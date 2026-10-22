ACNB Corporation Reports Record 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results
|Three Months Ended
| September 2026
vs.
June 2026
| September 2026
vs.
September 2025
| September 30, 2026
| June 30, 2026
| September 30, 2025
| Variance
|Variance
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average Balance
|Yield/ Rate
|Average Balance
|Yield/ Rate
|Average Balance
|Yield/ Rate
|Average Balance
|Yield/ Rate
|Average Balance
|Yield/ Rate
|ASSETS
|Total Loans1
|$
|2,417,290
|6.44
|%
|$
|2,401,287
|6.40
|%
|$
|2,356,641
|6.29
|%
|$
|16,003
|0.04
|%
|$
|60,649
|0.15
|%
|Total Investments2
|544,488
|3.73
|546,267
|3.68
|538,474
|3.03
|(1,779
|)
|0.05
|6,014
|0.70
|Total Earning Assets
|3,043,502
|5.88
|3,003,725
|5.86
|2,998,405
|5.64
|39,777
|0.02
|45,097
|0.24
|Total Assets
|3,331,647
|3,289,674
|3,278,215
|41,973
|53,432
|LIABILITIES
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|$
|1,918,307
|1.38
|%
|$
|1,951,477
|1.36
|%
|$
|1,916,928
|1.42
|%
|$
|(33,170
|)
|0.02
|%
|$
|1,379
|(0.04
|)%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|615,423
|583,453
|593,800
|31,970
|21,623
|Total Borrowings
|330,789
|4.22
|288,304
|4.27
|325,747
|4.24
|42,485
|(0.05
|)
|5,042
|(0.02
|)
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|2,249,096
|1.80
|2,239,781
|1.73
|2,242,675
|1.83
|9,315
|0.07
|6,421
|(0.03
|)
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|3,331,647
|3,289,674
|3,278,215
|41,973
|53,432
|FTE Net Interest Margin
|4.56
|%
|4.56
|%
|4.27
|%
|-
|%
|0.29
|%
| 1 Average balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
2 Average balances of investment securities is computed at fair value.
Three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to three months ended June 30, 2026
The FTE net interest margin was consistent with the three months ended June 30, 2026.
- Average loan balances increased $16.0 million, driven primarily by growth in the real estate construction portfolio The yields on average loans and average investment securities increased 4 and 5 basis points, respectively, driven primarily by loans and investment securities funded during the quarter at higher rates than those that paid off or matured Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased $32.0 million driven primarily by promotional incentives on commercial checking accounts and seasonal influxes of municipal deposits
Three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to three months ended September 30, 2025
The FTE net interest margin increased 29 basis points from the three months ended September 30, 2025 driven primarily by loan growth, loans and investment securities funded during the quarter at higher rates than those that paid off or matured and the continued benefit of lower funding costs. In addition, the repositioning of the investment securities portfolio completed during the three months ended December 31, 2025 contributed to higher yields.
- Average loan balances increased $60.6 million driven primarily by growth in the commercial real estate portfolio The yields on average loans and average investment securities increased 15 and 70 basis points, respectively, driven primarily by loans and investment securities funded during the quarter at higher rates than those that paid off or matured and the repositioning of the investment securities portfolio completed during the three months ended December 31, 2025 Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased $21.6 million driven primarily by promotional incentives on commercial checking accounts
Noninterest Income
|Three Months Ended
| September 2026
vs. June 2026
Variance
| September 2026
vs. September
2025 Variance
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|(In thousands)
|2026
|2026
|2025
|$
|%
|$
|%
|Insurance commissions
|$
|2,667
|$
|2,991
|$
|2,545
|$
|(324
|)
|(10.8
|)%
|$
|122
|4.8
|%
|Gain from mortgage loans held for sale
|1,000
|1,463
|1,463
|(463
|)
|(31.6
|)
|(463
|)
|(31.6
|)
|Service charges on deposits
|1,304
|1,243
|1,286
|61
|4.9
|18
|1.4
|Wealth management
|1,253
|1,191
|1,125
|62
|5.2
|128
|11.4
|ATM debit card charges
|932
|933
|904
|(1
|)
|(0.1
|)
|28
|3.1
|Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance
|776
|756
|651
|20
|2.6
|125
|19.2
|Gain on life insurance proceeds
|687
|-
|-
|687
|100.0
|687
|100.0
|Other
|448
|245
|428
|203
|82.9
|20
|4.7
|Net (losses) gains on equity securities
|(35
|)
|(4
|)
|9
|(31
|)
|N/M
|(44
|)
|N/M
|Total Noninterest Income
|$
|9,032
|$
|8,818
|$
|8,411
|$
|214
|2.4
|%
|$
|621
|7.4
|%
Explanations for the more significant fluctuations by period and category are detailed below:
Three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to three months ended June 30, 2026
- The decrease in insurance commissions was driven primarily by contingent commission income received during the three months ended June 30, 2026 related to 2025 performance, partially offset by higher policy renewals during the three months ended September 30, 2026 The decrease in gain from mortgage loans held for sale was driven primarily by a decrease in mortgage loan originations compared to the prior quarter as a result of seasonality and rate volatility The increase in gain on life insurance proceeds was the result of a death benefit received in the current quarter The increase in other was driven primarily by an annual check ordering volume incentive during the current quarter
Three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to three months ended September 30, 2025
- The decrease in gain from mortgage loans held for sale was driven primarily by a decrease in loan originations primarily as a result of rate volatility The increase in wealth management was driven primarily by assets under management growth due to new business generation and positive market impacts The increase in earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance was driven primarily by the purchase of new policies in the fourth quarter of 2025 The increase in gain on life insurance proceeds was the result of a death benefit received in the current quarter
Noninterest Expense
| Three Months Ended
| September 2026
vs. June 2026
Variance
| September 2026
vs. September
2025 Variance
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|(In thousands)
|2026
|2026
|2025
|$
|%
|$
|%
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|14,055
|$
|13,761
|$
|13,191
|$
|294
|2.1
|%
|$
|864
|6.5
|%
|Equipment
|2,313
|2,552
|2,302
|(239
|)
|(9.4
|)
|11
|0.5
|Net occupancy
|1,208
|1,209
|1,217
|(1
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(9
|)
|(0.7
|)
|Intangible assets amortization
|1,017
|1,028
|1,129
|(11
|)
|(1.1
|)
|(112
|)
|(9.9
|)
|Professional services
|801
|736
|588
|65
|8.8
|213
|36.2
|Other tax
|661
|317
|561
|344
|108.5
|100
|17.8
|FDIC and regulatory
|440
|459
|457
|(19
|)
|(4.1
|)
|(17
|)
|(3.7
|)
|Merger-related
|-
|-
|169
|-
|-
|(169
|)
|(100.0
|)
|Other
|2,725
|3,063
|2,747
|(338
|)
|(11.0
|)
|(22
|)
|(0.8
|)
|Total Noninterest Expense
|$
|23,220
|$
|23,125
|$
|22,361
|$
|95
|0.4
|%
|$
|859
|3.8
|%
Explanations for the more significant fluctuations by period and category are detailed below:
Three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to three months ended June 30, 2026
- The increase in salaries and employee benefits was driven primarily by higher employee insurance expense, higher incentive compensation and higher insurance producer commissions
The decrease in equipment was driven primarily by timing of purchases of computer hardware and software
The increase in other tax was driven primarily by earned income tax credits received in the prior quarter as a result of community investment contributions The decrease in other was driven primarily by the community investment contributions incurred in the prior quarter
Three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to three months ended September 30, 2025
- The increase in salaries and employee benefits was driven primarily by higher incentive compensation expenses, merit increases and higher employee insurance expense The increase in professional services was driven primarily by higher legal and advisory services related to corporate initiative expenses, including software modernization and employee stock purchase plan fees The increase in other tax was driven primarily by asset and capital growth The decrease in merger-related was driven by the lack of Acquisition related expenses in the current period
Loans and Asset Quality
|Variance
|September 2026
|September 2026
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|vs.
|vs.
|(In thousands)
|2026
|2026
|2025
|June 2026
|September 2025
|Commercial real estate
|$
|1,324,489
|$
|1,333,050
|$
|1,263,896
|$
|(8,561
|)
|$
|60,593
|Residential mortgage
|605,815
|602,738
|593,283
|3,077
|12,532
|Commercial and industrial
|217,195
|217,151
|218,364
|44
|(1,169
|)
|Home equity lines of credit
|122,840
|122,164
|125,839
|676
|(2,999
|)
|Real estate construction
|128,349
|115,091
|126,451
|13,258
|1,898
|Consumer
|10,252
|10,105
|10,144
|147
|108
|Gross loans
|2,408,940
|2,400,299
|2,337,977
|8,641
|70,963
|Unearned income
|(2,429
|)
|(2,195
|)
|(1,372
|)
|(234
|)
|(1,057
|)
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|2,406,511
|$
|2,398,104
|$
|2,336,605
|$
|8,407
|$
|69,906
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|24,976
|$
|24,006
|$
|23,660
|$
|970
|$
|1,316
September 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2026
- The $8.4 million increase in total loans from June 30, 2026 was driven primarily by:
- Real estate construction portfolio growth of $13.3 million across both commercial and residential portfolios Residential mortgage portfolio growth of $3.1 million, partially offset by; Commercial real estate portfolio decline of $8.6 million, driven primarily by a decline in non-owner occupied balances ($13.4 million) and farmland ($1.5 million) partially offset by growth in owner-occupied balances ($3.6 million) and multifamily ($1.8 million)
- The allowance for credit losses was $25.0 million, an increase of $970 thousand. The increase was driven primarily by a specific allowance allocation on a relationship in the commercial and industrial portfolio and, to a lesser extent, loan growth; the bank does not believe the increase is indicative of a general weakness in the overall loan portfolio but rather the increase is driven primarily by an isolated credit issue specific to an individual borrower Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income were 0.45% compared to 0.41% driven primarily by the migration of four loans to three unrelated borrowers totaling $1.4 million to nonaccrual partially offset by paydowns of $657 thousand
September 30, 2026 compared to September 30, 2025
- The increase in total loans of $69.9 million was driven primarily by commercial real estate growth of $60.6 million concentrated in farmland ($45.2 million), multi-family ($22.3 million), owner-occupied balances ($23.3 million) and 1-4 family ($9.2 million), partially offset by a decline in non-owner occupied balances ($34.0 million) The allowance for credit losses increased by $1.3 million. The increase was driven primarily by a specific reserve allocated to a relationship in the commercial and industrial portfolio and, to a lesser extent, loan growth Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income was 0.45% compared to 0.43%
Deposits
|Variance
|(In thousands)
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
| September 2026
vs.
June 2026
| September 2026
vs.
September 2025
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|612,620
|$
|600,711
|$
|581,697
|$
|11,909
|$
|30,923
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|630,912
|636,551
|614,130
|(5,639
|)
|16,782
|Money market
|480,430
|481,015
|493,430
|(585
|)
|(13,000
|)
|Savings
|329,269
|336,504
|330,200
|(7,235
|)
|(931
|)
|Total demand and savings
|2,053,231
|2,054,781
|2,019,457
|(1,550
|)
|33,774
|Time
|455,732
|480,895
|446,439
|(25,163
|)
|9,293
|Total deposits
|$
|2,508,963
|$
|2,535,676
|$
|2,465,896
|$
|(26,713
|)
|$
|43,067
September 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2026
- The increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits was driven primarily by promotional incentives on commercial checking accounts and a seasonal influx of municipal deposits The decrease in time deposits was driven primarily by the pay down of $30.0 million of brokered deposits and partially offset by growth in retail time deposits
September 30, 2026 compared to September 30, 2025
- The increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits was driven primarily by promotional incentives on commercial checking accounts The increase in interest-bearing demand deposits was driven primarily by growth in commercial and retail balances and accounts due to new customer relationships acquired The decrease in money market balances was driven primarily by attrition of higher cost money market deposits from the Acquisition
Borrowings
Total borrowings were $331.4 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $8.3 million and a decrease of $4.4 million compared to June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. The increase compared to June 30, 2026 was due to seasonal increases in repurchase agreement balances and greater balances on accounts collateralizing derivative contracts given the recent rise in market rates. The decrease compared to September 30, 2025 was a result of lower securities sold under repurchase agreements partially offset by higher balances on accounts collateralizing derivative contracts.
Stockholders' Equity
Total stockholders' equity was $420.5 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $423.3 million at June 30, 2026 and $408.6 million at September 30, 2025. The decrease at September 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2026 was driven primarily by a $15.4 million unrealized loss on investment securities, dividends paid of $4.3 million, partially offset by net income of $15.7 million. The increase at September 30, 2026 compared to September 30, 2025 was driven primarily by growth in retained earnings partially offset by changes in unrealized losses in available for sale investment securities. Tangible book value1 per share was $33.26, $33.42 and $30.87 at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively.
1Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled“Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.
About ACNB Corporation
ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the independent $3.30 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, including its operating divisions Traditions Bank and Traditions Mortgage, and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 33 community banking offices and two loan offices located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York, and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. is a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 46 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, MD and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit investor.acnb.com.
SAFE HARBOR AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Should there be a material subsequent event prior to the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the financial information reported in this press release is subject to change to reflect the subsequent event. In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (a) projections or statements regarding future earnings, expenses, net interest income, other income, earnings or loss per share, asset mix and quality, growth prospects, capital structure, and other financial terms, (b) statements of plans and objectives of Management or the Board of Directors, and (c) statements of assumptions, such as economic conditions in the Corporation's market areas. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“believes”,“expects”,“may”,“intends”,“will”,“should”,“anticipates”, or the negative of any of the foregoing or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties such as national, regional and local economic conditions, competitive factors, and regulatory limitations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and experience to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to, the following: short-term and long-term effects of inflation and rising costs on the Corporation, customers and economy; banking instability caused by bank failures and financial uncertainty of various banks which may adversely impact the Corporation and its securities and loan values, deposit stability, capital adequacy, financial condition, operations, liquidity, and results of operations; effects of governmental and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes; effects of new laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which the Corporation and its subsidiaries must comply; impacts of the capital and liquidity requirements of the Basel III standards; effects of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; ineffectiveness of the business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; future actions or inactions of the United States government, including the effects of short-term and long-term federal budget and tax negotiations and a failure to increase the government debt limit or a prolonged shutdown of the federal government; effects of economic conditions particularly with regard to the negative impact of any pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis and the responses thereto on the operations of the Corporation and current customers, specifically the effect of the economy on loan customers' ability to repay loans; effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; inflation, securities market and monetary fluctuations; risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate protection agreements, as well as interest rate risks; difficulties in acquisitions and integrating and operating acquired business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; effects of technology changes; effects of general economic conditions and more specifically in the Corporation's market areas; failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for credit losses and estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; acts of war or terrorism or geopolitical instability; disruption of credit and equity markets; ability to manage current levels of impaired assets; loss of certain key officers; ability to maintain the value and image of the Corporation's brand and protect the Corporation's intellectual property rights; continued relationships with major customers; and, potential impacts to the Corporation from continually evolving cybersecurity and other technological risks and attacks, including additional costs, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and financial losses. Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of the Corporation's consolidated financial statements when filed with the SEC. Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect Management's analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please also carefully review any Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the Corporation with the SEC.
ACNB #2026-13
October 22, 2026
| ACNB Corporation Financial Highlights
elected Financial Data by Respective Quarter End
(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|BALANCE SHEET DATA
|Total assets
|$
|3,300,976
|$
|3,318,863
|$
|3,269,864
|$
|3,228,126
|$
|3,250,838
|Investment securities
|514,165
|529,774
|535,760
|531,131
|526,570
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|2,406,511
|2,398,104
|2,349,245
|2,330,514
|2,336,605
|Allowance for credit losses
|(24,976
|)
|(24,006
|)
|(23,615
|)
|(23,672
|)
|(23,660
|)
|Deposits
|2,508,963
|2,535,676
|2,525,772
|2,450,185
|2,465,896
|Allowance for unfunded commitments
|1,541
|1,711
|1,818
|1,831
|1,384
|Borrowings
|331,434
|323,143
|279,215
|320,116
|335,833
|Stockholders' equity
|420,476
|423,279
|425,476
|419,974
|408,642
|INCOME STATEMENT DATA
|Interest and dividend income
|$
|44,951
|$
|43,685
|$
|42,232
|$
|42,856
|$
|42,490
|Interest expense
|10,176
|9,683
|9,717
|10,005
|10,353
|Net interest income
|34,775
|34,002
|32,515
|32,851
|32,137
|Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|1,073
|554
|(76
|)
|106
|(584
|)
|(Reversal of) provision for unfunded commitments
|(170
|)
|(107
|)
|(13
|)
|447
|(145
|)
|Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses and unfunded commitments
|
33,872
|
33,555
|
32,604
|
32,298
|
32,866
|Noninterest income
|9,032
|8,818
|8,274
|4,332
|8,411
|Noninterest expenses
|23,220
|23,125
|23,615
|23,453
|22,361
|Income before income taxes
|19,684
|19,248
|17,263
|13,177
|18,916
|Income tax expense
|3,957
|4,034
|3,560
|2,372
|4,046
|Net income
|$
|15,727
|$
|15,214
|$
|13,703
|$
|10,805
|$
|14,870
|PROFITABILITY RATIOS
|Total loans, net of unearned income to deposits
|95.92
|%
|94.57
|%
|93.01
|%
|95.12
|%
|94.76
|%
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.87
|1.85
|1.71
|1.30
|1.80
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|14.67
|14.54
|12.97
|10.31
|14.66
|Efficiency ratio1
|51.45
|51.60
|55.84
|53.39
|51.96
|FTE Net interest margin
|4.56
|4.56
|4.46
|4.36
|4.27
|Yield on average earning assets
|5.88
|5.86
|5.78
|5.69
|5.64
|Yield on investment securities
|3.73
|3.68
|3.66
|3.17
|3.03
|Yield on total loans
|6.44
|6.40
|6.35
|6.33
|6.29
|Cost of funds
|1.41
|1.38
|1.41
|1.40
|1.45
|PER SHARE DATA
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.55
|$
|1.49
|$
|1.32
|$
|1.04
|$
|1.42
|Cash dividends paid per share
|0.42
|0.92
|0.38
|0.38
|0.34
|Tangible book value per share1
|33.26
|33.42
|32.99
|32.22
|30.87
|CAPITAL RATIOS 2
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|11.77
|%
|11.55
|%
|11.74
|%
|11.40
|%
|11.22
|%
|Common equity tier 1 ratio
|15.01
|14.49
|14.92
|14.74
|14.45
|Tier 1 risk based capital ratio
|15.23
|14.71
|15.14
|14.96
|14.67
|Total risk based capital ratio
|16.81
|16.25
|16.73
|16.54
|16.22
|CREDIT QUALITY
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding (annualized)
|0.02
|%
|0.03
|%
|(0.00
|)%
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income3
|
0.45
|
0.41
|
0.41
|
0.46
|
0.43
|Total non-performing assets to total assets4
|0.34
|0.31
|0.29
|0.33
|0.31
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans, net of unearned income
|
1.04
|
1.00
|
1.01
|
1.02
|
1.01
1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled“Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.
2Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2026 are preliminary.
3 Non-performing loans consists of loans on nonaccrual status and loans greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest.
4Non-performing assets consists of non-performing loans and foreclosed assets held for resale.
| Consolidated Statements of Condition
(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|27,239
|$
|27,995
|$
|30,500
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|61,119
|53,840
|71,639
|Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
|88,358
|81,835
|102,139
|Equity securities with readily determinable fair values
|903
|938
|945
|Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value
|450,784
|466,216
|462,217
|Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $51,603,
|$56,576 and $56,932)
|62,478
|62,620
|63,408
|Loans held for sale
|8,166
|33,528
|16,850
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|2,406,511
|2,398,104
|2,336,605
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
|(24,976
|)
|(24,006
|)
|(23,660
|)
|Loans, net
|2,381,535
|2,374,098
|2,312,945
|Premises and equipment, net
|27,923
|27,982
|31,107
|Right of use asset
|3,658
|3,920
|4,403
|Restricted investment in bank stocks
|14,243
|14,290
|14,462
|Investment in bank-owned life insurance
|104,499
|106,423
|96,755
|Investments in low-income housing partnerships
|657
|689
|783
|Goodwill
|64,449
|64,449
|64,449
|Intangible assets, net
|19,335
|20,351
|23,565
|Assets held for sale
|2,346
|2,346
|275
|Other assets
|71,642
|59,178
|56,535
|Total Assets
|$
|3,300,976
|$
|3,318,863
|$
|3,250,838
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|612,620
|$
|600,711
|$
|581,697
|Interest-bearing
|1,896,343
|1,934,965
|1,884,199
|Total Deposits
|2,508,963
|2,535,676
|2,465,896
|Short-term borrowings
|116,509
|108,259
|80,468
|Long-term borrowings
|214,925
|214,884
|255,365
|Lease liability
|3,944
|4,218
|4,696
|Allowance for unfunded commitments
|1,541
|1,711
|1,384
|Other liabilities
|34,618
|30,836
|34,387
|Total Liabilities
|2,880,500
|2,895,584
|2,842,196
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred Stock, $2.50 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025
|
-
|
-
|
-
|Common stock, $2.50 par value, 40,000,000, 40,000,000, and 20,000,000 shares authorized; 11,084,900, 11,079,210, and 11,023,573 shares issued; 10,164,332, 10,169,930, and 10,423,015 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively
|
27,706
|
27,692
|
27,555
|Treasury stock, at cost, 920,568, 909,280, and 600,558 at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively
|(35,856
|)
|(35,114
|)
|(19,875
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|181,866
|181,107
|179,130
|Retained earnings
|284,437
|272,965
|250,410
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(37,677
|)
|(23,371
|)
|(28,578
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|420,476
|423,279
|408,642
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|3,300,976
|$
|3,318,863
|$
|3,250,838
| Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended September 30,
| Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|Loans, including fees:
|Taxable
|$
|38,776
|$
|36,961
|$
|112,961
|$
|105,192
|Tax-exempt
|357
|324
|1,044
|933
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|4,373
|3,430
|12,957
|9,615
|Tax-exempt
|323
|281
|957
|852
|Dividends
|338
|332
|938
|979
|Other
|784
|1,162
|2,011
|2,785
|Total Interest and Dividend Income
|44,951
|42,490
|130,868
|120,356
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|6,659
|6,872
|19,660
|20,152
|Short-term borrowings
|969
|513
|2,084
|1,148
|Long-term borrowings
|2,548
|2,968
|7,832
|8,817
|Total Interest Expense
|10,176
|10,353
|29,576
|30,117
|Net Interest Income
|34,775
|32,137
|101,292
|90,239
|Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|1,073
|(584
|)
|1,551
|5,156
|Reversal of provision for unfunded commitments
|(170
|)
|(145
|)
|(290
|)
|(979
|)
|Net Interest Income after Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses and Unfunded Commitments
|33,872
|32,866
|100,031
|86,062
|NON INTEREST INCOME
|Insurance commissions
|2,667
|2,545
|7,786
|7,600
|Gain from mortgage loans held for sale
|1,000
|1,463
|3,689
|3,893
|Service charges on deposits
|1,304
|1,286
|3,782
|3,559
|Wealth management
|1,253
|1,125
|3,604
|3,275
|ATM debit card charges
|932
|904
|2,771
|2,640
|Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance
|776
|651
|2,269
|1,858
|Gain on assets held for sale
|-
|-
|177
|-
|Gain on life insurance proceeds
|687
|-
|861
|285
|Other
|448
|428
|1,182
|1,119
|Net gains on sales or calls of investment securities
|-
|-
|49
|22
|Net (losses) gains on equity securities
|(35
|)
|9
|(46
|)
|26
|Total Noninterest Income
|9,032
|8,411
|26,124
|24,277
|NON INTEREST EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|14,055
|13,191
|41,843
|39,745
|Equipment
|2,313
|2,302
|7,465
|7,121
|Net occupancy
|1,208
|1,217
|3,950
|3,936
|Intangible assets amortization
|1,017
|1,129
|3,101
|3,127
|Professional services
|801
|588
|2,215
|1,908
|Other tax
|661
|561
|1,555
|1,308
|FDIC and regulatory
|440
|457
|1,341
|1,293
|Merger-related
|-
|169
|-
|10,143
|Other
|2,725
|2,747
|8,490
|8,481
|Total Noninterest Expenses
|23,220
|22,361
|69,960
|77,062
|Income Before Income Taxes
|19,684
|18,916
|56,195
|33,277
|Income tax expense
|3,957
|4,046
|11,551
|7,031
|Net Income
|$
|15,727
|$
|14,870
|$
|44,644
|$
|26,246
|PER SHARE DATA
|Basic earnings
|$
|1.55
|$
|1.43
|$
|4.37
|$
|2.57
|Diluted earnings
|$
|1.55
|$
|1.42
|$
|4.36
|$
|2.56
|Weighted average shares basic
|10,126,509
|10,419,581
|10,214,487
|10,228,029
|Weighted average shares diluted
|10,167,874
|10,455,461
|10,248,050
|10,257,800
|Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
| Three Months Ended
| Three Months Ended
| Three Months Ended
| Three Months Ended
| Three Months Ended
| September 30, 2026
| June 30, 2026
| March 31, 2026
| December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|Average Balance
|Interest 1
|Yield/ Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest 1
|Yield/ Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest 1
|Yield/ Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest 1
|Yield/ Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest 1
|Yield/ Rate
|ASSETS
|Loans:
|Taxable
|$
|2,362,793
|$
|38,776
|6.51
|%
|$
|2,345,905
|$
|37,883
|6.48
|%
|$
|2,290,463
|$
|36,302
|6.43
|%
|$
|2,305,296
|$
|37,293
|6.42
|%
|$
|2,298,054
|$
|36,961
|6.38
|%
|Tax-exempt
|54,497
|452
|3.29
|55,382
|442
|3.20
|56,344
|428
|3.08
|58,740
|434
|2.93
|58,587
|410
|2.78
|Total Loans 2
|2,417,290
|39,228
|6.44
|2,401,287
|38,325
|6.40
|2,346,807
|36,730
|6.35
|2,364,036
|37,727
|6.33
|2,356,641
|37,371
|6.29
|Investment Securities:
|Taxable
|488,625
|4,711
|3.83
|490,321
|4,609
|3.77
|494,221
|4,575
|3.75
|480,987
|3,900
|3.22
|485,309
|3,762
|3.08
|Tax-exempt
|55,863
|409
|2.90
|55,946
|405
|2.90
|56,036
|397
|2.87
|54,518
|376
|2.74
|53,165
|356
|2.66
|Total Investments 3
|544,488
|5,120
|3.73
|546,267
|5,014
|3.68
|550,257
|4,972
|3.66
|535,505
|4,276
|3.17
|538,474
|4,118
|3.03
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|81,724
|784
|3.81
|56,171
|524
|3.74
|76,769
|703
|3.71
|101,846
|1,023
|3.99
|103,290
|1,162
|4.46
|Total Earning Assets
|3,043,502
|45,132
|5.88
|3,003,725
|43,863
|5.86
|2,973,833
|42,405
|5.78
|3,001,387
|43,026
|5.69
|2,998,405
|42,651
|5.64
|Cash and due from banks
|27,793
|25,827
|24,482
|25,686
|26,709
|Premises and equipment
|28,066
|28,757
|30,611
|31,297
|31,514
|Other assets
|256,267
|254,925
|249,769
|250,508
|245,899
|Allowance for credit losses
|(23,981
|)
|(23,560
|)
|(23,682
|)
|(23,646
|)
|(24,312
|)
|Total Assets
|$
|3,331,647
|$
|3,289,674
|$
|3,255,013
|$
|3,285,232
|$
|3,278,215
|LIABILITIES
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|641,483
|$
|652
|0.40
|%
|$
|650,258
|$
|595
|0.37
|%
|$
|616,311
|$
|460
|0.30
|%
|$
|633,593
|$
|545
|0.34
|%
|$
|616,565
|$
|570
|0.37
|%
|Money markets
|480,604
|2,282
|1.88
|489,449
|2,266
|1.86
|489,957
|2,227
|1.84
|491,932
|2,322
|1.87
|510,655
|2,530
|1.97
|Savings deposits
|331,158
|27
|0.03
|335,451
|26
|0.03
|335,398
|26
|0.03
|331,309
|27
|0.03
|335,083
|26
|0.03
|Time deposits
|465,062
|3,698
|3.15
|476,319
|3,727
|3.14
|472,621
|3,674
|3.15
|454,083
|3,653
|3.19
|454,625
|3,746
|3.27
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|1,918,307
|6,659
|1.38
|1,951,477
|6,614
|1.36
|1,914,287
|6,387
|1.35
|1,910,917
|6,547
|1.36
|1,916,928
|6,872
|1.42
|Short-term borrowings
|115,889
|969
|3.32
|73,266
|552
|3.02
|74,562
|563
|3.06
|69,326
|491
|2.81
|70,389
|513
|2.89
|Long-term borrowings
|214,900
|2,548
|4.70
|215,038
|2,517
|4.69
|243,880
|2,767
|4.60
|255,369
|2,967
|4.61
|255,358
|2,968
|4.61
|Total Borrowings
|330,789
|3,517
|4.22
|288,304
|3,069
|4.27
|318,442
|3,330
|4.24
|324,695
|3,458
|4.23
|325,747
|3,481
|4.24
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|2,249,096
|10,176
|1.80
|2,239,781
|9,683
|1.73
|2,232,729
|9,717
|1.77
|2,235,612
|10,005
|1.78
|2,242,675
|10,353
|1.83
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|615,423
|583,453
|554,591
|592,956
|593,800
|Other liabilities
|41,690
|46,848
|39,174
|40,963
|39,397
|Stockholders' Equity
|425,438
|419,592
|428,519
|415,701
|402,343
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|3,331,647
|$
|3,289,674
|$
|3,255,013
|$
|3,285,232
|$
|3,278,215
|Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income
|34,956
|34,180
|32,688
|33,021
|32,298
|Taxable Equivalent Adjustment
|(181
|)
|(178
|)
|(173
|)
|(170
|)
|(161
|)
|Net Interest Income
|$
|34,775
|$
|34,002
|$
|32,515
|$
|32,851
|$
|32,137
|Cost of Funds
|1.41
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.45
|%
|FTE Net Interest Margin
|4.56
|%
|4.56
|%
|4.46
|%
|4.36
|%
|4.27
|%
1 Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.
2 Average balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
3 Average balances of investment securities is computed at fair value.
|Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
| Average
Balance
|Interest 1
|Yield/ Rate
| Average
Balance
|Interest 1
| Yield/ Rate
|Loans:
|Taxable
|$
|2,333,318
|$
|112,961
|6.47
|%
|$
|2,225,652
|$
|105,192
|6.32
|%
|Tax-exempt
|55,401
|1,322
|3.19
|58,489
|1,181
|2.70
|Total Loans 2
|2,388,719
|114,283
|6.40
|2,284,141
|106,373
|6.23
|Investment Securities:
|Taxable
|491,035
|13,895
|3.78
|472,212
|10,594
|3.00
|Tax-exempt
|55,948
|1,211
|2.89
|54,023
|1,078
|2.67
|Total Investments 3
|546,983
|15,106
|3.69
|526,235
|11,672
|2.97
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|71,573
|2,011
|3.76
|84,717
|2,785
|4.40
|Total Earning Assets
|3,007,275
|131,400
|5.84
|2,895,093
|120,830
|5.58
|Cash and due from banks
|26,046
|24,330
|Premises and equipment
|29,135
|31,151
|Other assets
|253,678
|242,143
|Allowance for credit losses
|(23,742
|)
|(22,971
|)
|Total Assets
|$
|3,292,392
|$
|3,169,746
|LIABILITIES
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|636,141
|$
|1,707
|0.36
|%
|$
|601,064
|$
|1,608
|0.36
|%
|Money markets
|486,636
|6,775
|1.86
|498,468
|7,220
|1.94
|Savings deposits
|333,987
|79
|0.03
|336,185
|80
|0.03
|Time deposits
|471,306
|11,099
|3.15
|446,482
|11,244
|3.37
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|1,928,070
|19,660
|1.36
|1,882,199
|20,152
|1.43
|Short-term borrowings
|88,057
|2,084
|3.16
|51,324
|1,148
|2.99
|Long-term borrowings
|224,500
|7,832
|4.66
|256,080
|8,817
|4.60
|Total Borrowings
|312,557
|9,916
|4.24
|307,404
|9,965
|4.33
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|2,240,627
|29,576
|1.76
|2,189,603
|30,117
|1.84
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|584,712
|556,992
|Other liabilities
|42,548
|38,543
|Stockholders' Equity
|424,505
|384,608
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
3,292,392
|
$
|
3,169,746
|Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income
|101,824
|90,713
|Taxable Equivalent Adjustment
|(532
|)
|(474
|)
|Net Interest Income
|$
|101,292
|$
|90,239
|Cost of Funds
|1.40
|%
|1.47
|%
|FTE Net Interest Margin
|4.53
|%
|4.19
|%
1 Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.
2 Average balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
3 Average balances of investment securities is computed at fair value.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Note: The Corporation has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other corporations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.
| Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|Tangible book value per share
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|420,476
|$
|423,279
|$
|425,476
|$
|419,974
|$
|408,642
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(83,784
|)
|(84,800
|)
|(85,828
|)
|(86,884
|)
|(88,014
|)
|Tangible common stockholders' equity (numerator)
|$
|336,692
|$
|338,479
|$
|339,648
|$
|333,090
|$
|320,628
|Shares outstanding, less unvested shares, end of period (denominator)
|10,122,967
|10,128,565
|10,296,825
|10,337,757
|10,387,135
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|33.26
|$
|33.42
|$
|32.99
|$
|32.22
|$
|30.87
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE/TA Ratio)
|Tangible common stockholders' equity (numerator)
|$
|336,692
|$
|338,479
|$
|339,648
|$
|333,090
|$
|320,628
|Total assets
|$
|3,300,976
|$
|3,318,863
|$
|3,269,864
|$
|3,228,126
|$
|3,250,838
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(83,784
|)
|(84,800
|)
|(85,828
|)
|(86,884
|)
|(88,014
|)
|Total tangible assets (denominator)
|$
|3,217,192
|$
|3,234,063
|$
|3,184,036
|$
|3,141,242
|$
|3,162,824
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|10.47
|%
|10.47
|%
|10.67
|%
|10.60
|%
|10.14
|%
|Efficiency Ratio
|Noninterest expense
|$
|23,220
|$
|23,125
|$
|23,615
|$
|23,453
|$
|22,361
|Less: Intangible amortization
|1,017
|1,028
|1,056
|1,130
|1,129
|Less: Merger-related expense
|-
|-
|-
|575
|169
|Noninterest expense (numerator)
|$
|22,203
|$
|22,097
|$
|22,559
|$
|21,748
|$
|21,063
|Net interest income
|$
|34,775
|$
|34,002
|$
|32,515
|$
|32,851
|$
|32,137
|Plus: Total noninterest income
|9,032
|8,818
|8,274
|4,332
|8,411
|Less: Gain on assets held for sale
|-
|-
|177
|-
|-
|Less: Gain on life insurance proceeds
|687
|-
|174
|-
|-
|Less: Net gains (losses) on sales or calls of securities
|-
|-
|49
|(3,557
|)
|-
|Less: Net (losses) gains on equity securities
|(35
|)
|(4
|)
|(7
|)
|4
|9
|Total revenue (denominator)
|$
|43,155
|$
|42,824
|$
|40,396
|$
|40,736
|$
|40,539
|Efficiency ratio
|51.45
|%
|51.60
|%
|55.84
|%
|53.39
|%
|51.96
|%
|Contact:
|Jason H. Weber
|EVP/Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer
|717.339.5090
|...
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