfare capabilities are increasingly incorporated into air and missile defense, intelligence operations, targeting systems, battlefield awareness, and force protection programs. Procurement is expected to remain strong as defense forces replace legacy infrastructure and improve interoperability across operational domains.

North America Accounts for the Largest Regional Share

North America represented 43.2% of the global market in 2025, supported by substantial defense spending, large-scale modernization initiatives, and sustained investment in spectrum dominance technologies. Regional defense organizations continue to upgrade electronic attack, protection, and support systems to improve readiness and preserve technological superiority. Procurement programs covering aircraft, naval vessels, ground vehicles, satellites, and cyber infrastructure are expected to reinforce North America's market position.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Priorities

Major companies operating in the global electronic warfare systems market include Northrop Grumman, L3Harris Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems, RTX, Thales, Leonardo S.p.A., SAAB, Elbit Systems Ltd., Hensoldt AG, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Rheinmetall AG, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, ASELSAN A.S., Bharat Electronics Limited, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, EDGE Group PJSC, Hanwha Systems Co., Ltd., IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Market participants are investing in advanced signal processing, artificial intelligence, spectrum management, and interoperable system architectures. Strategic partnerships with governments, defense agencies, and technology providers are supporting the development of capabilities tailored to changing threat environments. Modular and scalable architectures are also gaining importance because they support flexible deployment and integration across multiple defense platforms.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Electronic warfare systems market size, growth outlook, segmentation, and regional forecasts
  • Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory landscape
  • Competitive assessment supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis
  • Technology developments involving artificial intelligence, signal processing, interoperability, and next-generation spectrum management

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 164
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $55.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Type trends
2.2.2 Platform trends
2.2.3 End-user trends
2.2.4 Regional trends
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier Landscape
3.1.2 Profit Margin
3.1.3 Cost structure
3.1.4 Value addition at each stage
3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.6 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising defense investments in electromagnetic spectrum dominance
3.2.1.2 Military modernization and multi-domain warfare programs
3.2.1.3 Growing demand for counter-drone and anti-UAS capabilities
3.2.1.4 Increasing NATO and allied interoperability initiatives
3.2.1.5 Adoption of AI-enabled and next-generation EW technologies
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High development and procurement costs
3.2.2.2 Rapidly evolving threat environment
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Expansion of AI-enabled cognitive electronic warfare systems
3.2.3.2 Growing deployment of counter-drone and autonomous defense solutions
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Price trends
3.8.1 by region
3.8.2 by product
3.9 Pricing Strategies
3.10 Emerging Business Models
3.11 Compliance Requirements
3.12 Patent and IP analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
4.2.2 Market concentration analysis
4.3 Competitive benchmarking of key players
4.3.1 Financial performance comparison
4.3.1.1 Revenue
4.3.1.2 Profit margin
4.3.1.3 R&D
4.3.2 Product portfolio comparison
4.3.2.1 Product range breadth
4.3.2.2 Technology
4.3.2.3 Innovation
4.3.3 Geographic presence comparison
4.3.3.1 Global footprint analysis
4.3.3.2 Service network coverage
4.3.3.3 Market penetration by region
4.3.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.3.4.1 Leaders
4.3.4.2 Challengers
4.3.4.3 Followers
4.3.4.4 Niche players
4.3.5 Strategic outlook matrix
4.4 Key developments
4.4.1 Mergers and acquisitions
4.4.2 Partnerships and collaborations
4.4.3 Technological advancements
4.4.4 Expansion and investment strategies
4.4.5 Digital transformation initiatives
4.5 Emerging/startup competitors landscape
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Electronic Attack
5.2.1 Radar jammers
5.2.2 Communication jammers
5.2.3 GNSS jammers
5.2.4 Directed energy weapons
5.2.5 Anti-radiation missiles
5.2.6 Decoy systems
5.2.7 Others
5.3 Electronic Protection
5.3.1 Self-protection suites
5.3.2 Infrared countermeasure systems (DIRCM)
5.3.3 Radar absorbing materials & stealth coatings
5.3.4 Frequency hopping & spread spectrum modules
5.3.5 Others
5.4 Electronic Support
5.4.1 Radar warning receivers (RWR)
5.4.2 Missile approach warning systems (MAWS)
5.4.3 Electronic intelligence (ELINT) receivers
5.4.4 Communication intelligence (COMINT) receivers
5.4.5 Direction finding systems & signal analysers
5.4.6 Electronic surveillance
5.4.7 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Platform, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Airborne
6.3 Naval
6.4 Ground
6.5 Space
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Military
7.3 Homeland Security
7.4 Commercial
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Netherlands
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 UAE
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Global Key Players
9.1.1 RTX
9.1.2 BAE Systems
9.1.3 Northrop Grumman
9.1.4 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
9.2 Regional key players
9.2.1 North America
9.2.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation
9.2.2 Asia-Pacific
9.2.2.1 China Electronics Technology Group Corporation
9.2.2.2 Bharat Electronics Limited
9.2.2.3 Hanwha Systems Co., Ltd.
9.2.2.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
9.2.3 Europe
9.2.3.1 Thales
9.2.3.2 Leonardo S.p.A.
9.2.3.3 Rheinmetall AG
9.2.3.4 Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace
9.2.3.5 SAAB
9.2.3.6 Indra Sistemas, S.A.
9.2.3.7 Hensoldt AG
9.3 Niche Players/Disruptors
9.3.1 EDGE Group PJSC
9.3.2 Elbit Systems Ltd.
9.3.3 IAI
9.3.4 ASELSAN A.S.
For more information about this report visit

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