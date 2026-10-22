Maestra.Io Passes $5M ARR As Its Forward Deployed Marketers Build For DTC Brands Faster With AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maestra closed Q3 2026 at $5.4M in ARR. Behind the number are its Forward Deployed Marketers, who now work through brands' marketing backlogs even faster with AI assistants.

Boston, MA, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maestra closed Q3 2026 past the $5 million milestone, with annual recurring revenue up 82% year over year. The growth comes from clearing brands' marketing backlogs, full of personalization ideas no one has the bandwidth to build. Maestra gives each brand a Forward Deployed Marketer who builds that backlog out, item by item. This quarter, the way they build changed:

“Brands have always chosen Maestra for how much our Forward Deployed Marketers get done. Now they deliver even faster, building campaigns, segments, and complex flows through AI assistants,” said Ivan Borovikov, Co-Founder at Maestra .“Across martech, the same technology is often used to put more accounts on each manager. We kept each marketer at about 15 brands, so the time saved turns into more launches and more revenue for each.”

Among the brands that chose the Maestra model in Q3 are AeroPress, Dyninno, and Dominique Cosmetics, arriving from Klaviyo, Attentive, Yespo, and other platforms.

Customer results: Q3 case studies show the payoff of ongoing optimization with a Forward Deployed Marketer:



Urban Armor Gear grew revenue from its biggest annual sale 27.4% year over year with a campaign the Maestra team optimized. "It turned email and SMS into our main promotional channels for the entire event" – Nick Salisbury, E-commerce Director

Nat'v Basics lifted welcome pop-up conversion 24% without a deeper discount, after its Forward Deployed Marketer tested a clearer offer. "What's different with Maestra is someone whose job is helping us optimize" – Sandy Ronalds, Founder and Director

I Love Linen 's one-day Double Points promo, suggested by its marketer, became the month's best sales day, 31% above baseline. "Great result for the effort it took, and the payoff keeps coming in" – Tyla Johnson, Digital Marketing Manager JOLYN put loyalty on its site and in emails. Members who use points bring 28% more profit than those who don't. "Maestra adapts the platform to what's unique about our business" – Jennifer Fenton, Sr. Director of Marketing

Product milestones: Maestra's MCP now covers segments, flows, and campaigns, so Forward Deployed Marketers and customer teams can build them from an AI assistant like ChatGPT or Claude. A new single editor handles onsite and mobile personalization, and most Shopify Markets integrations are live for international brands.

Community and recognition: Maestra's DTC Coffee Hour had its biggest session yet in September, with speakers from AeroPress, Urban Armor Gear, Selkirk Sport, and Svaha USA. Among Maestra's G2 Fall 2026 badges, the team is proudest of Momentum Leader and Best Support Mid-Market in Marketing Automation, earned on reviews of its Forward Deployed Marketers.

About Maestra

Maestra.io is a new business model in the market: one platform for all ecommerce marketing – CDP, email, SMS, onsite, and loyalty – combined with a Forward Deployed Marketer who gets your marketing backlog done – weekly calls, shared Slack, QBRs, strategy, and hands-on help.

Maestra is trusted by AeroPress, Urban Armor Gear, Nations Photo Lab, Lucy & Yak, Sena, and Bokksu. The company offers an alternative to Klaviyo, Attentive, Yotpo, Nosto, Rebuy, Bloomreach, Braze, Listrak, Iterable, and Dynamic Yield.

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for Maestra +1 (410) 658-8246...