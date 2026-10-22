Electronic Warfare Systems Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, And Forecast, 2026-2035 AI-Enabled, Multi-Domain Defense Demand To Drive 12.8% CAGR And USD 55.8 Billion By 2035
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|164
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$16.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$55.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Type trends
2.2.2 Platform trends
2.2.3 End-user trends
2.2.4 Regional trends
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier Landscape
3.1.2 Profit Margin
3.1.3 Cost structure
3.1.4 Value addition at each stage
3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.6 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising defense investments in electromagnetic spectrum dominance
3.2.1.2 Military modernization and multi-domain warfare programs
3.2.1.3 Growing demand for counter-drone and anti-UAS capabilities
3.2.1.4 Increasing NATO and allied interoperability initiatives
3.2.1.5 Adoption of AI-enabled and next-generation EW technologies
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High development and procurement costs
3.2.2.2 Rapidly evolving threat environment
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Expansion of AI-enabled cognitive electronic warfare systems
3.2.3.2 Growing deployment of counter-drone and autonomous defense solutions
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Price trends
3.8.1 by region
3.8.2 by product
3.9 Pricing Strategies
3.10 Emerging Business Models
3.11 Compliance Requirements
3.12 Patent and IP analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
4.2.2 Market concentration analysis
4.3 Competitive benchmarking of key players
4.3.1 Financial performance comparison
4.3.1.1 Revenue
4.3.1.2 Profit margin
4.3.1.3 R&D
4.3.2 Product portfolio comparison
4.3.2.1 Product range breadth
4.3.2.2 Technology
4.3.2.3 Innovation
4.3.3 Geographic presence comparison
4.3.3.1 Global footprint analysis
4.3.3.2 Service network coverage
4.3.3.3 Market penetration by region
4.3.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.3.4.1 Leaders
4.3.4.2 Challengers
4.3.4.3 Followers
4.3.4.4 Niche players
4.3.5 Strategic outlook matrix
4.4 Key developments
4.4.1 Mergers and acquisitions
4.4.2 Partnerships and collaborations
4.4.3 Technological advancements
4.4.4 Expansion and investment strategies
4.4.5 Digital transformation initiatives
4.5 Emerging/startup competitors landscape
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Electronic Attack
5.2.1 Radar jammers
5.2.2 Communication jammers
5.2.3 GNSS jammers
5.2.4 Directed energy weapons
5.2.5 Anti-radiation missiles
5.2.6 Decoy systems
5.2.7 Others
5.3 Electronic Protection
5.3.1 Self-protection suites
5.3.2 Infrared countermeasure systems (DIRCM)
5.3.3 Radar absorbing materials & stealth coatings
5.3.4 Frequency hopping & spread spectrum modules
5.3.5 Others
5.4 Electronic Support
5.4.1 Radar warning receivers (RWR)
5.4.2 Missile approach warning systems (MAWS)
5.4.3 Electronic intelligence (ELINT) receivers
5.4.4 Communication intelligence (COMINT) receivers
5.4.5 Direction finding systems & signal analysers
5.4.6 Electronic surveillance
5.4.7 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Platform, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Airborne
6.3 Naval
6.4 Ground
6.5 Space
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Military
7.3 Homeland Security
7.4 Commercial
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Netherlands
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 UAE
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Global Key Players
9.1.1 RTX
9.1.2 BAE Systems
9.1.3 Northrop Grumman
9.1.4 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
9.2 Regional key players
9.2.1 North America
9.2.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation
9.2.2 Asia-Pacific
9.2.2.1 China Electronics Technology Group Corporation
9.2.2.2 Bharat Electronics Limited
9.2.2.3 Hanwha Systems Co., Ltd.
9.2.2.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
9.2.3 Europe
9.2.3.1 Thales
9.2.3.2 Leonardo S.p.A.
9.2.3.3 Rheinmetall AG
9.2.3.4 Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace
9.2.3.5 SAAB
9.2.3.6 Indra Sistemas, S.A.
9.2.3.7 Hensoldt AG
9.3 Niche Players/Disruptors
9.3.1 EDGE Group PJSC
9.3.2 Elbit Systems Ltd.
9.3.3 IAI
9.3.4 ASELSAN A.S.
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