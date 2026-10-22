Flywire Surpasses Landmark 1 Million Student Payment Plan Enrollments Since Inception, Driving Tuition Retention And Financial Success Across The U.S. Higher Education Sector

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Showing strong momentum in its Student Financial Software (SFS) solution, Flywire announced the milestone at its third-annual U.S. education conference, Flywire Fusion, which brought together 150+ attendees from leading U.S. institutions BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company, today announced a major milestone in higher education tuition management – more than 1 million payment plans have now been activated since inception by students at institutions using Flywire's Student Financial Software (SFS).

Higher education institutions using SFS on average see a 50% increase in plan enrollment with default rates under 2% – helping to ensure predictable revenue streams for schools that rely on tuition to fund operations.

The milestone, announced at Flywire's third-annual Fusion conference in Austin, Texas, was met with great fanfare by the 150+ attendees across 70 public, private and community institutions from across the U.S. The attendees rallied around the idea that the current environment requires a new approach to the tuition management experience. They are eager to modernize the student financial experience not only to best serve their students and families, but to operate at the pace and level of efficiency today's student finance office demands.

“There is real value for students and the staff in modernizing the way we handle tuition processes,” said Penn State, who detailed their SFS implementation on stage.“Flywire has been a visionary partner for us in solving complex tuition-related payment flows, and we believe there will be strong ROI as we expand our partnership.” Driving Retention and Financial Agility for Higher Education Flywire SFS is becoming a tool that industries rely on amid tight institution budgets, shifting federal and state policy and regulations, and changing student needs. Recent performance metrics highlight the impact of Flywire SFS across client campuses:

1 million + payment plans activated: Reached a record milestone in payment plan adoption since inception, representing a 50% increase in payment plan enrollment across partner institutions.

Single digit default rates: Less than 2% of students default on their payment plans, ensuring reliable revenue streams for colleges and universities while keeping students on track toward graduation.

$93 million in savings on past-due collections: Proactive outreach and automated engagement tools helped institutions recover millions in outstanding tuition balances prior to collection agency escalation.

20% fewer accounts sent to collections: Flexible financial pathways help reduce the need and cost of third-party collection agencies.

229,000 at-risk students enrolled saved from collections. Flexible payment plans help thousands of students remain enrolled and continue pursuing higher ed degrees. $468 million in past-due tuition collected: Advanced receivables workflows enabled institutions to collect millions in past-due balances while maintaining compassionate student communication. "Surpassing 1 million payment plan enrollments is a testament to how higher education leaders are seeing student financial experiences as a driver of retention and revenue. By providing more flexible options and modernizing tuition payment operations, institutions are not only looking out for their students, but positioning themselves for long-term financial sustainability.” - Sharon Butler, Co-President of Global Education Practical Solutions and Innovation on Display at Flywire Fusion Conference

In its third year, Flywire Fusion brings institution leaders together to collaborate and learn from experts and one another on the most pressing topics in higher education today, such as financial sustainability and revenue diversification, artificial intelligence, federal and state policy updates and much more.

Evidence of Flywire's commitment to innovation in the higher education sector, Flywire engineers built SFS numerous enhancements live, in 24 hours, on-site, as voted on by institutions in the Flywire Hackathon. They were revealed on-stage by Flywire Chief Product Officer David King.

“Institutions don't just buy software from Flywire. They get a true innovation partner. What our engineers built onsite in 24 hours reflects our overall approach to problem solving for our clients - we listen, we build quickly and we keep improving.” - David King, Co-President of Education and Chief Product Officer, Flywire.

Celebrating Client Innovation: Flywire Fusion Star Award Winners Demonstrate Strong ROI and Student Impact At Flywire Fusion, the company also recognized outstanding achievements among its higher education client community and partner ecosystem, celebrating institutions that have set new standards for operational efficiency, cross-departmental collaboration, and student experience.

“Our institutional partners continue to redefine what seamless student financial engagement looks like,” said Allison MacLeod, Chief Commercial Officer at Flywire.“We are thrilled to honor this year's award winners for their commitment to excellence, innovation, and transforming the student payment experience.” The 2026 Flywire Fusion Award winners include:

Award Category Recipient

Best Newcomer Penn State University Optimization Excellence UC Irvine Implementation Excellence Blinn College District Best Practice Leader Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) Innovative Leader Wesleyan University + Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) Process Improvement Western Governors University (WGU) Student Experience Ball State University Trailblazer Wentworth Institute of Technology Cross-Campus Fusion University of Northern Colorado Partner of the Year Workday Shining Star University of North Texas



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Flywire Fusion took place October 19 - October 21 in Austin, Texas with Citi (NYSE: C), GradGuard as Platinum Sponsors, Discover Global Network and Workday as Gold sponsors and American Express, ConServ, and Todd, Bremer & Lawson, Inc Silver Sponsors. To learn more about Flywire's solutions for the U.S. higher education industry, visit here.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 5,300* clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit Follow Flywire on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

*Not including Flywire's Invoiced and Sertifi acquisitions



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Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Flywire's strategy, expectations and plans of its Education business, market growth and trends. Flywire intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to,“believe,”“may,”“will,”“potentially,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“could,”“would,”“project,”“target,”“plan,”“expect,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Flywire's forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors that are described in the“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Flywire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Flywire undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.