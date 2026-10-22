Wetouch Partners With Ruilan International To Bring AI-Powered Senior Care And Smart-Home Solutions To A Network With Approximately 700,000 Paid Members

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration targets nearly 2,000 communities with a potential reach of approximately 20 million residents, combining connected care devices, age-friendly home upgrades and a unified data platform to expand hardware and recurring service opportunities

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeTouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: WETH) (“WeTouch” or the“Company”) today announced a strategic cooperation agreement with Ruilan International to develop AI-powered home and community-based senior care solutions. The collaboration will combine WeTouch's touch-interaction capabilities and planned smart hardware and software integration with Ruilan International's community service resources to support connected senior care and age-friendly technology upgrades.

According to preliminary information provided by Ruilan International, its broader cooperation network is estimated to include approximately 700,000 paid members and access to nearly 2,000 communities across China. These figures are subject to further verification and may include resources operated by third-party partners. They do not represent existing WeTouch customers or committed participants in the proposed collaboration.

The companies plan to begin with a dedicated data platform and selected community deployments, followed by broader expansion based on operating results, member demand and commercial arrangements.

Connecting Smart Hardware, Data and Community Care

Under the cooperation framework, the companies intend to establish a dedicated data platform and supporting infrastructure as the project's central technology and operational hub. The platform is intended to connect wearable devices, AI-enabled wheelchairs and other compatible senior care equipment with community service teams.

Subject to appropriate authorization and applicable data protection requirements, the proposed system would integrate device information, health and safety monitoring data, service requests and operational records. Planned functions include abnormal-condition alerts, service coordination, device management and community operating support.

For example, an alert generated by a connected wearable or home device could be routed to designated personnel for follow-up. An older adult could also use an accessible touch interface to request assistance, with the request directed to the relevant community service team.

By connecting intelligent equipment with local service delivery, the collaboration aims to support ongoing use of senior care technology and improve coordination among participating households, family members and service providers.

Extending Smart Technology into the Home

WeTouch plans to undertake or coordinate smart-home integration and age-friendly technology upgrades in participating households. The proposed scope includes adapting touch-control interfaces for older adults, integrating compatible sensors and connected devices, and upgrading hardware connectivity to link in-home equipment with the project's unified senior care platform.

Potential applications include accessible home-control panels, connected lighting and environmental controls, emergency assistance interfaces, and integration with wearable devices and other compatible senior care equipment. These solutions are intended to make everyday home functions easier to use while enabling authorized alerts and service requests to reach designated family members or community service teams.

WeTouch intends to combine its touch-interaction capabilities with products and services from qualified technology and installation partners. This approach would allow the Company to participate in hardware supply, system integration and ongoing technical support while coordinating installation and specialized services where required.

Leveraging an Established Community and Membership Network

Ruilan International will coordinate access to participating communities, deployment locations, local service resources and member outreach. It will also support the coordination of senior care equipment and technology resources within its cooperation network. WeTouch will undertake or coordinate platform development, hardware integration, smart-home technology upgrades, system deployment and technical support.

The estimated 700,000 paid members across Ruilan International's broader cooperation network represent a potential audience for evaluating and introducing the proposed offerings.The companies intend to assess member needs and community operating requirements to develop suitable equipment configurations and service packages across home safety, assisted mobility, accessible home controls and community-based care.

Following initial deployments, the companies plan to refine technical interfaces, installation procedures and service workflows to support expansion across additional participating communities.

Supporting Procurement and Commercial Rollout

The cooperation framework also contemplates financial support arrangements from Ruilan International to facilitate procurement and inventory of eligible products, including wearable devices, AI-enabled wheelchairs and other smart senior care equipment. Funding sources, amounts, costs and implementation conditions will be established through separate agreements.

The companies intend to coordinate equipment supply, community demand and procurement funding to support phased deployment. Subsequent commitments will be guided by actual orders and implementation requirements.

Expanding Hardware and Recurring Service Opportunities

WeTouch intends to explore revenue opportunities from smart hardware and touch-interaction modules, smart-home integration, platform deployment, systems integration, software services, maintenance and customized senior care solutions.

As deployments progress, the Company also plans to evaluate subscription-based, usage-based and other recurring service arrangements. These offerings could extend its participation beyond equipment delivery into ongoing device management, software upgrades and technical support.

The Company believes the collaboration provides a practical opportunity to extend its touch-interaction capabilities into connected homes and community senior care. By combining accessible interfaces, integrated equipment and responsive local services, the proposed model is intended to support both everyday household needs and longer-term care coordination. Operating feedback from participating communities would help guide future product development and service offerings.

The agreement establishes a strategic cooperation framework. Deployment volumes, purchase commitments, implementation schedules, product configurations, pricing and revenue-sharing arrangements remain subject to subsequent agreements and actual orders. The estimated 700,000 paid members across Ruilan International's broader cooperation network do not represent existing WeTouch customers, subscriptions to the proposed platform or committed equipment purchases. The estimated residential population of approximately 20 million describes the potential geographic footprint of the participating communities and does not represent confirmed users or customers. No specific adoption rate or revenue contribution is assured.

About WeTouch Technology Inc.

WeTouch Technology Inc. is a global provider of medium- to large-sized projected capacitive touchscreens and touch display solutions. The Company's products are used in a broad range of applications, including automotive, industrial control, point-of-sale terminals, gaming and lottery equipment, medical devices, multifunction printers and other specialized human-machine interface applications. Building on its core touch display component business, WeTouch is committed to expanding its integrated touch display modules, professional solutions and intelligent hardware applications, and plans to leverage its touch display, human-machine interface and manufacturing capabilities to pursue robotics-related applications and opportunities across the robotics value chain.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website.

About Ruilan International

Ruilan International brings together community senior care resources, local service capabilities, and intelligent senior care equipment and technology partnerships to support home and community-based care. According to preliminary information provided by Ruilan International, its broader cooperation network is estimated to provide access to nearly 2,000 communities across China and include approximately 700,000 paid members, potentially including resources operated by third-party partners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“target,”“going forward,”“outlook,”“objective” and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and beyond WeTouch's control, which may cause WeTouch's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in WeTouch's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at . WeTouch does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Investor and Media Contact

Email: ...