New Study Finds Pycnogenol® Improves Quality Of Life And Symptoms Associated With Osteopenia And Osteoporosis In Post-Menopausal Women

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vitality, physical comfort and markers of bone resorption improved among participants taking Pycnogenol®









Key Takeaways



Pycnogenol®, a natural extract from French maritime pine bark, was studied as a dietary supplement in women with osteopenia or clinically stable osteoporosis.

Osteopenia and osteoporosis are common bone disorders characterized by reduced bone mass and increased fracture risk, often contributing to reduced mobility and quality of life.

In this randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, 67 women received either Pycnogenol® or placebo for three months, after which all participants took Pycnogenol® for an additional three months.

After three months, participants taking Pycnogenol® showed a 14.0% improvement in vitality and a 24.7% improvement in physical comfort scores compared with placebo. Pycnogenol® was also associated with favorable changes in bone-resorption markers, including an approximately 10.6% reduction in CTX-1 from baseline after three months.



GENEVA, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New clinical research suggests Pycnogenol® French maritime pine bark extract may provide a natural, non-hormonal approach to support women with osteopenia and clinically stable osteoporosis, conditions associated with reduced bone mass, increased fracture risk and decreased quality of life. Approximately 10 million Americans are living with osteoporosis, while another 44 million have low bone mass and an increased risk of developing osteoporosis and fractures.

Published in Frontiers (part 1 and part 2 ), the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study included 67 post-menopausal women, with osteopenia or clinically stable osteoporosis, who received either 200 mg of Pycnogenol® daily or placebo for three months, followed by an additional three months of Pycnogenol® for all participants. The study evaluated quality of life, safety indicators, and markers related to mineral metabolism and bone resorption.

After three months, women taking Pycnogenol® showed significantly greater improvements than the placebo group in several patient-reported measures, including:



Vitality: increased by 15.2% with Pycnogenol® vs 1.2% with placebo, for a 14.0-percentage-point difference between groups.

Physical Comfort: Scores improved by 18.5% with Pycnogenol®, versus a 6.2% decline with placebo, representing a 24.7-percentage-point difference. Bone Resorption Markers: CTX-1 decreased by approximately 10.6% after three months of Pycnogenol® supplementation, a statistically significant change from baseline. Serum phosphate levels also decreased while remaining within the reference range.



During the additional three-month phase, women who continued taking Pycnogenol® maintained the improvement in physical comfort scores observed at month three. Safety monitoring through month six showed no clinically relevant laboratory abnormalities.

Supporting Women's Bone Health and Healthy Aging Through Science

Pycnogenol® contains a unique blend of polyphenols with demonstrated antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These benefits may help address oxidative stress and inflammation associated with bone remodeling and physical discomfort, offering a potential explanation for the improvements in quality of life and bone-resorption markers observed in the new study.

Bone loss often accelerates during and after menopause as estrogen levels decline, making bone health an important consideration for women as they age. Previous research has also demonstrated Pycnogenol®'s benefits for menopausal symptoms, including hot flashes, night sweats, sleep disturbances and mood-related concerns. Earlier preclinical studies of estrogen-deficiency-related bone loss have also shown favorable effects on bone mineral density, bone resorption and bone strength.

Backed by more than 40 years of research across numerous areas of health, Pycnogenol® continues to be studied for its wide-ranging benefits. The latest findings add to its substantial body of published clinical research, reinforcing its potential role in supporting quality of life and healthy aging in women.

About Pycnogenol®

About Horphag Research

Horphag Research is the exclusive worldwide distributor for Pycnogenol® (pic-noj-en-all) brand French maritime pine bark extract. Pycnogenol® is a registered trademark of Horphag Research. For its patented ingredient, Pycnogenol®, Horphag Research has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan Excellence in Research Award, Nutraceutical Business & Technology Safety & Quality Award, SupplySide West Scientific Excellence Award and The American Botanical Council's Tyler Research Award. Horphag Research has the exclusive rights to market and sell Pycnogenol® worldwide and benefits from more than 40 years of scientific research assuring the safety and efficacy of Pycnogenol® as a dietary supplement.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

“We're at a moment when women are thinking about their health very differently. Menopause is finally getting the attention it deserves, millions of people are experiencing significant weight loss with GLP-1 medications, and both conversations raise important questions about protecting bone health as we age,” said