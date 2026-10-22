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One Killed And 15 Injured In Karnataka Bus Collision In Chitradurga

One Killed And 15 Injured In Karnataka Bus Collision In Chitradurga


Date: 2026-10-22 09:30:34

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bus Accident Reported in Chitradurga

One person was killed, and more than 15 passengers were injured after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus rammed into a lorry on National Highway 13 near Mallapura village in Chitradurga taluk, police said on Thursday.

Details of the Investigation

Police Response and Casualty Report

According to police, the bus was carrying more than 15 passengers when the accident occurred. One person died on the spot, while five others sustained serious injuries. The injured were shifted to Chitradurga District Hospital for treatment.

CPI Balachandra Naik of Chitradurga Rural police station visited the accident site and inspected the spot. A case has been registered at Chitradurga Rural Police Station in connection with the incident. Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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