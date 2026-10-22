ACNB Corporation Reports Record 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GETTYSBURG, Pa., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB) (“ACNB” or the“Corporation”), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., announced net income of $15.7 million, or $1.55 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to net income of $15.2 million, or $1.49 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and compared to net income of $14.9 million, or $1.42 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. ACNB completed the acquisition of Traditions Bancorp, Inc. on February 1, 2025 (“Acquisition”). 2026 Third Quarter Highlights

Return on average assets was 1.87% and return on average equity was 14.67% for the three months ended September 30, 2026

Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 4.56% for both the three months ended September 30, 2026 and the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 4.27% for the three months ended September 30, 2025

Total noninterest-bearing deposits were $612.6 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of 2.0% from June 30, 2026; equating to an annualized growth rate of 8.17%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio1 of 10.47% at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 compared to 10.14% at September 30, 2025

ACNB repurchased 11,288 shares of ACNB common stock in open market transactions during the three months ended September 30, 2026 at a weighted average price of $65.01 per share. There are 242,404 shares remaining in the current open market repurchase plan ACNB paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 during the three months ended September 30, 2026 and the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $0.08, or 23.5%, over the $0.34 regular cash dividend paid during the three months ended September 30, 2025 1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled“Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document. “We are pleased to report the strongest quarterly earnings performance in our Company's 169-year history, reflecting the enduring strength of our community banking franchise, disciplined execution, and unwavering focus on serving our customers and communities,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer. “During the quarter, we achieved modest loan growth, saw solid core funding growth that allowed us to pay off some brokered deposits, and continued to demonstrate resilient asset quality performance. While we experienced an isolated credit issue during the quarter, our overall credit metrics remain sound and consistent with our long-standing conservative risk management culture. These results highlight the dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers, and the strength of a relationship-based banking model that continues to create value for our shareholders.” Mr. Helt continued,“As we look ahead, we remain well positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities while maintaining the financial strength and discipline that have defined our Company for nearly 170 years.” Net Interest Income and Margin Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 totaled $34.8 million, an increase of $773 thousand from the three months ended June 30, 2026 and an increase of $2.6 million from the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increases were driven primarily by loan growth and loan and investment securities funded during the quarter at higher rates than those that paid off or matured. In addition, the yield on investment securities during the quarter compared to the same quarter in the prior year was impacted by a repositioning of the investment securities portfolio completed during the three months ended December 31, 2025. The accretion impact of acquisition accounting adjustments on loans and deposits from the Acquisition was $1.6 million, $1.8 million and $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, the three months ended June 30, 2026 and the three months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.

Three Months Ended September 2026

vs.

June 2026

September 2026

vs.

September 2025

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

Variance

Variance (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Yield/ Rate Average Balance Yield/ Rate Average Balance Yield/ Rate Average Balance Yield/ Rate Average Balance Yield/ Rate ASSETS Total Loans1 $ 2,417,290 6.44 % $ 2,401,287 6.40 % $ 2,356,641 6.29 % $ 16,003 0.04 % $ 60,649 0.15 % Total Investments2 544,488 3.73 546,267 3.68 538,474 3.03 (1,779 ) 0.05 6,014 0.70 Total Earning Assets 3,043,502 5.88 3,003,725 5.86 2,998,405 5.64 39,777 0.02 45,097 0.24 Total Assets 3,331,647 3,289,674 3,278,215 41,973 53,432 LIABILITIES Total Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,918,307 1.38 % $ 1,951,477 1.36 % $ 1,916,928 1.42 % $ (33,170 ) 0.02 % $ 1,379 (0.04 )% Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 615,423 583,453 593,800 31,970 21,623 Total Borrowings 330,789 4.22 288,304 4.27 325,747 4.24 42,485 (0.05 ) 5,042 (0.02 ) Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,249,096 1.80 2,239,781 1.73 2,242,675 1.83 9,315 0.07 6,421 (0.03 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 3,331,647 3,289,674 3,278,215 41,973 53,432 FTE Net Interest Margin 4.56 % 4.56 % 4.27 % - % 0.29 % 1 Average balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.

2 Average balances of investment securities is computed at fair value.





Three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to three months ended June 30, 2026

The FTE net interest margin was consistent with the three months ended June 30, 2026.



Average loan balances increased $16.0 million, driven primarily by growth in the real estate construction portfolio

The yields on average loans and average investment securities increased 4 and 5 basis points, respectively, driven primarily by loans and investment securities funded during the quarter at higher rates than those that paid off or matured Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased $32.0 million driven primarily by promotional incentives on commercial checking accounts and seasonal influxes of municipal deposits



Three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to three months ended September 30, 2025

The FTE net interest margin increased 29 basis points from the three months ended September 30, 2025 driven primarily by loan growth, loans and investment securities funded during the quarter at higher rates than those that paid off or matured and the continued benefit of lower funding costs. In addition, the repositioning of the investment securities portfolio completed during the three months ended December 31, 2025 contributed to higher yields.



Average loan balances increased $60.6 million driven primarily by growth in the commercial real estate portfolio

The yields on average loans and average investment securities increased 15 and 70 basis points, respectively, driven primarily by loans and investment securities funded during the quarter at higher rates than those that paid off or matured and the repositioning of the investment securities portfolio completed during the three months ended December 31, 2025 Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased $21.6 million driven primarily by promotional incentives on commercial checking accounts



Noninterest Income

Three Months Ended September 2026

vs. June 2026

Variance September 2026

vs. September

2025 Variance September 30, June 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2026 2026 2025 $ % $ % Insurance commissions $ 2,667 $ 2,991 $ 2,545 $ (324 ) (10.8 )% $ 122 4.8 % Gain from mortgage loans held for sale 1,000 1,463 1,463 (463 ) (31.6 ) (463 ) (31.6 ) Service charges on deposits 1,304 1,243 1,286 61 4.9 18 1.4 Wealth management 1,253 1,191 1,125 62 5.2 128 11.4 ATM debit card charges 932 933 904 (1 ) (0.1 ) 28 3.1 Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance 776 756 651 20 2.6 125 19.2 Gain on life insurance proceeds 687 - - 687 100.0 687 100.0 Other 448 245 428 203 82.9 20 4.7 Net (losses) gains on equity securities (35 ) (4 ) 9 (31 ) N/M (44 ) N/M Total Noninterest Income $ 9,032 $ 8,818 $ 8,411 $ 214 2.4 % $ 621 7.4 %



Explanations for the more significant fluctuations by period and category are detailed below:

Three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to three months ended June 30, 2026



The decrease in insurance commissions was driven primarily by contingent commission income received during the three months ended June 30, 2026 related to 2025 performance, partially offset by higher policy renewals during the three months ended September 30, 2026

The decrease in gain from mortgage loans held for sale was driven primarily by a decrease in mortgage loan originations compared to the prior quarter as a result of seasonality and rate volatility

The increase in gain on life insurance proceeds was the result of a death benefit received in the current quarter The increase in other was driven primarily by an annual check ordering volume incentive during the current quarter

Three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to three months ended September 30, 2025



The decrease in gain from mortgage loans held for sale was driven primarily by a decrease in loan originations primarily as a result of rate volatility

The increase in wealth management was driven primarily by assets under management growth due to new business generation and positive market impacts

The increase in earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance was driven primarily by the purchase of new policies in the fourth quarter of 2025 The increase in gain on life insurance proceeds was the result of a death benefit received in the current quarter

Noninterest Expense

Three Months Ended

September 2026

vs. June 2026

Variance

September 2026

vs. September

2025 Variance September 30, June 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2026 2026 2025 $ % $ % Salaries and employee benefits $ 14,055 $ 13,761 $ 13,191 $ 294 2.1 % $ 864 6.5 % Equipment 2,313 2,552 2,302 (239 ) (9.4 ) 11 0.5 Net occupancy 1,208 1,209 1,217 (1 ) (0.1 ) (9 ) (0.7 ) Intangible assets amortization 1,017 1,028 1,129 (11 ) (1.1 ) (112 ) (9.9 ) Professional services 801 736 588 65 8.8 213 36.2 Other tax 661 317 561 344 108.5 100 17.8 FDIC and regulatory 440 459 457 (19 ) (4.1 ) (17 ) (3.7 ) Merger-related - - 169 - - (169 ) (100.0 ) Other 2,725 3,063 2,747 (338 ) (11.0 ) (22 ) (0.8 ) Total Noninterest Expense $ 23,220 $ 23,125 $ 22,361 $ 95 0.4 % $ 859 3.8 %



Explanations for the more significant fluctuations by period and category are detailed below:

Three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to three months ended June 30, 2026



The increase in salaries and employee benefits was driven primarily by higher employee insurance expense, higher incentive compensation and higher insurance producer commissions



The decrease in equipment was driven primarily by timing of purchases of computer hardware and software



The increase in other tax was driven primarily by earned income tax credits received in the prior quarter as a result of community investment contributions The decrease in other was driven primarily by the community investment contributions incurred in the prior quarter



Three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to three months ended September 30, 2025



The increase in salaries and employee benefits was driven primarily by higher incentive compensation expenses, merit increases and higher employee insurance expense

The increase in professional services was driven primarily by higher legal and advisory services related to corporate initiative expenses, including software modernization and employee stock purchase plan fees

The increase in other tax was driven primarily by asset and capital growth The decrease in merger-related was driven by the lack of Acquisition related expenses in the current period

Loans and Asset Quality

Variance September 2026 September 2026 September 30, June 30, September 30, vs. vs. (In thousands) 2026 2026 2025 June 2026 September 2025 Commercial real estate $ 1,324,489 $ 1,333,050 $ 1,263,896 $ (8,561 ) $ 60,593 Residential mortgage 605,815 602,738 593,283 3,077 12,532 Commercial and industrial 217,195 217,151 218,364 44 (1,169 ) Home equity lines of credit 122,840 122,164 125,839 676 (2,999 ) Real estate construction 128,349 115,091 126,451 13,258 1,898 Consumer 10,252 10,105 10,144 147 108 Gross loans 2,408,940 2,400,299 2,337,977 8,641 70,963 Unearned income (2,429 ) (2,195 ) (1,372 ) (234 ) (1,057 ) Total loans, net of unearned income $ 2,406,511 $ 2,398,104 $ 2,336,605 $ 8,407 $ 69,906 Allowance for credit losses $ 24,976 $ 24,006 $ 23,660 $ 970 $ 1,316

September 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2026



The $8.4 million increase in total loans from June 30, 2026 was driven primarily by:



Real estate construction portfolio growth of $13.3 million across both commercial and residential portfolios



Residential mortgage portfolio growth of $3.1 million, partially offset by; Commercial real estate portfolio decline of $8.6 million, driven primarily by a decline in non-owner occupied balances ($13.4 million) and farmland ($1.5 million) partially offset by growth in owner-occupied balances ($3.6 million) and multifamily ($1.8 million)



The allowance for credit losses was $25.0 million, an increase of $970 thousand. The increase was driven primarily by a specific allowance allocation on a relationship in the commercial and industrial portfolio and, to a lesser extent, loan growth; the bank does not believe the increase is indicative of a general weakness in the overall loan portfolio but rather the increase is driven primarily by an isolated credit issue specific to an individual borrower Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income were 0.45% compared to 0.41% driven primarily by the migration of four loans to three unrelated borrowers totaling $1.4 million to nonaccrual partially offset by paydowns of $657 thousand

September 30, 2026 compared to September 30, 2025



The increase in total loans of $69.9 million was driven primarily by commercial real estate growth of $60.6 million concentrated in farmland ($45.2 million), multi-family ($22.3 million), owner-occupied balances ($23.3 million) and 1-4 family ($9.2 million), partially offset by a decline in non-owner occupied balances ($34.0 million)

The allowance for credit losses increased by $1.3 million. The increase was driven primarily by a specific reserve allocated to a relationship in the commercial and industrial portfolio and, to a lesser extent, loan growth Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income was 0.45% compared to 0.43%

Deposits

Variance (In thousands) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 September 2026

vs.

June 2026 September 2026

vs.

September 2025 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 612,620 $ 600,711 $ 581,697 $ 11,909 $ 30,923 Interest-bearing demand deposits 630,912 636,551 614,130 (5,639 ) 16,782 Money market 480,430 481,015 493,430 (585 ) (13,000 ) Savings 329,269 336,504 330,200 (7,235 ) (931 ) Total demand and savings 2,053,231 2,054,781 2,019,457 (1,550 ) 33,774 Time 455,732 480,895 446,439 (25,163 ) 9,293 Total deposits $ 2,508,963 $ 2,535,676 $ 2,465,896 $ (26,713 ) $ 43,067



September 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2026



The increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits was driven primarily by promotional incentives on commercial checking accounts and a seasonal influx of municipal deposits The decrease in time deposits was driven primarily by the pay down of $30.0 million of brokered deposits and partially offset by growth in retail time deposits

September 30, 2026 compared to September 30, 2025



The increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits was driven primarily by promotional incentives on commercial checking accounts

The increase in interest-bearing demand deposits was driven primarily by growth in commercial and retail balances and accounts due to new customer relationships acquired The decrease in money market balances was driven primarily by attrition of higher cost money market deposits from the Acquisition



Borrowings

Total borrowings were $331.4 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $8.3 million and a decrease of $4.4 million compared to June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. The increase compared to June 30, 2026 was due to seasonal increases in repurchase agreement balances and greater balances on accounts collateralizing derivative contracts given the recent rise in market rates. The decrease compared to September 30, 2025 was a result of lower securities sold under repurchase agreements partially offset by higher balances on accounts collateralizing derivative contracts.

Stockholders' Equity

Total stockholders' equity was $420.5 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $423.3 million at June 30, 2026 and $408.6 million at September 30, 2025. The decrease at September 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2026 was driven primarily by a $15.4 million unrealized loss on investment securities, dividends paid of $4.3 million, partially offset by net income of $15.7 million. The increase at September 30, 2026 compared to September 30, 2025 was driven primarily by growth in retained earnings partially offset by changes in unrealized losses in available for sale investment securities. Tangible book value1 per share was $33.26, $33.42 and $30.87 at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

1Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled“Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.

About ACNB Corporation

ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the independent $3.30 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, including its operating divisions Traditions Bank and Traditions Mortgage, and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 33 community banking offices and two loan offices located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York, and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. is a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 46 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, MD and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit investor.acnb.com.



SAFE HARBOR AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Should there be a material subsequent event prior to the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the financial information reported in this press release is subject to change to reflect the subsequent event. In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (a) projections or statements regarding future earnings, expenses, net interest income, other income, earnings or loss per share, asset mix and quality, growth prospects, capital structure, and other financial terms, (b) statements of plans and objectives of Management or the Board of Directors, and (c) statements of assumptions, such as economic conditions in the Corporation's market areas. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“believes”,“expects”,“may”,“intends”,“will”,“should”,“anticipates”, or the negative of any of the foregoing or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties such as national, regional and local economic conditions, competitive factors, and regulatory limitations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and experience to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to, the following: short-term and long-term effects of inflation and rising costs on the Corporation, customers and economy; banking instability caused by bank failures and financial uncertainty of various banks which may adversely impact the Corporation and its securities and loan values, deposit stability, capital adequacy, financial condition, operations, liquidity, and results of operations; effects of governmental and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes; effects of new laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which the Corporation and its subsidiaries must comply; impacts of the capital and liquidity requirements of the Basel III standards; effects of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; ineffectiveness of the business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; future actions or inactions of the United States government, including the effects of short-term and long-term federal budget and tax negotiations and a failure to increase the government debt limit or a prolonged shutdown of the federal government; effects of economic conditions particularly with regard to the negative impact of any pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis and the responses thereto on the operations of the Corporation and current customers, specifically the effect of the economy on loan customers' ability to repay loans; effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; inflation, securities market and monetary fluctuations; risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate protection agreements, as well as interest rate risks; difficulties in acquisitions and integrating and operating acquired business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; effects of technology changes; effects of general economic conditions and more specifically in the Corporation's market areas; failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for credit losses and estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; acts of war or terrorism or geopolitical instability; disruption of credit and equity markets; ability to manage current levels of impaired assets; loss of certain key officers; ability to maintain the value and image of the Corporation's brand and protect the Corporation's intellectual property rights; continued relationships with major customers; and, potential impacts to the Corporation from continually evolving cybersecurity and other technological risks and attacks, including additional costs, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and financial losses. Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of the Corporation's consolidated financial statements when filed with the SEC. Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect Management's analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please also carefully review any Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the Corporation with the SEC.

ACNB #2026-13

October 22, 2026

ACNB Corporation Financial Highlights

elected Financial Data by Respective Quarter End

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 3,300,976 $ 3,318,863 $ 3,269,864 $ 3,228,126 $ 3,250,838 Investment securities 514,165 529,774 535,760 531,131 526,570 Total loans, net of unearned income 2,406,511 2,398,104 2,349,245 2,330,514 2,336,605 Allowance for credit losses (24,976 ) (24,006 ) (23,615 ) (23,672 ) (23,660 ) Deposits 2,508,963 2,535,676 2,525,772 2,450,185 2,465,896 Allowance for unfunded commitments 1,541 1,711 1,818 1,831 1,384 Borrowings 331,434 323,143 279,215 320,116 335,833 Stockholders' equity 420,476 423,279 425,476 419,974 408,642 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest and dividend income $ 44,951 $ 43,685 $ 42,232 $ 42,856 $ 42,490 Interest expense 10,176 9,683 9,717 10,005 10,353 Net interest income 34,775 34,002 32,515 32,851 32,137 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,073 554 (76 ) 106 (584 ) (Reversal of) provision for unfunded commitments (170 ) (107 ) (13 ) 447 (145 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses and unfunded commitments

33,872

33,555

32,604

32,298

32,866 Noninterest income 9,032 8,818 8,274 4,332 8,411 Noninterest expenses 23,220 23,125 23,615 23,453 22,361 Income before income taxes 19,684 19,248 17,263 13,177 18,916 Income tax expense 3,957 4,034 3,560 2,372 4,046 Net income $ 15,727 $ 15,214 $ 13,703 $ 10,805 $ 14,870 PROFITABILITY RATIOS Total loans, net of unearned income to deposits 95.92 % 94.57 % 93.01 % 95.12 % 94.76 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.87 1.85 1.71 1.30 1.80 Return on average equity (annualized) 14.67 14.54 12.97 10.31 14.66 Efficiency ratio1 51.45 51.60 55.84 53.39 51.96 FTE Net interest margin 4.56 4.56 4.46 4.36 4.27 Yield on average earning assets 5.88 5.86 5.78 5.69 5.64 Yield on investment securities 3.73 3.68 3.66 3.17 3.03 Yield on total loans 6.44 6.40 6.35 6.33 6.29 Cost of funds 1.41 1.38 1.41 1.40 1.45 PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per share $ 1.55 $ 1.49 $ 1.32 $ 1.04 $ 1.42 Cash dividends paid per share 0.42 0.92 0.38 0.38 0.34 Tangible book value per share1 33.26 33.42 32.99 32.22 30.87 CAPITAL RATIOS 2 Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.77 % 11.55 % 11.74 % 11.40 % 11.22 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 15.01 14.49 14.92 14.74 14.45 Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 15.23 14.71 15.14 14.96 14.67 Total risk based capital ratio 16.81 16.25 16.73 16.54 16.22 CREDIT QUALITY Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.02 % 0.03 % (0.00 )% 0.02 % 0.02 % Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income3

0.45

0.41

0.41

0.46

0.43 Total non-performing assets to total assets4 0.34 0.31 0.29 0.33 0.31 Allowance for credit losses to total loans, net of unearned income

1.04

1.00

1.01

1.02

1.01

1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled“Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.

2Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2026 are preliminary.

3 Non-performing loans consists of loans on nonaccrual status and loans greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest.

4Non-performing assets consists of non-performing loans and foreclosed assets held for resale.

Consolidated Statements of Condition

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 27,239 $ 27,995 $ 30,500 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 61,119 53,840 71,639 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 88,358 81,835 102,139 Equity securities with readily determinable fair values 903 938 945 Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value 450,784 466,216 462,217 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $51,603, $56,576 and $56,932) 62,478 62,620 63,408 Loans held for sale 8,166 33,528 16,850 Total loans, net of unearned income 2,406,511 2,398,104 2,336,605 Less: Allowance for credit losses (24,976 ) (24,006 ) (23,660 ) Loans, net 2,381,535 2,374,098 2,312,945 Premises and equipment, net 27,923 27,982 31,107 Right of use asset 3,658 3,920 4,403 Restricted investment in bank stocks 14,243 14,290 14,462 Investment in bank-owned life insurance 104,499 106,423 96,755 Investments in low-income housing partnerships 657 689 783 Goodwill 64,449 64,449 64,449 Intangible assets, net 19,335 20,351 23,565 Assets held for sale 2,346 2,346 275 Other assets 71,642 59,178 56,535 Total Assets $ 3,300,976 $ 3,318,863 $ 3,250,838





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 612,620 $ 600,711 $ 581,697 Interest-bearing 1,896,343 1,934,965 1,884,199 Total Deposits 2,508,963 2,535,676 2,465,896 Short-term borrowings 116,509 108,259 80,468 Long-term borrowings 214,925 214,884 255,365 Lease liability 3,944 4,218 4,696 Allowance for unfunded commitments 1,541 1,711 1,384 Other liabilities 34,618 30,836 34,387 Total Liabilities 2,880,500 2,895,584 2,842,196 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred Stock, $2.50 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025

-

-

- Common stock, $2.50 par value, 40,000,000, 40,000,000, and 20,000,000 shares authorized; 11,084,900, 11,079,210, and 11,023,573 shares issued; 10,164,332, 10,169,930, and 10,423,015 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively

27,706

27,692

27,555 Treasury stock, at cost, 920,568, 909,280, and 600,558 at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively (35,856 ) (35,114 ) (19,875 ) Additional paid-in capital 181,866 181,107 179,130 Retained earnings 284,437 272,965 250,410 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,677 ) (23,371 ) (28,578 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 420,476 423,279 408,642 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,300,976 $ 3,318,863 $ 3,250,838





Consolidated Income Statements

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans, including fees: Taxable $ 38,776 $ 36,961 $ 112,961 $ 105,192 Tax-exempt 357 324 1,044 933 Investment securities: Taxable 4,373 3,430 12,957 9,615 Tax-exempt 323 281 957 852 Dividends 338 332 938 979 Other 784 1,162 2,011 2,785 Total Interest and Dividend Income 44,951 42,490 130,868 120,356 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 6,659 6,872 19,660 20,152 Short-term borrowings 969 513 2,084 1,148 Long-term borrowings 2,548 2,968 7,832 8,817 Total Interest Expense 10,176 10,353 29,576 30,117 Net Interest Income 34,775 32,137 101,292 90,239 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,073 (584 ) 1,551 5,156 Reversal of provision for unfunded commitments (170 ) (145 ) (290 ) (979 ) Net Interest Income after Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses and Unfunded Commitments 33,872 32,866 100,031 86,062 NON INTEREST INCOME Insurance commissions 2,667 2,545 7,786 7,600 Gain from mortgage loans held for sale 1,000 1,463 3,689 3,893 Service charges on deposits 1,304 1,286 3,782 3,559 Wealth management 1,253 1,125 3,604 3,275 ATM debit card charges 932 904 2,771 2,640 Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance 776 651 2,269 1,858 Gain on assets held for sale - - 177 - Gain on life insurance proceeds 687 - 861 285 Other 448 428 1,182 1,119 Net gains on sales or calls of investment securities - - 49 22 Net (losses) gains on equity securities (35 ) 9 (46 ) 26 Total Noninterest Income 9,032 8,411 26,124 24,277 NON INTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 14,055 13,191 41,843 39,745 Equipment 2,313 2,302 7,465 7,121 Net occupancy 1,208 1,217 3,950 3,936 Intangible assets amortization 1,017 1,129 3,101 3,127 Professional services 801 588 2,215 1,908 Other tax 661 561 1,555 1,308 FDIC and regulatory 440 457 1,341 1,293 Merger-related - 169 - 10,143 Other 2,725 2,747 8,490 8,481 Total Noninterest Expenses 23,220 22,361 69,960 77,062 Income Before Income Taxes 19,684 18,916 56,195 33,277 Income tax expense 3,957 4,046 11,551 7,031 Net Income $ 15,727 $ 14,870 $ 44,644 $ 26,246 PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings $ 1.55 $ 1.43 $ 4.37 $ 2.57 Diluted earnings $ 1.55 $ 1.42 $ 4.36 $ 2.56 Weighted average shares basic 10,126,509 10,419,581 10,214,487 10,228,029 Weighted average shares diluted 10,167,874 10,455,461 10,248,050 10,257,800









Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

(Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest 1 Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest 1 Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest 1 Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest 1 Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest 1 Yield/ Rate ASSETS Loans: Taxable $ 2,362,793 $ 38,776 6.51 % $ 2,345,905 $ 37,883 6.48 % $ 2,290,463 $ 36,302 6.43 % $ 2,305,296 $ 37,293 6.42 % $ 2,298,054 $ 36,961 6.38 % Tax-exempt 54,497 452 3.29 55,382 442 3.20 56,344 428 3.08 58,740 434 2.93 58,587 410 2.78 Total Loans 2 2,417,290 39,228 6.44 2,401,287 38,325 6.40 2,346,807 36,730 6.35 2,364,036 37,727 6.33 2,356,641 37,371 6.29 Investment Securities: Taxable 488,625 4,711 3.83 490,321 4,609 3.77 494,221 4,575 3.75 480,987 3,900 3.22 485,309 3,762 3.08 Tax-exempt 55,863 409 2.90 55,946 405 2.90 56,036 397 2.87 54,518 376 2.74 53,165 356 2.66 Total Investments 3 544,488 5,120 3.73 546,267 5,014 3.68 550,257 4,972 3.66 535,505 4,276 3.17 538,474 4,118 3.03 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 81,724 784 3.81 56,171 524 3.74 76,769 703 3.71 101,846 1,023 3.99 103,290 1,162 4.46 Total Earning Assets 3,043,502 45,132 5.88 3,003,725 43,863 5.86 2,973,833 42,405 5.78 3,001,387 43,026 5.69 2,998,405 42,651 5.64 Cash and due from banks 27,793 25,827 24,482 25,686 26,709 Premises and equipment 28,066 28,757 30,611 31,297 31,514 Other assets 256,267 254,925 249,769 250,508 245,899 Allowance for credit losses (23,981 ) (23,560 ) (23,682 ) (23,646 ) (24,312 ) Total Assets $ 3,331,647 $ 3,289,674 $ 3,255,013 $ 3,285,232 $ 3,278,215 LIABILITIES Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 641,483 $ 652 0.40 % $ 650,258 $ 595 0.37 % $ 616,311 $ 460 0.30 % $ 633,593 $ 545 0.34 % $ 616,565 $ 570 0.37 % Money markets 480,604 2,282 1.88 489,449 2,266 1.86 489,957 2,227 1.84 491,932 2,322 1.87 510,655 2,530 1.97 Savings deposits 331,158 27 0.03 335,451 26 0.03 335,398 26 0.03 331,309 27 0.03 335,083 26 0.03 Time deposits 465,062 3,698 3.15 476,319 3,727 3.14 472,621 3,674 3.15 454,083 3,653 3.19 454,625 3,746 3.27 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,918,307 6,659 1.38 1,951,477 6,614 1.36 1,914,287 6,387 1.35 1,910,917 6,547 1.36 1,916,928 6,872 1.42 Short-term borrowings 115,889 969 3.32 73,266 552 3.02 74,562 563 3.06 69,326 491 2.81 70,389 513 2.89 Long-term borrowings 214,900 2,548 4.70 215,038 2,517 4.69 243,880 2,767 4.60 255,369 2,967 4.61 255,358 2,968 4.61 Total Borrowings 330,789 3,517 4.22 288,304 3,069 4.27 318,442 3,330 4.24 324,695 3,458 4.23 325,747 3,481 4.24 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,249,096 10,176 1.80 2,239,781 9,683 1.73 2,232,729 9,717 1.77 2,235,612 10,005 1.78 2,242,675 10,353 1.83 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 615,423 583,453 554,591 592,956 593,800 Other liabilities 41,690 46,848 39,174 40,963 39,397 Stockholders' Equity 425,438 419,592 428,519 415,701 402,343 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,331,647 $ 3,289,674 $ 3,255,013 $ 3,285,232 $ 3,278,215 Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income 34,956 34,180 32,688 33,021 32,298 Taxable Equivalent Adjustment (181 ) (178 ) (173 ) (170 ) (161 ) Net Interest Income $ 34,775 $ 34,002 $ 32,515 $ 32,851 $ 32,137 Cost of Funds 1.41 % 1.38 % 1.41 % 1.40 % 1.45 % FTE Net Interest Margin 4.56 % 4.56 % 4.46 % 4.36 % 4.27 %

1 Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.

2 Average balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.

3 Average balances of investment securities is computed at fair value.

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest 1 Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest 1 Yield/ Rate

Loans: Taxable $ 2,333,318 $ 112,961 6.47 % $ 2,225,652 $ 105,192 6.32 % Tax-exempt 55,401 1,322 3.19 58,489 1,181 2.70 Total Loans 2 2,388,719 114,283 6.40 2,284,141 106,373 6.23 Investment Securities: Taxable 491,035 13,895 3.78 472,212 10,594 3.00 Tax-exempt 55,948 1,211 2.89 54,023 1,078 2.67 Total Investments 3 546,983 15,106 3.69 526,235 11,672 2.97 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 71,573 2,011 3.76 84,717 2,785 4.40 Total Earning Assets 3,007,275 131,400 5.84 2,895,093 120,830 5.58 Cash and due from banks 26,046 24,330 Premises and equipment 29,135 31,151 Other assets 253,678 242,143 Allowance for credit losses (23,742 ) (22,971 ) Total Assets $ 3,292,392 $ 3,169,746 LIABILITIES Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 636,141 $ 1,707 0.36 % $ 601,064 $ 1,608 0.36 % Money markets 486,636 6,775 1.86 498,468 7,220 1.94 Savings deposits 333,987 79 0.03 336,185 80 0.03 Time deposits 471,306 11,099 3.15 446,482 11,244 3.37 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,928,070 19,660 1.36 1,882,199 20,152 1.43 Short-term borrowings 88,057 2,084 3.16 51,324 1,148 2.99 Long-term borrowings 224,500 7,832 4.66 256,080 8,817 4.60 Total Borrowings 312,557 9,916 4.24 307,404 9,965 4.33 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,240,627 29,576 1.76 2,189,603 30,117 1.84 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 584,712 556,992 Other liabilities 42,548 38,543 Stockholders' Equity 424,505 384,608 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

3,292,392

$

3,169,746 Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income 101,824 90,713 Taxable Equivalent Adjustment (532 ) (474 ) Net Interest Income $ 101,292 $ 90,239 Cost of Funds 1.40 % 1.47 % FTE Net Interest Margin 4.53 % 4.19 %

1 Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.

2 Average balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.

3 Average balances of investment securities is computed at fair value.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Note: The Corporation has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other corporations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Tangible book value per share Stockholders' equity $ 420,476 $ 423,279 $ 425,476 $ 419,974 $ 408,642 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (83,784 ) (84,800 ) (85,828 ) (86,884 ) (88,014 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 336,692 $ 338,479 $ 339,648 $ 333,090 $ 320,628 Shares outstanding, less unvested shares, end of period (denominator) 10,122,967 10,128,565 10,296,825 10,337,757 10,387,135 Tangible book value per share $ 33.26 $ 33.42 $ 32.99 $ 32.22 $ 30.87 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE/TA Ratio) Tangible common stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 336,692 $ 338,479 $ 339,648 $ 333,090 $ 320,628 Total assets $ 3,300,976 $ 3,318,863 $ 3,269,864 $ 3,228,126 $ 3,250,838 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (83,784 ) (84,800 ) (85,828 ) (86,884 ) (88,014 ) Total tangible assets (denominator) $ 3,217,192 $ 3,234,063 $ 3,184,036 $ 3,141,242 $ 3,162,824 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.47 % 10.47 % 10.67 % 10.60 % 10.14 % Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 23,220 $ 23,125 $ 23,615 $ 23,453 $ 22,361 Less: Intangible amortization 1,017 1,028 1,056 1,130 1,129 Less: Merger-related expense - - - 575 169 Noninterest expense (numerator) $ 22,203 $ 22,097 $ 22,559 $ 21,748 $ 21,063 Net interest income $ 34,775 $ 34,002 $ 32,515 $ 32,851 $ 32,137 Plus: Total noninterest income 9,032 8,818 8,274 4,332 8,411 Less: Gain on assets held for sale - - 177 - - Less: Gain on life insurance proceeds 687 - 174 - - Less: Net gains (losses) on sales or calls of securities - - 49 (3,557 ) - Less: Net (losses) gains on equity securities (35 ) (4 ) (7 ) 4 9 Total revenue (denominator) $ 43,155 $ 42,824 $ 40,396 $ 40,736 $ 40,539 Efficiency ratio 51.45 % 51.60 % 55.84 % 53.39 % 51.96 %





Contact: Jason H. Weber EVP/Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer 717.339.5090 ...