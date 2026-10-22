Udta Teer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan's Spy Comedy Delivers Laughs Over Logic

October 23, 2026 - that's when Udta Teer, the much-anticipated spy comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, finally hits screens. Early reviews promise ample fun. But don't expect too much logic.

Aakash Kaushik makes his directorial debut with this Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment venture. He also wrote the script. Khurrana and Khan reunite after their earlier collaboration, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

A Unique Spy Storyline

What's the premise? A Pakistani spy infiltrates India. A twist of fate makes him lose his memory. He now believes he is a patriotic Indian. This mistaken identity drives him to join Indian counter-intelligence, unknowingly working against his own handlers.

Ayushmann Khurrana calls the film's premise "genre-bending". He sees it combining action, comedy, and patriotism in an unconventional mix. The movie offers an unpredictable storyline. Expect quirky situations and humorous chaos.

Star-Studded Cast and Performances

Beyond the lead pair, a strong ensemble cast fills the screen. Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, and Gulshan Grover are all there. So is later actor Mukul Dev - in one of his final roles. Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and Brijendra Kala also play key parts.

Critics show Ayushmann Khurrana's performance is key. He keeps audiences invested, especially considering his character's often-confused state. Sara Ali Khan plays an integral part in the story. Their strong chemistry adds another engaging dimension.

Hits and Notable Mentions

The film garnered positive early reviews but with a pinch of salt. The logic takes backseat while laughs are seemingly guranteed. Promotional activities took the lead pair to iconic locations. They visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and the Wagah border. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted the film a UA13+ certificate.

Challenges and Misses

Nepal banned Udta Teer. Local authorities denied permission to screen it. They said the storyline, involving India-Pakistan tensions, could harm relations with friendly nations.

Logic often takes a backseat here. Reviews and even the film's tagline show this narrative choice. Despite pre-release hype, some found general buzz around its initial announcement surprisingly low.

137 minutes – that's how long Udta Teer runs. It delivers a full dose of entertainment. Expect a crowd-pleasing experience focused on comedic chaos, not strict realism.