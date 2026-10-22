RSS Leader Indresh Kumar Questions Funding Behind CJP Protest Campaigns

RSS Raises Concerns Over CJP Protest Funding

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) National Executive Member Indresh Kumar on Thursday questioned the funding behind the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) campaigns and alleged that a small number of youths had been led astray by 'anarchic' elements. The Senior RSS leader raised concerns over the possibility of India witnessing a situation similar to Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI on the CJP campaigns, Kumar alleged that protesters were abandoning earlier issues to take up new ones and claimed that participation in the protests was declining. "These protests aren't just continuing; rather, the participants keep abandoning old issues to latch onto new ones. So, let's focus on the core question: are they trying to bring about a situation in India similar to what we see in Bangladesh-a regime characterised by anarchy, the oppression of minorities, the massacre of those who follow the path of Sufism, and the displacement of decent, ordinary people? This is the most significant and pressing issue of the moment. I ask everyone: where do these young people, and others involved-get the funding for all this? It is becoming increasingly obvious to the world, which is why you can see that the turnout at these protests is dwindling; participation is clearly on the decline," he said.

Accusations Regarding the National Flag

On the campaign's use of the national flag, Kumar accused the opposition parties of misusing the Tricolour to create divisions, asserting that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative had already reached crores of households. "They are incapable of delivering on their grand announcements nationwide. The party, or rather, the coalition of parties, running the Government of India is merely repeating what has already been done; the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative has already reached crores of households. What new thing are they even proposing? It's all a sham. They seem to think they can use the Tricolour as a tool for blackmail, but the reality is that on occasions like January 26th, August 15th, and October 2nd, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has only deepened the respect for the Tricolour among crores of families. The Tricolour is a symbol that unites; these people, however, are misusing it to sow division. Nothing will come of it," he said.

India's Stance on Democracy and Global Influence

Responding to remarks by opposition leaders drawing comparisons with countries such as Albania and France, the RSS leader asserted that India had always followed the path of democracy and respected all religions. "India has followed, continues to follow, and will always follow the path of democracy. India is a nation that respects all religions, a fact acknowledged by the entire world. While others may choose the path of war, India follows the path of the Gautam Buddha, B.R. Ambedkar, Guru Nanak, and Mahavira Swami; it is a nation that walks the path of Rama and Krishna. That is why India has always been, and remains, a nation rooted in morality..." he stated.

"It is not a matter of India needing to learn from others; rather, the world is learning from India. India is working to prevent wars and curb anarchy. Consider, for instance, a remarkable development that has unfolded: over the last ten to eleven years, more than thirty-eight nations have bestowed their highest civilian honours upon the Prime Minister. Why have all these honours been conferred upon the India of today-and not upon any other nation?..." he said.

Addressing the Influence on Youth

Addressing the role of the youth, Kumar maintained that the country's young people were largely on the right path but alleged that a small number had been influenced by anarchic elements and foreign funding. "The youth of this country have been, are, and will continue to be on the right path. A small number of individuals, however, have been led astray by anarchic elements and, fueled by foreign funding, have veered onto the wrong path. I would urge those few individuals to return to the right path," he said.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had shared a post about anti-government violent protests in Albania's capital, Tirana, where demonstrations culminated in protesters setting fire to offices inside Albania's Supreme Court, alongside attacks on parliament, ministry buildings and police forces. Raut suggested that India take a "lesson" from Albania's unrest. (ANI)

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