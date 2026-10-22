Global Dental Sutures Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2031 Market To Reach USD 0.37 Billion As Implant Demand And Asia Pacific Expansion Drive 6.2% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|303
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$0.28 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$0.37 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 STUDY SCOPE
1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED & REGIONAL SCOPE
1.3.2 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS
1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED
1.4 CURRENCY
1.5 STAKEHOLDERS
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 KEY INSIGHTS & MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: INSIGHTS & DEVELOPMENTS
2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS SHAPING MARKET GROWTH
2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS & EMERGING FRONTIERS
2.5 SNAPSHOT: GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST
3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
3.1 DENTAL SUTURES MARKET OVERVIEW
3.2 DENTAL SUTURES MARKET, BY REGION, 2026 VS. 2031 (USD MILLION)
3.3 ASIA PACIFIC: DENTAL SUTURES MARKET, BY END USER AND COUNTRY, 2025 (USD MILLION)
3.4 GEOGRAPHIC SNAPSHOT OF DENTAL SUTURES MARKET
3.5 DENTAL SUTURES MARKET: EMERGING VS. DEVELOPED MARKETS
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.2.1 DRIVERS
4.2.1.1 Increasing patient pool for dental treatments
4.2.1.1.1 Geriatric population and edentulism
4.2.1.1.2 Periodontal diseases
4.2.1.1.3 Changing lifestyles and unhealthy food habits
4.2.1.2 Increasing adoption of periodontal plastic surgery and soft-tissue grafting procedures
4.2.1.3 Expanding dental care infrastructure and specialist practices
4.2.2 RESTRAINTS
4.2.2.1 Need for post-operative removal and follow-up for non-absorbable sutures
4.2.2.2 Pricing pressure and commoditization of conventional dental sutures
4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES
4.2.3.1 Continued growth of dental service organizations
4.2.3.2 Growing focus on emerging economies and rising disposable income levels
4.2.4 CHALLENGES
4.2.4.1 Shortage and uneven distribution of skilled dental professionals
4.3 UNMET NEEDS & WHITE SPACES
4.3.1 UNMET NEEDS IN DENTAL SUTURES MARKET
4.3.2 WHITE SPACE OPPORTUNITIES
4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS & CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.4.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS
4.4.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS
5 INDUSTRY TRENDS
5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
5.1.2 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
5.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
5.1.5 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
5.2 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK
5.2.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2.2 GDP TRENDS & FORECAST
5.2.3 TRENDS IN SURGICAL SUTURES INDUSTRY
5.3 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.4 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS
5.5 PRICING ANALYSIS
5.5.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE OF DENTAL SUTURE PRODUCTS, BY KEY PLAYER, 2025
5.5.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF NON-ABSORBABLE DENTAL SUTURES, BY REGION, 2023-2025
5.6 TRADE ANALYSIS
5.6.1 IMPORT DATA FOR DENTAL SUTURES (HS CODE: 300610), 2021-2025
5.6.2 EXPORT DATA FOR DENTAL SUTURES (HS CODE: 300610), 2021-2025
5.7 KEY CONFERENCES & EVENTS, 2026-2027
5.8 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS' BUSINESSES
5.9 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS
5.9.1 CASE STUDY 1: STRATAFIX KNOTLESS BARBED PDS SUTURE REDUCES INTRAORAL CLOSURE TIME IN MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY
5.9.2 CASE STUDY 2: B. BRAUN DAFILON DEMONSTRATES SAFE AND EFFECTIVE MUCOSAL CLOSURE IN ROUTINE ORAL SURGERY
5.9.3 CASE STUDY 3: SMI DACLON SHOWS LOWER BACTERIAL COLONIZATION AND MILDER TISSUE REACTION IN THIRD-MOLAR SURGERY
5.10 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFFS ON DENTAL SUTURES MARKET
5.10.1 INTRODUCTION
5.10.2 KEY TARIFF RATES
5.10.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS
5.10.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRIES/REGIONS
5.10.4.1 US
5.10.4.2 Europe
5.10.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.10.5 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES
6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, AND INNOVATIONS
6.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
6.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES
6.2.1 ANTIMICROBIAL & BIOACTIVE COATING TECHNOLOGIES
6.3 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP
6.3.1 SHORT-TERM (2025-2027) | FOUNDATION & EARLY COMMERCIALIZATION
6.3.2 MID-TERM (2027-2030) | EXPANSION & STANDARDIZATION
6.3.3 LONG-TERM (2030-2035+) | MASS COMMERCIALIZATION & DISRUPTION
6.4 PATENT ANALYSIS
6.4.1 PATENT PUBLICATION TRENDS FOR DENTAL SUTURES MARKET
6.4.2 TOP APPLICANTS (COMPANIES) OF DENTAL SUTURE PATENTS
6.4.3 JURISDICTION ANALYSIS: TOP APPLICANTS (COUNTRIES) FOR PATENTS IN DENTAL SUTURES MARKET
6.5 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON DENTAL SUTURES MARKET
6.5.1 TOP USE CASES & MARKET POTENTIAL
6.5.2 INTERCONNECTED ADJACENT ECOSYSTEMS & IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS
6.6 SUCCESS STORIES & REAL-WORLD APPLICATIONS
6.6.1 ENVISTA/OSTEOGENICS: CYTOPLAST PTFE SUTURES - DENTAL-SPECIFIC MONOFILAMENT CLOSURE FOR BONE GRAFTING AND IMPLANT SURGERY
6.6.2 JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDTECH/ETHICON: VICRYL RAPIDE -FAST-ABSORBING CLOSURE IN ORAL AND IMPLANT SURGERY
6.6.3 HUFRIEDYGROUP: PERMA SHARP SUTURES - DENTAL-SPECIFIC NEEDLE-SUTURE CONFIGURATIONS FOR PRECISE SOFT-TISSUE CLOSURE
7 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS & COMPLIANCE
7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
7.1.2 INDUSTRY STANDARDS
7.1.2.1 North America
7.1.2.1.1 US
7.1.2.1.2 Canada
7.1.2.2 Europe
7.1.2.3 Asia Pacific
7.1.2.3.1 China
7.1.2.3.2 Japan
7.1.2.4 Latin America
7.1.2.4.1 Brazil
7.1.2.4.2 Mexico
7.1.2.5 Middle East
7.1.2.6 Africa
7.2 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, AND ECO-STANDARDS
7.2.1 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, AND ECO-STANDARDS IN DENTAL SUTURES MARKET
8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR
8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS
8.2 BUYER STAKEHOLDERS & BUYING EVALUATION CRITERIA
8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS
8.2.2 KEY BUYING CRITERIA
8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES
8.4 UNMET NEEDS
8.5 MARKET PROFITABILITY
8.5.1 REVENUE POTENTIAL
8.5.2 COST DYNAMICS
8.5.3 MARGIN OPPORTUNITIES IN KEY APPLICATIONS
9 DENTAL SUTURES MARKET, BY TYPE
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.2 ABSORBABLE DENTAL SUTURES
9.2.1 ELIMINATION OF POSTOPERATIVE SUTURE REMOVAL TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
9.3 NON-ABSORBABLE DENTAL SUTURES
9.3.1 GROWING ADOPTION OF NON-ABSORBABLE SUTURES IN IMPLANT AND PERIODONTAL PROCEDURES TO DRIVE GROWTH
10 DENTAL SUTURES MARKET, BY MATERIAL
10.1 INTRODUCTION
10.2 SYNTHETIC DENTAL SUTURES
10.2.1 POLYGLACTIN 910 DENTAL SUTURES
10.2.1.1 Excellent handling characteristics and knot security of polyglactin 910 dental sutures to support adoption
10.2.2 POLYGLYCOLIC ACID (PGA) DENTAL SUTURES
10.2.2.1 Suitability of polyglycolic acid (PGA) dental sutures for broad range of routine and advanced dental procedures to fuel growth
10.2.3 POLYTETRAFLUOROETHYLENE (PTFE) DENTAL SUTURES
10.2.3.1 Advantages such as low bacterial retention and prolonged wound-support characteristics to drive demand for PTFE dental sutures
10.2.4 NYLON (POLYAMIDE) DENTAL SUTURES
10.2.4.1 High tensile strength and smooth tissue passage of nylon to drive demand in procedures requiring precise tissue approximation
10.2.5 OTHER SYNTHETIC DENTAL SUTURES
10.3 NATURAL DENTAL SUTURES
10.3.1 SILK DENTAL SUTURES
10.3.1.1 Favorable handling characteristics, clinician familiarity, and broad availability to continue to drive demand for silk dental sutures
10.3.2 PLAIN GUT DENTAL SUTURES
10.3.2.1 Wide usage of plain gut sutures in oral mucosal closure and other short-healing procedures to support growth
10.3.3 CHROMIC GUT DENTAL SUTURES
10.3.3.1 Growing use of chromic gut dental sutures in tooth extractions and implant procedures to drive growth
11 DENTAL SUTURES MARKET, BY FILAMENT TYPE
11.1 INTRODUCTION
11.2 MONOFILAMENT DENTAL SUTURES
11.2.1 LOW CAPILLARITY AND BACTERIAL RETENTION TO DRIVE ADOPTION OF MONOFILAMENT DENTAL SUTURES
11.3 MULTIFILAMENT DENTAL SUTURES
11.3.1 FLEXIBILITY AND EASE OF HANDLING TO DRIVE USE OF MULTIFILAMENT DENTAL SUTURES
12 DENTAL SUTURES MARKET, BY APPLICATION
12.1 INTRODUCTION
12.2 ORAL SURGERY & TOOTH EXTRACTION
12.2.1 HIGH VOLUME OF TOOTH EXTRACTIONS PERFORMED FOR DENTAL CARIES AND OTHER DENTAL CONDITIONS TO BOOST MARKET
12.3 PERIODONTAL SURGERY
12.3.1 GROWING CLINICAL EMPHASIS ON ESTHETIC PERIODONTAL TREATMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH
12.4 DENTAL IMPLANTOLOGY
12.4.1 GROWTH IN IMPLANT-SUPPORTED DENTAL REHABILITATION TO SUPPORT DEMAND FOR DENTAL SUTURES IN THIS APPLICATION
12.5 MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY
12.5.1 GROWTH IN CORRECTIVE MAXILLOFACIAL PROCEDURES TO SUSTAIN DEMAND FOR SPECIALIZED SUTURES
12.6 OTHER APPLICATIONS
13 DENTAL SUTURES MARKET, BY END USER
13.1 INTRODUCTION
13.2 DENTAL CLINICS & SPECIALTY DENTAL CENTERS
13.2.1 INCREASING VOLUME OF TOOTH EXTRACTIONS, PERIODONTAL SURGERIES, AND OTHER OUTPATIENT DENTAL PROCEDURES TO DRIVE SUTURE UTILIZATION
13.3 HOSPITALS & AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTERS
13.3.1 RISING NUMBER OF COMPLEX ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERIES AND HOSPITAL-BASED DENTAL PROCEDURES TO DRIVE DEMAND
13.4 ACADEMIC & RESEARCH INSTITUTIONS
13.4.1 GROWING DENTAL EDUCATION, SURGICAL TRAINING, AND RESEARCH ACTIVITIES TO SUPPORT DEMAND
14 DENTAL SUTURES MARKET, BY REGION
14.1 INTRODUCTION
14.2 EUROPE
14.2.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR EUROPE
14.2.2 GERMANY
14.2.2.1 Favorable government policies for reimbursement to drive demand for dental sutures
14.2.3 UK
14.2.3.1 High dental procedure volumes and oral disease burden to drive market
14.2.4 FRANCE
14.2.4.1 Large dental workforce and extensive health-insurance coverage to support demand for dental surgical procedures and associated sutures
14.2.5 SPAIN
14.2.5.1 Presence of well-established dental healthcare infrastructure to propel market
14.2.6 ITALY
14.2.6.1 Predominantly private dental-care financing to support procedural base for dental sutures
14.2.7 REST OF EUROPE
14.3 NORTH AMERICA
14.3.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR NORTH AMERICA
14.3.2 US
14.3.2.1 High per capita income and high quality of treatment to support market growth
14.3.3 CANADA
14.3.3.1 Rising healthcare expenditure to drive market
14.4 ASIA PACIFIC
14.4.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR ASIA PACIFIC
14.4.2 JAPAN
14.4.2.1 Rising geriatric population and favorable reimbursement scenario to support market growth
14.4.3 CHINA
14.4.3.1 Growing prevalence of dental diseases and increasing geriatric population to drive market
14.4.4 INDIA
14.4.4.1 Growing dental tourism to support market growth
14.4.5 AUSTRALIA
14.4.5.1 Growing number of registered dental practitioners to support market growth
14.4.6 SOUTH KOREA
14.4.6.1 High senior population to support market demand
14.4.7 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
14.5 LATIN AMERICA
14.5.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR LATIN AMERICA
14.5.2 BRAZIL
14.5.2.1 Improving access and affordability to drive market
14.5.3 MEXICO
14.5.3.1 Focus on improving healthcare infrastructure and availability of skilled dentists to drive the market
14.5.4 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
14.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
14.6.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
14.6.2 GCC COUNTRIES
14.6.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
15 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
15.1 INTRODUCTION
15.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGY/RIGHT TO WIN
15.2.1 OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY KEY PLAYERS IN DENTAL SUTURES MARKET
15.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2021-2025
15.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
15.5 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
15.5.1 STARS
15.5.2 EMERGING LEADERS
15.5.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
15.5.4 PARTICIPANTS
15.5.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
15.5.5.1 Company footprint
15.5.5.2 Region footprint
15.5.5.3 Type footprint
15.5.5.4 Material footprint
15.5.5.5 Filament type footprint
15.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
15.6.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES
15.6.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES
15.6.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES
15.6.4 STARTING BLOCKS
15.6.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
15.6.5.1 Detailed list of startups/SMEs
15.6.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of startups/SMEs
15.7 BRAND/PRODUCT COMPARISON
15.8 COMPANY VALUATION & FINANCIAL METRICS
15.8.1 FINANCIAL METRICS
15.8.2 COMPANY VALUATION
15.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
15.9.1 DEALS
15.9.2 EXPANSIONS
15.9.3 OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
16 COMPANY PROFILES
16.1 KEY PLAYERS
16.1.1 JOHNSON & JOHNSON
16.1.1.1 Business overview
16.1.1.2 Products offered
16.1.1.3 Recent developments
16.1.1.3.1 Deals
16.1.1.3.2 Other developments
16.1.1.4 Analyst's view
16.1.1.4.1 Key strengths
16.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices
16.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
16.1.2 B. BRAUN SE
16.1.2.1 Business overview
16.1.2.2 Products offered
16.1.2.3 Analyst's view
16.1.2.3.1 Key strengths
16.1.2.3.2 Strategic choices
16.1.2.3.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
16.1.3 ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC
16.1.3.1 Business overview
16.1.3.2 Products offered
16.1.3.3 Recent developments
16.1.3.3.1 Deals
16.1.3.4 Analyst's view
16.1.3.4.1 Key strengths
16.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices
16.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
16.1.4 DEMETECH CORPORATION
16.1.4.1 Business overview
16.1.4.2 Products offered
16.1.4.3 Analyst's view
16.1.4.3.1 Key strengths
16.1.4.3.2 Strategic choices
16.1.4.3.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
16.1.5 HU-FRIEDY MFG. CO., LLC
16.1.5.1 Business overview
16.1.5.2 Products offered
16.1.5.3 Recent developments
16.1.5.3.1 Deals
16.1.5.3.2 Expansions
16.1.5.4 Analyst's view
16.1.5.4.1 Key strengths
16.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices
16.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
16.1.6 ENVISTA
16.1.6.1 Business overview
16.1.6.2 Products offered
16.1.6.3 Recent developments
16.1.6.3.1 Deals
16.1.7 HENRY SCHEIN
16.1.7.1 Business overview
16.1.7.2 Products offered
16.1.7.3 Recent developments
16.1.7.3.1 Deals
16.1.7.3.2 Expansions
16.1.7.3.3 Other developments
16.1.8 FUTURA SURGICARE PVT. LTD.
16.1.8.1 Business overview
16.1.8.2 Products offered
16.1.8.3 Recent developments
16.1.8.3.1 Deals
16.1.9 MANI, INC.
16.1.9.1 Business overview
16.1.9.2 Products offered
16.1.9.3 Recent developments
16.1.9.3.1 Other developments
16.1.10 CORZA MEDICAL
16.1.10.1 Business overview
16.1.10.2 Products offered
16.1.10.3 Recent developments
16.1.10.3.1 Expansions
16.1.10.3.2 Other developments
16.1.11 SMI AG
16.1.11.1 Business overview
16.1.11.2 Products offered
16.1.12 YOUNG INNOVATIONS, INC.
16.1.12.1 Business overview
16.1.12.2 Products offered
16.1.12.3 Recent developments
16.1.12.3.1 Deals
16.1.13 ASSUT EUROPE
16.1.13.1 Business overview
16.1.13.2 Products offered
16.1.14 KATSAN KATGUT SANAYI VE TIC. A.S.
16.1.14.1 Business overview
16.1.14.2 Products offered
16.1.14.3 Recent developments
16.1.14.3.1 Other developments
16.1.15 DOGSAN TIBBI MALZEME SANAYI A.S.
16.1.15.1 Business overview
16.1.15.2 Products offered
16.1.15.3 Recent developments
16.1.15.3.1 Other developments
16.2 OTHER PLAYERS
16.2.1 HYGITECH
16.2.2 ZIMVIE INC.
16.2.3 MEDIPAC SA
16.2.4 LUX SUTURES
16.2.5 BENTLEY HEALTHCARE PVT. LTD.
16.2.6 BOZ MEDICAL
16.2.7 DSI LTD.
16.2.8 GDT DENTAL IMPLANTS
16.2.9 GOLNIT
16.2.10 QUBIX MEDICARE PRIVATE LIMITED
17 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
17.1 RESEARCH DATA
17.1.1 SECONDARY DATA
17.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources
17.1.2 PRIMARY DATA
17.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources
17.1.2.2 Key industry insights
17.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
17.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH
17.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH
17.2.3 BASE NUMBER ESTIMATION
17.2.3.1 Supply-side Analysis (Revenue Share Analysis)
17.2.3.2 Company presentations & primary interviews
17.3 MARKET FORECAST APPROACH
17.4 MARKET SEGMENT ASSESSMENT (BY TYPE, MATERIAL, FILAMENT TYPE, APPLICATION, AND END USER)
17.5 GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ASSESSMENT (BY REGION AND COUNTRY)
17.6 DATA TRIANGULATION
17.7 MARKET SHARE ESTIMATION
17.8 STUDY ASSUMPTIONS
17.9 FACTOR ANALYSIS
17.10 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS
17.10.1 SCOPE-RELATED LIMITATIONS
17.10.2 METHODOLOGY-RELATED LIMITATIONS
17.11 RISK ASSESSMENT
18 APPENDIX
18.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE
18.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL
18.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
18.4 RELATED REPORTS
18.5 AUTHOR DETAILS
LIST OF TABLES [303]
LIST OF FIGURES [48]
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