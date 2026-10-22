Global Dental Sutures Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2031 Market To Reach USD 0.37 Billion As Implant Demand And Asia Pacific Expansion Drive 6.2% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 303-Page Report Finds Non-Absorbable and Synthetic Sutures Lead as Periodontal Surgery and Soft-Tissue Grafting Rise, With India Forecast to Post the Fastest Growth Through 2031 Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dental Sutures Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global dental sutures market is projected to grow from USD 0.28 billion in 2026 to USD 0.37 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.2%. Market expansion is being supported by the increasing prevalence of periodontal disease, tooth loss, diabetes, and other oral health conditions requiring surgical treatment. Poor oral hygiene, tobacco consumption, unhealthy dietary habits, and an aging global population are contributing to higher demand for tooth extractions, periodontal surgeries, dental implant placement, bone grafting, and oral and maxillofacial procedures. As surgical volumes rise, dental clinics and oral surgery centers are increasing their use of dental sutures to support wound closure and post-operative healing. Additional growth factors include wider adoption of dental implants, greater awareness of oral healthcare, expanding dental tourism, and improving access to dental treatment in emerging economies. Product advancements involving synthetic absorbable sutures, monofilament materials, antibacterial coatings, and atraumatic needle-suture combinations are also improving handling, reducing tissue reaction, and supporting stronger clinical outcomes. Non-absorbable Dental Sutures Maintain Leading Market Position By type, non-absorbable dental sutures accounted for the largest market share in 2025. These products provide control over the duration of wound support and maintain tensile strength until clinical removal. They are commonly used in implant surgery, periodontal flap procedures, ridge augmentation, and bone grafting, where wound stabilization is essential during early healing. Non-absorbable sutures also allow clinicians to evaluate the surgical site during removal, supporting post-operative monitoring. Continued demand for silk, nylon, polypropylene, and PTFE sutures reinforces the segment's position across dental and maxillofacial procedures. Synthetic Materials Account for the Largest Share Synthetic dental sutures led the market by material in 2025, supported by consistent manufacturing characteristics, predictable tensile-strength retention, controlled degradation, and reduced tissue reactivity. Their availability in absorbable and non-absorbable formulations enables broad use across periodontal, implant, regenerative, and oral surgical applications. Frequently used synthetic materials include PGA, polyglycolide 910, PDO, polypropylene, nylon, and PTFE. Growing clinician preference for advanced monofilament products and synthetic absorbable sutures is expected to support continued segment growth. North America Leads the Global Dental Sutures Market North America held the largest regional market share in 2025 due to its high volume of dental implant, periodontal, extraction, and reconstructive oral procedures. The region benefits from a substantial base of dentists and dental specialists, broad access to advanced surgical techniques, and strong adoption of premium dental consumables. Demand is also supported by the growing elderly population, the continued prevalence of periodontal disease and tooth loss, and the increasing use of dental implants. Established manufacturers, developed distribution networks, and rapid adoption of advanced suture materials further strengthen North America's market position. Market Opportunities and Challenges

Growth drivers: Increasing patient demand for dental treatment, rising use of advanced cosmetic dental procedures, and expansion of dental care infrastructure and specialist practices.

Opportunities: Continued development of dental service organizations, growth in dental tourism, and increasing access to oral healthcare in emerging markets.

Restraints: Post-operative removal and follow-up requirements for non-absorbable sutures, along with pricing pressure affecting conventional products. Challenges: A shortage of trained dental practitioners in several markets may limit the adoption of advanced procedures and materials. Competitive Landscape Key companies operating in the dental sutures market include Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun SE, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, DemeTECH Corporation, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, Envista, Corza Medical, SMI AG, Henry Schein, Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd., MANI, INC., Young Innovations, Inc., Assut Europe, KATSAN Katgut Sanayi ve Tic. A.S., Dogsan Tibbi Malzeme Sanayi A.S., HYGITECH, ZimVie Inc., MEDIPAC SA, Lux Sutures, Bentley Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Boz Medical, Golnit, GDT Dental Implants, DSI LTD, and Qubix Medicare Private Limited. The report examines the dental sutures market by type, filament type, material, end user, and region. It evaluates market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, research and development activity, recent investments, product innovation, and competitive strategies. Revenue forecasts cover North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Primary research participants represented Tier 1 companies at 40%, Tier 2 companies at 30%, and Tier 3 companies at 30%. Respondents included C-level executives at 27%, directors at 18%, and other industry professionals at 55%. Geographically, participants were based in North America at 51%, Europe at 21%, Asia Pacific at 18%, Latin America at 6%, and the Middle East & Africa at 4%. The report provides market participants with revenue estimates, segment-level forecasts, competitive assessments, company positioning analysis, and insights into attractive emerging markets. These findings can support product development, investment planning, market diversification, and go-to-market strategies across the global dental sutures industry. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 303 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.28 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $0.37 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 STUDY SCOPE

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED & REGIONAL SCOPE

1.3.2 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED

1.4 CURRENCY

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 KEY INSIGHTS & MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: INSIGHTS & DEVELOPMENTS

2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS SHAPING MARKET GROWTH

2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS & EMERGING FRONTIERS

2.5 SNAPSHOT: GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST

3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

3.1 DENTAL SUTURES MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2 DENTAL SUTURES MARKET, BY REGION, 2026 VS. 2031 (USD MILLION)

3.3 ASIA PACIFIC: DENTAL SUTURES MARKET, BY END USER AND COUNTRY, 2025 (USD MILLION)

3.4 GEOGRAPHIC SNAPSHOT OF DENTAL SUTURES MARKET

3.5 DENTAL SUTURES MARKET: EMERGING VS. DEVELOPED MARKETS

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.2.1 DRIVERS

4.2.1.1 Increasing patient pool for dental treatments

4.2.1.1.1 Geriatric population and edentulism

4.2.1.1.2 Periodontal diseases

4.2.1.1.3 Changing lifestyles and unhealthy food habits

4.2.1.2 Increasing adoption of periodontal plastic surgery and soft-tissue grafting procedures

4.2.1.3 Expanding dental care infrastructure and specialist practices

4.2.2 RESTRAINTS

4.2.2.1 Need for post-operative removal and follow-up for non-absorbable sutures

4.2.2.2 Pricing pressure and commoditization of conventional dental sutures

4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES

4.2.3.1 Continued growth of dental service organizations

4.2.3.2 Growing focus on emerging economies and rising disposable income levels

4.2.4 CHALLENGES

4.2.4.1 Shortage and uneven distribution of skilled dental professionals

4.3 UNMET NEEDS & WHITE SPACES

4.3.1 UNMET NEEDS IN DENTAL SUTURES MARKET

4.3.2 WHITE SPACE OPPORTUNITIES

4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS & CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.4.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS

4.4.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS

5 INDUSTRY TRENDS

5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.1.2 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.1.5 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.2 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK

5.2.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2.2 GDP TRENDS & FORECAST

5.2.3 TRENDS IN SURGICAL SUTURES INDUSTRY

5.3 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.4 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5.5 PRICING ANALYSIS

5.5.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE OF DENTAL SUTURE PRODUCTS, BY KEY PLAYER, 2025

5.5.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF NON-ABSORBABLE DENTAL SUTURES, BY REGION, 2023-2025

5.6 TRADE ANALYSIS

5.6.1 IMPORT DATA FOR DENTAL SUTURES (HS CODE: 300610), 2021-2025

5.6.2 EXPORT DATA FOR DENTAL SUTURES (HS CODE: 300610), 2021-2025

5.7 KEY CONFERENCES & EVENTS, 2026-2027

5.8 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS' BUSINESSES

5.9 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS

5.9.1 CASE STUDY 1: STRATAFIX KNOTLESS BARBED PDS SUTURE REDUCES INTRAORAL CLOSURE TIME IN MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY

5.9.2 CASE STUDY 2: B. BRAUN DAFILON DEMONSTRATES SAFE AND EFFECTIVE MUCOSAL CLOSURE IN ROUTINE ORAL SURGERY

5.9.3 CASE STUDY 3: SMI DACLON SHOWS LOWER BACTERIAL COLONIZATION AND MILDER TISSUE REACTION IN THIRD-MOLAR SURGERY

5.10 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFFS ON DENTAL SUTURES MARKET

5.10.1 INTRODUCTION

5.10.2 KEY TARIFF RATES

5.10.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.10.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRIES/REGIONS

5.10.4.1 US

5.10.4.2 Europe

5.10.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.10.5 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES

6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, AND INNOVATIONS

6.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

6.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES

6.2.1 ANTIMICROBIAL & BIOACTIVE COATING TECHNOLOGIES

6.3 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP

6.3.1 SHORT-TERM (2025-2027) | FOUNDATION & EARLY COMMERCIALIZATION

6.3.2 MID-TERM (2027-2030) | EXPANSION & STANDARDIZATION

6.3.3 LONG-TERM (2030-2035+) | MASS COMMERCIALIZATION & DISRUPTION

6.4 PATENT ANALYSIS

6.4.1 PATENT PUBLICATION TRENDS FOR DENTAL SUTURES MARKET

6.4.2 TOP APPLICANTS (COMPANIES) OF DENTAL SUTURE PATENTS

6.4.3 JURISDICTION ANALYSIS: TOP APPLICANTS (COUNTRIES) FOR PATENTS IN DENTAL SUTURES MARKET

6.5 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON DENTAL SUTURES MARKET

6.5.1 TOP USE CASES & MARKET POTENTIAL

6.5.2 INTERCONNECTED ADJACENT ECOSYSTEMS & IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS

6.6 SUCCESS STORIES & REAL-WORLD APPLICATIONS

6.6.1 ENVISTA/OSTEOGENICS: CYTOPLAST PTFE SUTURES - DENTAL-SPECIFIC MONOFILAMENT CLOSURE FOR BONE GRAFTING AND IMPLANT SURGERY

6.6.2 JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDTECH/ETHICON: VICRYL RAPIDE -FAST-ABSORBING CLOSURE IN ORAL AND IMPLANT SURGERY

6.6.3 HUFRIEDYGROUP: PERMA SHARP SUTURES - DENTAL-SPECIFIC NEEDLE-SUTURE CONFIGURATIONS FOR PRECISE SOFT-TISSUE CLOSURE

7 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS & COMPLIANCE

7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

7.1.2 INDUSTRY STANDARDS

7.1.2.1 North America

7.1.2.1.1 US

7.1.2.1.2 Canada

7.1.2.2 Europe

7.1.2.3 Asia Pacific

7.1.2.3.1 China

7.1.2.3.2 Japan

7.1.2.4 Latin America

7.1.2.4.1 Brazil

7.1.2.4.2 Mexico

7.1.2.5 Middle East

7.1.2.6 Africa

7.2 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, AND ECO-STANDARDS

7.2.1 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, AND ECO-STANDARDS IN DENTAL SUTURES MARKET

8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR

8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS

8.2 BUYER STAKEHOLDERS & BUYING EVALUATION CRITERIA

8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS

8.2.2 KEY BUYING CRITERIA

8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES

8.4 UNMET NEEDS

8.5 MARKET PROFITABILITY

8.5.1 REVENUE POTENTIAL

8.5.2 COST DYNAMICS

8.5.3 MARGIN OPPORTUNITIES IN KEY APPLICATIONS

9 DENTAL SUTURES MARKET, BY TYPE

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 ABSORBABLE DENTAL SUTURES

9.2.1 ELIMINATION OF POSTOPERATIVE SUTURE REMOVAL TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH

9.3 NON-ABSORBABLE DENTAL SUTURES

9.3.1 GROWING ADOPTION OF NON-ABSORBABLE SUTURES IN IMPLANT AND PERIODONTAL PROCEDURES TO DRIVE GROWTH

10 DENTAL SUTURES MARKET, BY MATERIAL

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.2 SYNTHETIC DENTAL SUTURES

10.2.1 POLYGLACTIN 910 DENTAL SUTURES

10.2.1.1 Excellent handling characteristics and knot security of polyglactin 910 dental sutures to support adoption

10.2.2 POLYGLYCOLIC ACID (PGA) DENTAL SUTURES

10.2.2.1 Suitability of polyglycolic acid (PGA) dental sutures for broad range of routine and advanced dental procedures to fuel growth

10.2.3 POLYTETRAFLUOROETHYLENE (PTFE) DENTAL SUTURES

10.2.3.1 Advantages such as low bacterial retention and prolonged wound-support characteristics to drive demand for PTFE dental sutures

10.2.4 NYLON (POLYAMIDE) DENTAL SUTURES

10.2.4.1 High tensile strength and smooth tissue passage of nylon to drive demand in procedures requiring precise tissue approximation

10.2.5 OTHER SYNTHETIC DENTAL SUTURES

10.3 NATURAL DENTAL SUTURES

10.3.1 SILK DENTAL SUTURES

10.3.1.1 Favorable handling characteristics, clinician familiarity, and broad availability to continue to drive demand for silk dental sutures

10.3.2 PLAIN GUT DENTAL SUTURES

10.3.2.1 Wide usage of plain gut sutures in oral mucosal closure and other short-healing procedures to support growth

10.3.3 CHROMIC GUT DENTAL SUTURES

10.3.3.1 Growing use of chromic gut dental sutures in tooth extractions and implant procedures to drive growth

11 DENTAL SUTURES MARKET, BY FILAMENT TYPE

11.1 INTRODUCTION

11.2 MONOFILAMENT DENTAL SUTURES

11.2.1 LOW CAPILLARITY AND BACTERIAL RETENTION TO DRIVE ADOPTION OF MONOFILAMENT DENTAL SUTURES

11.3 MULTIFILAMENT DENTAL SUTURES

11.3.1 FLEXIBILITY AND EASE OF HANDLING TO DRIVE USE OF MULTIFILAMENT DENTAL SUTURES

12 DENTAL SUTURES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

12.1 INTRODUCTION

12.2 ORAL SURGERY & TOOTH EXTRACTION

12.2.1 HIGH VOLUME OF TOOTH EXTRACTIONS PERFORMED FOR DENTAL CARIES AND OTHER DENTAL CONDITIONS TO BOOST MARKET

12.3 PERIODONTAL SURGERY

12.3.1 GROWING CLINICAL EMPHASIS ON ESTHETIC PERIODONTAL TREATMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH

12.4 DENTAL IMPLANTOLOGY

12.4.1 GROWTH IN IMPLANT-SUPPORTED DENTAL REHABILITATION TO SUPPORT DEMAND FOR DENTAL SUTURES IN THIS APPLICATION

12.5 MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY

12.5.1 GROWTH IN CORRECTIVE MAXILLOFACIAL PROCEDURES TO SUSTAIN DEMAND FOR SPECIALIZED SUTURES

12.6 OTHER APPLICATIONS

13 DENTAL SUTURES MARKET, BY END USER

13.1 INTRODUCTION

13.2 DENTAL CLINICS & SPECIALTY DENTAL CENTERS

13.2.1 INCREASING VOLUME OF TOOTH EXTRACTIONS, PERIODONTAL SURGERIES, AND OTHER OUTPATIENT DENTAL PROCEDURES TO DRIVE SUTURE UTILIZATION

13.3 HOSPITALS & AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTERS

13.3.1 RISING NUMBER OF COMPLEX ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERIES AND HOSPITAL-BASED DENTAL PROCEDURES TO DRIVE DEMAND

13.4 ACADEMIC & RESEARCH INSTITUTIONS

13.4.1 GROWING DENTAL EDUCATION, SURGICAL TRAINING, AND RESEARCH ACTIVITIES TO SUPPORT DEMAND

14 DENTAL SUTURES MARKET, BY REGION

14.1 INTRODUCTION

14.2 EUROPE

14.2.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR EUROPE

14.2.2 GERMANY

14.2.2.1 Favorable government policies for reimbursement to drive demand for dental sutures

14.2.3 UK

14.2.3.1 High dental procedure volumes and oral disease burden to drive market

14.2.4 FRANCE

14.2.4.1 Large dental workforce and extensive health-insurance coverage to support demand for dental surgical procedures and associated sutures

14.2.5 SPAIN

14.2.5.1 Presence of well-established dental healthcare infrastructure to propel market

14.2.6 ITALY

14.2.6.1 Predominantly private dental-care financing to support procedural base for dental sutures

14.2.7 REST OF EUROPE

14.3 NORTH AMERICA

14.3.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR NORTH AMERICA

14.3.2 US

14.3.2.1 High per capita income and high quality of treatment to support market growth

14.3.3 CANADA

14.3.3.1 Rising healthcare expenditure to drive market

14.4 ASIA PACIFIC

14.4.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR ASIA PACIFIC

14.4.2 JAPAN

14.4.2.1 Rising geriatric population and favorable reimbursement scenario to support market growth

14.4.3 CHINA

14.4.3.1 Growing prevalence of dental diseases and increasing geriatric population to drive market

14.4.4 INDIA

14.4.4.1 Growing dental tourism to support market growth

14.4.5 AUSTRALIA

14.4.5.1 Growing number of registered dental practitioners to support market growth

14.4.6 SOUTH KOREA

14.4.6.1 High senior population to support market demand

14.4.7 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

14.5 LATIN AMERICA

14.5.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR LATIN AMERICA

14.5.2 BRAZIL

14.5.2.1 Improving access and affordability to drive market

14.5.3 MEXICO

14.5.3.1 Focus on improving healthcare infrastructure and availability of skilled dentists to drive the market

14.5.4 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

14.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

14.6.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

14.6.2 GCC COUNTRIES

14.6.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

15 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

15.1 INTRODUCTION

15.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGY/RIGHT TO WIN

15.2.1 OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY KEY PLAYERS IN DENTAL SUTURES MARKET

15.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2021-2025

15.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

15.5 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

15.5.1 STARS

15.5.2 EMERGING LEADERS

15.5.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

15.5.4 PARTICIPANTS

15.5.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

15.5.5.1 Company footprint

15.5.5.2 Region footprint

15.5.5.3 Type footprint

15.5.5.4 Material footprint

15.5.5.5 Filament type footprint

15.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

15.6.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES

15.6.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES

15.6.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES

15.6.4 STARTING BLOCKS

15.6.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

15.6.5.1 Detailed list of startups/SMEs

15.6.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of startups/SMEs

15.7 BRAND/PRODUCT COMPARISON

15.8 COMPANY VALUATION & FINANCIAL METRICS

15.8.1 FINANCIAL METRICS

15.8.2 COMPANY VALUATION

15.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

15.9.1 DEALS

15.9.2 EXPANSIONS

15.9.3 OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

16 COMPANY PROFILES

16.1 KEY PLAYERS

16.1.1 JOHNSON & JOHNSON

16.1.1.1 Business overview

16.1.1.2 Products offered

16.1.1.3 Recent developments

16.1.1.3.1 Deals

16.1.1.3.2 Other developments

16.1.1.4 Analyst's view

16.1.1.4.1 Key strengths

16.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices

16.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

16.1.2 B. BRAUN SE

16.1.2.1 Business overview

16.1.2.2 Products offered

16.1.2.3 Analyst's view

16.1.2.3.1 Key strengths

16.1.2.3.2 Strategic choices

16.1.2.3.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

16.1.3 ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC

16.1.3.1 Business overview

16.1.3.2 Products offered

16.1.3.3 Recent developments

16.1.3.3.1 Deals

16.1.3.4 Analyst's view

16.1.3.4.1 Key strengths

16.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices

16.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

16.1.4 DEMETECH CORPORATION

16.1.4.1 Business overview

16.1.4.2 Products offered

16.1.4.3 Analyst's view

16.1.4.3.1 Key strengths

16.1.4.3.2 Strategic choices

16.1.4.3.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

16.1.5 HU-FRIEDY MFG. CO., LLC

16.1.5.1 Business overview

16.1.5.2 Products offered

16.1.5.3 Recent developments

16.1.5.3.1 Deals

16.1.5.3.2 Expansions

16.1.5.4 Analyst's view

16.1.5.4.1 Key strengths

16.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices

16.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

16.1.6 ENVISTA

16.1.6.1 Business overview

16.1.6.2 Products offered

16.1.6.3 Recent developments

16.1.6.3.1 Deals

16.1.7 HENRY SCHEIN

16.1.7.1 Business overview

16.1.7.2 Products offered

16.1.7.3 Recent developments

16.1.7.3.1 Deals

16.1.7.3.2 Expansions

16.1.7.3.3 Other developments

16.1.8 FUTURA SURGICARE PVT. LTD.

16.1.8.1 Business overview

16.1.8.2 Products offered

16.1.8.3 Recent developments

16.1.8.3.1 Deals

16.1.9 MANI, INC.

16.1.9.1 Business overview

16.1.9.2 Products offered

16.1.9.3 Recent developments

16.1.9.3.1 Other developments

16.1.10 CORZA MEDICAL

16.1.10.1 Business overview

16.1.10.2 Products offered

16.1.10.3 Recent developments

16.1.10.3.1 Expansions

16.1.10.3.2 Other developments

16.1.11 SMI AG

16.1.11.1 Business overview

16.1.11.2 Products offered

16.1.12 YOUNG INNOVATIONS, INC.

16.1.12.1 Business overview

16.1.12.2 Products offered

16.1.12.3 Recent developments

16.1.12.3.1 Deals

16.1.13 ASSUT EUROPE

16.1.13.1 Business overview

16.1.13.2 Products offered

16.1.14 KATSAN KATGUT SANAYI VE TIC. A.S.

16.1.14.1 Business overview

16.1.14.2 Products offered

16.1.14.3 Recent developments

16.1.14.3.1 Other developments

16.1.15 DOGSAN TIBBI MALZEME SANAYI A.S.

16.1.15.1 Business overview

16.1.15.2 Products offered

16.1.15.3 Recent developments

16.1.15.3.1 Other developments

16.2 OTHER PLAYERS

16.2.1 HYGITECH

16.2.2 ZIMVIE INC.

16.2.3 MEDIPAC SA

16.2.4 LUX SUTURES

16.2.5 BENTLEY HEALTHCARE PVT. LTD.

16.2.6 BOZ MEDICAL

16.2.7 DSI LTD.

16.2.8 GDT DENTAL IMPLANTS

16.2.9 GOLNIT

16.2.10 QUBIX MEDICARE PRIVATE LIMITED

17 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

17.1 RESEARCH DATA

17.1.1 SECONDARY DATA

17.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources

17.1.2 PRIMARY DATA

17.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources

17.1.2.2 Key industry insights

17.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

17.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

17.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

17.2.3 BASE NUMBER ESTIMATION

17.2.3.1 Supply-side Analysis (Revenue Share Analysis)

17.2.3.2 Company presentations & primary interviews

17.3 MARKET FORECAST APPROACH

17.4 MARKET SEGMENT ASSESSMENT (BY TYPE, MATERIAL, FILAMENT TYPE, APPLICATION, AND END USER)

17.5 GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ASSESSMENT (BY REGION AND COUNTRY)

17.6 DATA TRIANGULATION

17.7 MARKET SHARE ESTIMATION

17.8 STUDY ASSUMPTIONS

17.9 FACTOR ANALYSIS

17.10 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS

17.10.1 SCOPE-RELATED LIMITATIONS

17.10.2 METHODOLOGY-RELATED LIMITATIONS

17.11 RISK ASSESSMENT

18 APPENDIX

18.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE

18.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL

18.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

18.4 RELATED REPORTS

18.5 AUTHOR DETAILS

LIST OF TABLES [303]

LIST OF FIGURES [48]

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