BJP Chief Nitin Nabin To Begin Three-Day Jharkhand Visit Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Oct 22 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin will begin a three-day visit to Jharkhand on Friday, with organisational priorities and the party's political strategy in the state expected to figure prominently during his engagements.

Nabin is scheduled to arrive at Ranchi airport at around 7 p.m. on October 23.

The Jharkhand BJP has made arrangements for Nabin's welcome, with party flags and banners put up across the state capital.

BJP workers are planning to welcome him with traditional rituals, drums and flower showers.

This will be Nabin's second visit to Jharkhand since assuming charge as the BJP President.

He is scheduled to attend the inaugural session of the party's state working committee meeting on October 24, where he is expected to address office-bearers and workers and discuss the organisation's future direction.

The visit comes after recent appointments to key organisational posts in the Jharkhand BJP, including the State In-charge and the organisation General Secretary. His interactions with state leaders are expected to focus on organisational coordination, priorities and upcoming political challenges.

The proposed bypoll to the Giridih Assembly seat is also be a part of the discussions, along with the party's electoral strategy, grassroots mobilisation and preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The Jharkhand BJP has completed preparations for Nabin's welcome; the capital city Ranchi has been adorned with party flags, banners, and pennants.

Party workers plan to welcome him with traditional customs, the beating of drums, and a shower of flowers.

Consequently, Nabin's meetings with the state leadership are seen as vital for defining organisational priorities, ensuring coordination, and addressing upcoming political challenges.

On Thursday, State BJP President Aditya Sahu held a meeting with state office-bearers at the party office to review the preparations for the National President's arrival and visit.

State BJP General Secretary Amar Kumar Bauri said that party workers were enthusiastic about Nabin's arrival.