Leading Commercial Cleaning Franchise Coverall Ranked No. 124 On The 2026 Franchise Times Top 400

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Franchise Times places the Deerfield Beach, Florida-based commercial cleaning franchisor at No. 124 among the 400 largest U.S.-based franchise systems in its 2026 annual ranking, up one position from 2025.

Deerfield Beach, FL, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coverall® North America, Inc., a leading commercial cleaning franchise headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, has been ranked No. 124 on the 2026 Franchise Times Top 400, the publication's annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems. The 2026 list, released September 30 in the October issue of Franchise Times and in a searchable online database, places Coverall among the 400 largest franchise brands in the country and moves the company up one position from No. 125 in the prior year's ranking.







Coverall, a leading commercial cleaning franchise, is ranked No. 124 on the 2026 Franchise Times Top 400.

Franchise Times describes the Top 400® as an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The list is the product of a five-month research and reporting effort by the publication's editorial team and draws on more than 25 years of franchise performance data. Brands are ranked across ten major franchise categories, and Coverall appears in the Cleaning Services category, where it is one of the largest commercial cleaning franchise systems recognized in the 2026 edition.

Founded in 1985, Coverall is a 100 percent franchised brand. System-wide, more than 8,000 Franchised Business Owners use Coverall's Health-Based Cleaning System® to serve more than 50,000 customers across 90 markets in the United States and internationally. Local Franchise Owners deliver tailored commercial cleaning services to offices, medical facilities, schools, manufacturing plants, fitness centers, and retail locations, supported by regional Support Centers that provide ongoing training, business support, and commercial cleaning expertise.

At the center of the Coverall program is the proprietary Core 4® Cleaning Process, a science-based system built on CDC and AORN standards and designed to help ensure that every space within a facility is free of dirt, germs, and viruses. Every Coverall Franchise Business Owner receives comprehensive training in the four-point cleaning process, which gives customers a consistent standard of service from a locally owned commercial cleaning franchise business.

Franchise Times notes that the Top 400 is used by existing and prospective franchisees to evaluate the health of a franchise system, and by franchisors to gauge how they stand up across the industry. For individuals considering a commercial cleaning franchise, Coverall's position on the 2026 list reflects the size and stability of a system that has helped thousands of people start and operate their own businesses over four decades.

The ranking follows a series of national and local milestones for the brand in 2026. In September, Coverall awarded academic scholarships to 40 children of its Franchise Business Owners for the 2026-27 academic year, the 21st year of a program that has now surpassed $1 million in total giving. Coverall was also recently named #74 on Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000.

The complete 2026 Franchise Times Top 400 is available at franchisetimes.com/top-400-2026. More information about Coverall, its commercial cleaning services, and its franchise opportunities is available at coverall.com.







Coverall has over 8,000 independent Franchise Business Owners

About Coverall North America

Coverall North America, Inc. is a leading commercial cleaning franchised brand that has helped thousands of people realize their dreams of owning their own businesses. Additionally, our local Support Centers provide ongoing training, business support and commercial cleaning expertise to our network of Franchise Business Owners. We provide our network of Franchise Business Owners with comprehensive training in our proprietary Core 4® Cleaning Process, which is built on CDC and AORN standards. In turn, they provide a valuable and personalized service to their local customers. System-wide, there are more than 8,000 Franchised Businesses using Coverall's Health-Based Cleaning System® and servicing more than 50,000 customers across 90 markets.

Press Inquiries

Shari Sadowski

shari.sadowski [at] coverall.com

