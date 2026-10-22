Kochava Adds Enterprise Controls To Stationone To Help Marketers Rein In AI Costs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New auto-routing, budget governance, and embedded model support help marketing teams scale agentic AI without runaway token spend

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omnichannel outcomes, today announced a major token efficiency expansion within the Enterprise Tier of StationOne, its integrative AI hub for marketers. The new capabilities give enterprises fine-grained visibility and control over AI usage costs - from automatic model routing based on task complexity to real-time budget alerting at the individual and team level - addressing one of the biggest barriers to scaling agentic AI across large organizations: unpredictable and opaque token spend.

As marketing teams increasingly rely on large language models (LLMs) to automate campaign workflows, audience management, and reporting, the cost of running those models at scale has become a growing concern for enterprise budget owners. StationOne by Kochava has released new Enterprise features focused on token efficiency which are designed to solve this directly, pairing deterministic, code-based execution with AI orchestration so teams get the benefits of agentic AI without paying LLM-level costs for tasks that don't require LLM execution.

“We built StationOne so marketers could put agentic AI to work on real campaigns, not just experiment with it,” said Charles Manning, Founder and CEO, Kochava.“As adoption scales inside an organization, cost visibility becomes just as important as capability. Teams need to know not just what AI can do, but what it's costing them to do it, task by task.”

Key capabilities in the Enterprise Offering include:



Auto Router - Automatically routes each AI engagement to the most cost-appropriate model based on task complexity, as managed through enterprise account settings - ensuring teams aren't paying premium model pricing for simple tasks.

Per-User and Per-Team Budget Allocation - Enterprise admins can set token or dollar-based budgets by user or team, with configurable overrides and automatic reporting when usage approaches or exceeds set thresholds.

Personal Analytics UI & Alerting - Individual users get a transparent view into their own AI usage: what tasks they're running AI against and what each is costing on a token or dollar basis, both current and projected.

Enterprise Token Reporting Linked to Tasks - Reporting rolls up token usage across individuals and teams, tied specifically to the business tasks being performed - not just raw chat conversation logs - giving leadership clearer ROI visibility.

Audience Management Plugin - A new plugin removes the need to pass high-volume audience data through LLMs at all. Instead, the harness executes deterministic, low-token code for audience deduplication, appends, reductions, and segmentation, with the AI model simply orchestrating execution rather than processing the data directly.

Calibrated Decision Plugin - Calibrated decision-making tasks can now be routed through a new native plugin (TypeSafe - Jev is initially supported) as a lower-cost plugin alternative to full model usage for calibrated decisions and scoring, reserving LLM calls for the scenarios that truly need them. Embedded Model Support - StationOne now supports the optional ability to run compatible AI models directly on a user's own machine. Users can select an appropriate model based on their available hardware and performance needs, while administrators retain the flexibility to support a broader model strategy across the organization. By keeping eligible workloads local, teams can reduce dependence on externally hosted inference, limit token consumption for routine tasks, and give privacy-sensitive workflows an additional execution path without sacrificing the unified StationOne experience.



“With the token efficiency features made available in the new Enterprise release, we're giving enterprises the same financial discipline over AI spend that they already apply to media spend: route intelligently, set budgets, see usage in real time, and only pay premium model costs when the task actually demands it,” continued Manning.

Sign up for StationOne here.

About Kochava

Kochava is the premier provider of real-time data solutions powering outcomes across every marketing channel. Our offerings support the world's most performance-focused brands and platforms in achieving measurable growth. Through multi-touch attribution, modern marketing mix modeling, end-to-end campaign management, and AI-driven workflows, all backed by our acclaimed customer success team, Kochava helps clients verify results, predict what's next, and take informed action. With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to measure what matters and action strategies for growth. Headquartered in the United States, the company has offices globally. For more information, visit. Follow Kochava on LinkedIn, and Facebook and X.

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