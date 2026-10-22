Infragistics To Strengthen Blazor Development With Microsoft

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Infragistics Expands Its Open-Source Commitment with Direct Contributions to Blazor and the Broader.NET Community

Cranbury, NJ, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infragistics, the global software company behind the UI and UX solutions powering applications for the world's largest enterprises and software developers, announced its work with Microsoft to advance Blazor. As the.NET ecosystem and its global developer community continue to grow, Infragistics is bringing its nearly four decades of experience building enterprise-ready UX and UI solutions for Morgan Stanley, Société Générale, Infosys, Canon and more, directly into Blazor's continued evolution. Through the collaboration, Infragistics will add new features, address bugs and contribute directly to Blazor and the broader Microsoft.NET ecosystem.

Infragistics' work with Microsoft builds on its growing investment in open-source development and the Blazor community. In late 2025, Infragistics made 50 of its Ignite UI controls open source across Blazor for the first time, anchored by a free, open-source data grid backed by decades of enterprise data grid expertise. The release also includes UI components like Grid Lite, Combo Box, Tile Manager, Tree, Stepper and more. Available without a commercial license, the controls give developers greater flexibility to build, customize and extend modern Blazor applications while contributing to publicly visible code. Those controls sit within the broader Ignite UI for Blazo library, which includes the full set of Data Grids, Dock Manager and charts in addition to the open-source components.

Infragistics' open-source commitment is now extending directly into Blazor itself. Infragistics has dedicated engineering resources primarily to.NET 11 development in Blazor, with engineers contributing feature enhancements and bug fixes. Those contributions become part of the framework, extending Infragistics' impact to improve the Blazor experience for the broader Blazor community.

Infragistics is also open sourcing its MIT-licensed Blazor wrapper for ApexCharts, one of the world's most widely used JavaScript charting libraries with more than 1.5 million weekly NPM installs. The wrapper gives Blazor developers a native C# API for building 17 chart types, making ApexCharts easier for.NET developers to use within Blazor applications.

Infragistics has brought its Blazor products and components through Microsoft's own compliance process for security and accessibility, to meet the same standards Microsoft holds for its own frameworks. Ignite UI will now be surfaced through Visual Studio scaffolder and project templates, bringing Infragistics components more directly into the workflow developers use to start new Blazor applications. With more than 7 million.NET developer using the Visual Studio family of products each month, the integration expands how easily developers can discover and access Ignite UI.

“Microsoft has built one of the most important developer ecosystems, and this collaboration gives us the opportunity to contribute directly to the framework many of our customers and the broader.NET community rely on every day,” said Jason Beres, COO at Infragistics.“By contributing engineering resources directly to Blazor, we're helping shape the framework's continued evolution and improve the experience for developers building on.NET.”

“The.NET ecosystem is strongest when companies that build for developers also contribute back to the frameworks developers rely on every day,” said Daniel Roth, Principal Product Manager, ASP.NET, Microsoft.“Infragistics brings nearly four decades of experience building enterprise UI and developer tools, and its engineers are now contributing directly to Blazor as we continue improving the developer experience for the.NET community.”

Additional information on the Infragistics and Microsoft collaboration can be found here.

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About Ignite UI

Ignite UI is a powerful UI toolkit designed to supercharge web application development. With a rich library of high-performance, enterprise-grade components for Angular, Blazor, Web Components, React, and jQuery, Ignite UI delivers everything you need to build modern, data-intensive applications. From the fastest data grids and real-time charts to the DockManager for desktop-like layout experiences, every component is built for speed, scalability, and flexibility. Paired with the intuitive WYSIWYG low-code App BuilderTM tool, you can design and deploy stunning apps up to 80% faster-without compromising performance or usability.

About Infragistics

Infragistics provides the world's largest enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development and foster team collaboration. Over two million developers worldwide use Infragistics' enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, mobile and desktop. Reveal is an award-winning developer-first embedded BI platform for ISVs and software teams needing scalable analytics with no user or data limits. App Builde TM is a low code platform that accelerates app development by streamlining the design to code process, delivering production-ready, enterprise-grade code for Angular, Blazor, Web Components and React frameworks. Slingsho is an AI-powered work management platform that simplifies business analytics to enable companies to make more informed decisions, faster. Infragistics clients include Morgan Stanley, Société Générale, Infosys, Canon and other global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

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Enterprise UI for Every Blazor App

CONTACT: Beth Brody Infragistics 908-295-0600...