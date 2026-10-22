Nothreat And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Preemptive Cybersecurity Platform To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Autonomous, Signature-Free Threat Detection and Prevention Now Available to Government Agencies, Healthcare and Education Organizations

LONDON and RESTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nothreat, the autonomous preemptive cybersecurity platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Nothreat's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's preemptive, AI-driven threat detection and prevention platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“Attackers now use AI to generate thousands of variations of the same attack until one gets through, and each of them can look like legitimate traffic,” said Sergej Kostenko, CEO of Nothreat.“Public Sector organizations cannot afford to wait for a signature or a patch to catch up. Partnering with Carahsoft gives us the reach and the procurement infrastructure to put a preemptive defense layer in front of the agencies, hospitals, universities and utilities that need it most.”

Nothreat detects and blocks attacks before they reach production systems, including zero-day exploits and AI-generated attacks. The Nothreat Platform combines three capabilities in one system:

Nothreat CyberEcho, the company's patented deception technology, deploys digital twins of an organization's IT services, from web applications and portals to APIs, VPNs and databases, as decoys within its environment. Since legitimate users have no reason to interact with a decoy, every interaction provides an attack signal in a fully isolated environment, without risking production data.

An incrementally learning AI classifies attackers by behavior rather than a known pattern, requiring no CVE, detection rule or prior knowledge of the attack. Nothreat ThreatShield automatically pushes validated threat intelligence in real time to an organization's existing firewalls, supporting more than 20 vendors through a single configuration change. Nothreat AI Analyzer converts attack data into management-ready risk summaries for executives and deep-investigation views for security analysts, while keeping data within the organization's environment.

This approach addresses the gap between the first use of a new attack technique and the publication of a CVE. During the July 2025 Microsoft SharePoint "ToolShell" campaign, Eye Security confirmed 396 compromised systems across 145 organizations in 41 countries. Nothreat detected, classified and blocked the attack autonomously more than 40 days before CVE-2025-53770 was published.

The platform can be deployed on-premise or in an organization's own cloud environment, with data sovereignty controls designed for Public Sector compliance. Nothreat is vendor-agnostic and additive by design, enhancing an agency's existing firewalls and security stack without requiring replacement, reducing the cost and risk of rip-and-replace programs.

"Nothreat provides agencies with a preemptive layer of cyber defense that works alongside their existing security infrastructure,” said Brian O'Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft.“By combining actionable threat intelligence, deception technology and automated protection, Nothreat empowers organizations to detect and respond to advanced threats before they reach production environments. Together with our reseller partners, Nothreat and Carahsoft are expanding access to innovative cybersecurity solutions that help Government organizations strengthen their security posture and stay ahead of evolving threats.”

Nothreat's solutions are available through Carahsoft's TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 889-9710 or .... Learn more about Nothreat's solutions here.

About Nothreat

Nothreat is a London-headquartered cybersecurity company providing autonomous threat intelligence and preemptive defense capabilities to government agencies, defense organizations and commercial enterprises. Unlike conventional security tools that respond after a breach is detected, Nothreat identifies and neutralizes threats during the reconnaissance and exploitation phase - often weeks before vulnerabilities become publicly known. Nothreat CyberEcho, the company's US-patented deception technology, deploys digital twins of an organization's IT services as decoys to generate clean threat intelligence; Nothreat ThreatShield distributes it in real time to the firewalls the organization already runs; and the Crowd Immunity capability turns an attack detected at one customer into protection for every connected deployment. Nothreat is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and SOC 2 Type I attested. For more information, visit .

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About Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Threat Detection and Prevention, Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

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Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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