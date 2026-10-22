Energy Management System Investment To Double By 2035 As Industrial Electrification Shifts From Infrastructure Challenge To Software Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industrial Electrification Is Creating New Opportunities for Energy Management Software

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Management System (EMS) investment will double by 2035 as industrial sites accelerate electrification and take a more strategic approach to energy operations, according to a new report from global technology intelligence firm ABI Research. The firm says the market is shifting beyond basic infrastructure upgrades, with software, optimization, and coordinated energy strategies becoming central to managing rising electricity demand at warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and airports. ‌

“Industrial electrification is no longer just about adding chargers, storage, or on-site generation, it is increasingly about orchestrating those assets intelligently,” said Ryan Wiggin, Research Director at ABI Research.“Organizations that treat energy as a strategic operational asset, rather than a utility input, will be better positioned to control costs, improve resilience, and scale electrification without waiting for grid upgrades.” ‌

ABI Research points to growing demand for both Building EMSs and Industrial EMSs as electrification expands across site operations. The report highlights that electric models already account for 72% of new lift truck shipments globally, rising to about 85% for warehouse forklifts, while larger sites are leading adoption of advanced energy solutions because their higher automation levels, longer operating hours, and heavier equipment loads strengthen the business case for BESSs, EMSs, and on-site renewables. ‌

The research also finds that Battery Energy Storage Systems are becoming critical enabling infrastructure because they can address multiple challenges at once, including peak demand management, renewable integration, backup power, demand charge reduction, and grid connection deferral. ABI Research notes that the supplier landscape is also evolving toward integrated offerings spanning battery cells, energy storage, charging infrastructure, wireless charging, and smart energy management platforms, with companies such as Tesla Energy, BYD, Sungrow, Fluence, Hitachi Energy, ENRX, Wiferion, and Kempower among those active in the ecosystem. ‌

“Grid constraints, volatile electricity pricing, and the operational demands of electrified fleets mean industrial sites will increasingly resemble managed energy ecosystems,” Wiggin concluded.“The winners will be solution providers that can combine storage, software, load flexibility, and stakeholder coordination into an integrated energy management stack that delivers multiple value streams from a single investment.” ‌

These findings are from ABI Research's Managing Industrial Electrification: Energy Infrastructure, Storage, and Optimization Strategies report, part of the company's Smart Energy research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司,拥有得天独厚的优势,充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁,通过提供独家研究和专业性指导,推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略,无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit.

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