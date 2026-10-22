The 8Th Annual Dance For Dravet Raises $1.2M To Advance Dravet Syndrome Research And Support Families

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Dance for Dravet raised an amazing $1.2 million to support research, patient and family programs, and efforts to advance better treatments.

- Jim Brennan, Event Host and Owner of McKelvey HomesST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) is proud to announce that this year's Dance for Dravet, hosted by the Brennan and Odlaug Families, raised an amazing $1.2 million to support critical research, patient and family programs, and efforts to advance better treatments for those living with Dravet syndrome.Held on October 9th at Third Degree Glass Factory, the event brought together more than 400 guests, including families affected by Dravet syndrome, advocates, and longtime supporters from the St. Louis area who have shown extraordinary generosity in support of Dance for Dravet and the mission of DSF year after year.Said Jim Brennan, event host and owner of McKelvey Homes,“This year's event shatters the previous fundraising record, with $1.2 million raised to find a cure. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the extraordinary generosity of St Louisans. We continue to be the largest fundraiser in the nation for the Dravet Syndrome Foundation.”The gala was supported by a strong group of sponsors, led by McKelvey Homes as the Presenting Sponsor. Platinum Sponsors included Centered Partners, The Builder Collaborative, Great Southern Bank, Greenleaf Gallery, R&R, Royal Highnies, Simmons Bank, Urban Chestnut Brewing, and numerous families including the Brennans, Odlaugs, Travers, Bakers, Easterlings, Nelsons and Smiths. Additional sponsors, corporate partners, families, and individuals also contributed to the event, helping make the gala possible. The live auction featured an exciting selection of one-of-a-kind experiences and exclusive getaways, including a private jet to Disney with VIP tickets, ski trip, hunting trips and golf outings at prestigious country clubs.The evening featured the inspiring story of Anna Odlaug and her family, whose medical journey highlighted both the challenges faced by families living with Dravet syndrome and the progress that is possible when a community comes together with a shared purpose. Tom Ackerman, Sports Director at KMOX Radio, once again served as the evening's Master of Ceremonies. Following the program, guests enjoyed an evening of dancing and entertainment by the J-Rob Quartet, with delicious desserts provided by Tim Brennan of Cravings.Funds raised through the gala will help DSF continue its work across three critical areas: research, advocacy, and support. DSF is the world's largest nongovernmental funder dedicated to Dravet syndrome research and has invested more than $14.1 million in research grants since its founding in 2009. DSF-funded research has helped advance the field from having no approved treatments specifically for Dravet syndrome to three treatments now available to patients, while continuing to push toward therapies that address far more than seizures. A portion of the funds raised from this year's event will support Dravet syndrome research at Washington University, helping advance critical scientific work in the St Louis area.“Anna, my granddaughter, is the inspiration behind Dance for Dravet,” said Theron (Ted) Odlaug, PhD.“Raising $1.2 million in one evening is an extraordinary expression of generosity and love from our family, friends, sponsors and community. We are deeply grateful to everyone who made it possible. For us, this is about giving Anna and everyone living with Dravet syndrome the chance for a brighter future through better treatments and, ultimately, a cure.”In addition to research, DSF provides programs and resources that directly support families throughout their Dravet syndrome journey, including patient assistance, educational programs, family support, advocacy, and opportunities to connect with others in the community. The success of the gala reflects the growing momentum behind the Foundation's mission and the determination of the Dravet syndrome community to create a different future.“Words cannot adequately express our gratitude for the extraordinary generosity of the St. Louis community.” said Mary Anne Meskis, CEO of DSF.““I am also incredibly excited about the research that will be supported at Washington University in St. Louis, and the progress it may bring us toward finding a cure for Dravet syndrome.”About Dravet Syndrome FoundationDravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) is dedicated to advancing research to improve the lives of individuals with Dravet syndrome and their families, while providing essential resources, support, and community to those affected by the disease. Founded in 2009 by parents of children with Dravet syndrome, DSF brings together families, researchers, clinicians, industry, and advocates to accelerate research, improve care, and advance meaningful treatments.To learn more about Dravet syndrome and DSF, visit dravetfoundation.

Mary Anne Meskis

Dravet Syndrome Foundation

+1 203-392-1955

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The 8th Annual Dance for Dravet Raises $1.2M to Advance Dravet Syndrome Research and Support Families News Provided By Dravet Syndrome Foundation October 22, 2026, 13:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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