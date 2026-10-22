The Energy Suite Launches AWARE, Autonomous Energy Management System Built On AI, Blockchain 5.0 & Cybernetic Computing

Autonomous Energy Management is here: modeled on the human brain, AWARE is a trusted energy advisor cutting costs and guiding properties to energy independence

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Energy Suite (TES), the Broomfield, Colorado-based energy technology cooperative, today announced that AWARE, a first-of-its-kind autonomous energy management platform, will be available on November 5, 2026. AWARE combines artificial intelligence, Blockchain 5.0 and cybernetic computing, allowing it to understand, anticipate and manage a property's energy needs on its owner's behalf, in one secure, neuroscience-based platform built for global scale from day one.Autonomy comes to energyIndustry-leading electric vehicle manufacturers are deploying autonomous driving systems that let the vehicle handle the road while the driver stays in charge of the destination. AWARE delivers that same leap for energy. With Autonomous Energy Management, homeowners, renters and business owners no longer need to keep energy top of mind. AWARE monitors around the clock, identifies savings, recommends improvements and serves as a trusted advisor that never stops working, while the customer stays in control of the goals.Way beyond AI: inspired by neuroscienceAWARE uses cybernetic computing to mirror the way the human brain operates. Just as the brain draws on all five senses to understand its surroundings, AWARE continuously takes in the signals that describe a home or business - energy use, equipment performance, weather, utility rates and grid conditions - then connects them, learns from them and acts on them. Rather than simply reporting data, AWARE becomes aware of a property and responds the way a person would, without ever looking away.Every relationship begins with a free profile and the Energy Evaluation Assessment, which profiles 115 attributes of a property, assigns it an energy score and produces a My Personal Energy Plan (or My Business Energy Plan for commercial properties). That plan becomes the customer's roadmap through The Energy Suite's Three Pillars of Energy - Conservation, Efficiency and Generation - reducing energy costs first and then moving the property toward energy independence (ei) as quickly as possible.All the tools in one platform for co-op membersEvery member of The Energy Suite co-op receives AWARE as part of their membership. Professional energy providers no longer pay separately for:Permit dataLead systemsCRMProposal softwareProject managementAll of it lives inside AWARE, connected to the same customer data and energy plan. AWARE's AI advisor, Mark Joules, stays in contact with members' clients so members can focus on closing projects and completing installations.Quote from the founder"In my nearly 40 years in technology, I have never seen an advancement with this much potential to change how people live with energy. The world's leading automakers are teaching cars to drive themselves. We are teaching homes and businesses to manage their own energy. AWARE works the way the human brain works - sensing, learning and acting - on a person's behalf. Customers get a trusted advisor that lowers their costs and moves them toward energy independence. Our co-op members get every tool they need in one platform. And our OEM partners see their products matched to the properties where they deliver the greatest impact. When the customer, the provider and the manufacturer all win together, ei stops being a dream and becomes a plan."- Rex Halbeisen, CEO & Founder, The Energy Suite.Benefits across the energy ecosystemCustomers: Continuous monitoring, clear recommendations and a personalized plan that lowers energy costs today and leads to ei over time.Co-op members: Five software subscriptions replaced by one platform included in their membership, with an autonomous connection to every client.OEM solution providers: AWARE matches the right solution to the right property, so products are installed where they deliver measurable results.AvailabilityBeginning November 5, 2026, homeowners, renters and business owners can create a free profile at EnergySuite. AWARE will be included for all members of The Energy Suite co-op.About The Energy SuiteThe Energy Suite is a Broomfield, Colorado-based energy technology cooperative that brings the best independent local sales and installation companies together under one brand. Organized around the Three Pillars of Energy - Conservation, Efficiency and Generation - TES consolidates 29 energy-impactful technologies into one integrated suite, helping homes and businesses reduce energy costs and achieve energy independence.Learn more at EnergySuite.Media contactRachel Andrews, The Energy Suite |...Everything Energy and nothing else.

Rex Halbeisen

The Energy Suite LLC

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The Energy Suite Launches AWARE, Autonomous Energy Management System Built on AI, Blockchain 5.0 & Cybernetic Computing News Provided By The Energy Suite LLC October 22, 2026, 13:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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