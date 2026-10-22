Uzbekistan, Georgia Discuss Trade, Transport And Logistics Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Georgia discussed expanding strategic partnership in trade, transport and logistics, tourism and education during a meeting between Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili in Batumi on October 22.

Saidov announced the meeting in a post on his Telegram channel.

In a statement shared on social media, Saidov said the talks focused on implementing agreements reached during Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to Georgia on July 2–3, 2026.

"Particular attention was paid to the joint implementation of projects in trade and economic cooperation, transport and logistics, tourism, and education," Saidov said in the statement.

Additionally, the two sides exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations.

Saidov's meeting follows Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to Georgia on July 2–3, 2026, the first visit by an Uzbek president to Georgia in 23 years. During the visit, Uzbekistan and Georgia signed a Declaration on Establishing Strategic Partnership Relations, alongside a package of agreements and memorandums aimed at expanding cooperation across several sectors.

Bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Georgia reached $270 million in 2025. During the visit, the sides identified further opportunities to expand trade and investment, strengthen transport and logistics links, and deepen cooperation in energy, industry, pharmaceuticals and digital technologies. They also highlighted the importance of Georgia's Black Sea ports, particularly Poti and Batumi, in facilitating regional trade and providing Uzbek businesses with access to European markets.