PRIDE Industries Receives HR Icons Award For Excellence In Employee Engagement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roseville, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the nation's largest employer of people with disabilities, was recognized in the Excellence in Employee Engagement category of the HR Icons Awards, presented by HR Executive and celebrated at HR Tech 2026. PRIDE Industries was chosen from a select group of finalists recognized for innovation, leadership, and measurable impact in creating workplaces where employees can thrive.

The HR Icons Awards honor transformational human resources initiatives across multiple categories, including employee engagement, workplace culture, talent strategy, and HR innovation. The awards program recognizes organizations that are shaping the future of work through people-focused leadership and workplace practices.

“This recognition reflects the culture our employees create every day,” said Craig Levra, president and CEO of PRIDE Industries.“Our mission has always been rooted in the belief that every person deserves the opportunity to contribute, grow, and succeed. We are honored to be recognized for fostering an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and connected to meaningful work.”

Employee engagement is central to PRIDE Industries' success as both an employer and a service provider. Through professional development opportunities, inclusive workplace practices, employee resource groups, recognition programs, and a mission-driven culture, the organization strives to create an environment where employees can build rewarding careers while making a positive impact in their communities.

The recognition also underscores PRIDE Industries' longstanding commitment to inclusion. For six decades, the social enterprise has served as a prime example of how a diverse workforce can drive innovation, strengthen organizational performance, and create opportunities for people of all abilities.

The 2026 HR Icons Awards finalists were announced at HR Tech by HR Executive, with winners recognized during an awards program held October 19 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, the company provides facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries' mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, the organization helps individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

CONTACT: Kat Maudru PRIDE Industries 19167534339...