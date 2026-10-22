Global Dental Implant Treatment Planning Software Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2026-2032 Digital Dentistry And GP Adoption Drive 3.4% CAGR Toward $40 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 40-page report, available from Research and Markets, values implant treatment planning software at over $30m in 2025, rising to nearly $40m by 2032, with Dentsply Sirona leading Envista, though outsourcing to labs and upfront costs keep growth modest

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Treatment Planning Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Global | 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global treatment planning software market was valued at more than $30 million in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly $40 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. Growth is being supported by rising digital dentistry adoption and greater participation by general practitioners in dental implant procedures.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global treatment planning software market, which is assessed as a whole and is not further segmented. Coverage includes market size, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market shares, growth rates and forecasts through 2032, supported by historical data dating back to 2022. The analysis also examines market drivers and limiters, recent mergers and acquisitions, competitive positioning, company profiles and product portfolios.

Market Growth and Adoption Trends

Increasing general practitioner participation in implant dentistry is a central market growth factor. As more general dentists complete implantology training and incorporate implant placement into routine practice, demand is increasing for efficient, standardized and repeatable treatment planning platforms.

Growing computer literacy among dental professionals is also strengthening software acceptance. Newer dentists are increasingly comfortable with advanced digital technologies, while dental schools continue to incorporate digital tools into clinical education. These trends are reducing adoption barriers and expanding the potential customer base for dental implant planning software.

Free and entry-level software versions are further increasing market exposure. These products allow clinicians to evaluate digital planning capabilities before investing in more advanced paid platforms. As practices gain experience with digital implant workflows, conversion to premium software may support long-term market growth.

Despite these positive factors, market expansion is expected to remain gradual. Outsourcing continues to limit direct software purchases because dental practices can use third-party companies or laboratories to prepare treatment plans. This option allows clinicians to access guided surgery workflows without purchasing software or assuming additional training responsibilities.

High upfront costs represent another adoption barrier, particularly for lower-volume implant providers and dentists who have recently invested in implant training. The financial return may be difficult to justify for practices completing relatively few implant procedures. Training requirements can also discourage clinicians who prefer to rely on experienced external planning providers.

Competitive Landscape

Dentsply Sirona led the global treatment planning software market in 2025. Its leadership is supported by an established customer base of periodontists, oral surgeons and other high-volume implant specialists. The company's first-mover advantage and broader digital dentistry strategy are expected to help maintain its competitive position.

Envista ranked as the second-leading competitor in 2025. The company leverages its presence in the premium dental implant segment to encourage adoption of digital planning solutions. Its DTX StudioT platform connects implant planning, diagnostics, restorative design and laboratory collaboration. Bundled pricing and promotional programs associated with implant purchases also support software adoption.

Straumann Group remains a major provider through its coDiagnostiX software and integrated guided surgery workflow. The platform is positioned as an open solution compatible with a broad range of implant systems. Integration with Straumann AXS supports cloud-based collaboration, standardized workflows and AI-assisted planning across the company's digital ecosystem.

Digital Dentistry and Technology Outlook

Guided surgery is an important trend influencing the treatment planning software market. Implant manufacturers and software providers are increasingly connecting planning platforms with surgical guide production, diagnostics, restorative design and laboratory services. These integrated workflows support more consistent case execution while strengthening customer engagement across connected digital platforms.

Specialists, including periodontists and oral surgeons, remain an important customer group because they manage larger case volumes and more complex implant procedures. However, general practitioners are expected to represent a growing share of future adoption as implant dentistry becomes more widely incorporated into everyday dental practice.

Report Scope and Deliverables



Quantitative analysis: Market size, market shares, forecasts, growth rates, unit sales and average selling prices.

Qualitative analysis: Market drivers and limiters, competitive developments, mergers and acquisitions, company profiles and product portfolios.

Time frame: Historical data from 2022, a 2025 base year and forecasts through 2032.

Geographic coverage: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Methodology: Market revenue modeled using unit sales and average selling prices, with analysis of pricing patterns, software adoption and competitive positioning. Deliverables: 40 pages of narrative analysis, tables and figures, including 4 charts and 7 figures covering market performance metrics.

The report also includes a methodology appendix and acronym glossary outlining data definitions and modeling assumptions. Single-user, site and enterprise licensing options are available.

Designed for dental technology companies, implant manufacturers, software providers, investors and strategic decision-makers, the report supports market benchmarking, competitor assessment and growth planning. It provides actionable insight into treatment planning software adoption, ASP trends, purchasing barriers, connected digital workflows and the evolving roles of Dentsply Sirona, Envista and Straumann in the global dental implant planning software market.

Key Topics Covered:

Research Methodology

Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection

Step 2: Prepare Data Systems And Perform Secondary Research

Step 3: Preparation For Interviews & Questionnaire Design

Step 4: Performing Primary Research

Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates

Step 6: Market Forecast And Analysis

Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities

Step 8: Final Review And Market Release

Step 9: Customer Feedback And Market Monitoring

Impact of Global Tariffs

Treatment Planning Software Market

6.1 Executive Summary

6.1.1 Global Treatment Planning Software Market Overview

6.1.2 Competitive Analysis

6.1.3 Regions Included

6.2 Introduction

6.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

6.4 Drivers And Limiters

6.4.1 Market Drivers

6.4.2 Market Limiters

6.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Abbreviations

List of Charts

Chart 6-1: Treatment Planning Software Market, Global, 2025 & 2032

Chart 6-2: Treatment Planning Software Units Sold, Global, 2025

Chart 6-3: Treatment Planning Software Market, Global, 2022 - 2032

Chart 6-4: Leading Competitors, Treatment Planning Software Market, Global, 2025

List of Figures [7]

For more information about this report visit

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