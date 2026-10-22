Global Peptide Synthesis Market Forecast To 2031: Size, Share, Trends, And Growth GLP-1 Boom Lifts Demand For Peptide Synthesis
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|666
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$0.98 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$1.54 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 STUDY SCOPE
1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION & REGIONAL SCOPE
1.3.2 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS
1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED
1.3.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED
1.4 STAKEHOLDERS
1.5 SUMMARY OF CHANGES
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS & KEY INSIGHTS
2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS IN PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET
2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS
2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST
3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
3.1 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET OVERVIEW
3.2 NORTH AMERICA: PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET, BY OFFERING
3.3 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
3.4 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET SHARE, BY APPLICATION, 2026 VS. 2031 (%)
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.2.1 DRIVERS
4.2.1.1 Surging demand for GLP-1 and other high-volume peptide therapeutics
4.2.1.2 Rising complexity of peptide modalities requiring advanced synthesis and purification
4.2.1.3 Expanding peptide drug pipelines and clinical development activity
4.2.2 RESTRAINTS
4.2.2.1 High material consumption and waste generation in large-scale solid-phase peptide synthesis
4.2.2.2 High cost and supply sensitivity of GMP-grade synthesis inputs
4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES
4.2.3.1 Rapid expansion of global GMP peptide manufacturing capacity
4.2.3.2 Shift toward continuous-flow, hybrid, and solvent-efficient peptide synthesis technologies
4.2.4 CHALLENGES
4.2.4.1 Maintaining yield, purity, and batch consistency for complex peptides at scale
4.3 UNMET NEEDS & WHITE SPACES
4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS & CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS
5 INDUSTRY TRENDS
5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
5.1.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
5.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
5.2 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK
5.2.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2.2 GDP TRENDS & FORECAST
5.2.3 TRENDS IN GLOBAL PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET
5.3 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.4 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS
5.5 PRICING ANALYSIS
5.5.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF KEY PLAYERS, BY PRODUCT
5.5.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF PRODUCTS, BY REGION
5.6 TRADE ANALYSIS
5.6.1 IMPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 902720)
5.6.2 EXPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 902720)
5.6.3 IMPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 841933)
5.6.4 EXPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 841933)
5.7 KEY CONFERENCES & EVENTS, 2026-2027
5.8 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS' BUSINESSES
5.9 INVESTMENT & FUNDING ACTIVITY
5.10 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFFS ON PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET
5.10.1 INTRODUCTION
5.10.2 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS
5.10.3 IMPACT ON COUNTRY/REGION
5.10.3.1 North America
5.10.3.2 Europe
5.10.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.10.4 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES
5.10.4.1 Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies
5.10.4.2 CROs & CDMOs
5.10.4.3 Academic & research institutes, diagnostic labs, and other end users
6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, AND INNOVATIONS
6.1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
6.1.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.1.1 Solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS)
6.1.1.2 Liquid-phase peptide synthesis (LPPS)
6.1.1.3 Enzymatic peptide synthesis
6.1.1.4 Recombinant peptide synthesis
6.1.1.5 Continuous-flow peptide synthesis
6.1.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.2.1 Analytical characterization & quality-control technologies
6.1.2.2 Purification & downstream processing technologies
6.1.2.3 Peptide ligation technologies
6.1.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.3.1 Protein design & engineering
6.1.3.2 Synthetic biology/genetic-code engineering
6.2 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP
6.3 PATENT ANALYSIS
6.3.1 TOP APPLICANTS/OWNERS (COMPANIES) FOR PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS PATENTS
6.4 FUTURE APPLICATIONS
6.5 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET
6.5.1 BEST PRACTICES IN PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS WORKFLOW
6.5.2 CASE STUDIES OF AI IMPLEMENTATION IN PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET
6.5.3 INTERCONNECTED ADJACENT ECOSYSTEMS & IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS
6.5.4 CLIENTS' READINESS TO ADOPT GENERATIVE AI IN PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET
7 SUSTAINABILITY & REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS & COMPLIANCE
7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
7.1.2 REGULATORY FRAMEWORK
7.1.3 INDUSTRY STANDARDS
7.2 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
7.3 SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT & REGULATORY POLICY INITIATIVES
7.4 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, AND ECO-STANDARDS
8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR
8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS
8.2 BUYER STAKEHOLDERS & BUYING EVALUATION CRITERIA
8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS
8.2.2 KEY BUYING CRITERIA, BY END USER
8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES
8.4 UNMET NEEDS FROM END USERS
8.5 MARKET PROFITABILITY
9 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET, BY OFFERING
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.2 PRODUCTS
9.2.1 IN-HOUSE WORKFLOW CONTROL AND RECURRING PEPTIDE-SPECIFIC DEMAND TO DRIVE MARKET GROWTH
9.3 SERVICES
9.3.1 GROWING OUTSOURCING OF COMPLEX AND VARIABLE-VOLUME PEPTIDE PROJECTS TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
10 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS PRODUCTS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
10.1 INTRODUCTION
10.2 REAGENTS & CONSUMABLES
10.2.1 REAGENTS
10.2.1.1 Amino acid building blocks
10.2.1.1.1 Expanding use of protected and non-natural residues to drive demand for amino acid building blocks
10.2.1.2 Resins
10.2.1.2.1 Broader linker chemistry and high-throughput SPPS formats to support steady resin demand
10.2.1.3 Coupling reagents
10.2.1.3.1 Need for faster activation and lower side-reaction risk to sustain demand for advanced coupling chemistry
10.2.1.4 Peptide modification reagents
10.2.1.4.1 Half-life extension, targeting, and conjugation strategies to make modification reagents fastest-growing reagent category
10.2.1.5 Labeling reagents
10.2.1.5.1 Rising use of labeled peptides in imaging, diagnostics, binding studies, and assay development to expand demand
10.2.1.6 Protection & deprotection reagents
10.2.1.6.1 Orthogonal protecting strategies and pressure to reduce hazardous chemistry to shape product selection
10.2.1.7 Cleavage reagents
10.2.1.7.1 Continued SPPS use and demand for cleaner cleavage profiles to support recurring cleavage-chemistry purchases
10.2.1.8 Other reagents
10.2.2 CONSUMABLES
10.2.2.1 Higher synthesis throughput and purification workload to support steady recurring consumables demand
10.3 INSTRUMENTS
10.3.1 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIZERS
10.3.1.1 Peptide synthesizers, by type
10.3.1.1.1 Automated peptide synthesizers
10.3.1.1.2 Manual peptide synthesizers
10.3.1.2 Peptide synthesizers, by technology
10.3.1.2.1 Conventional-batch peptide synthesizers
10.3.1.2.2 Microwave-assisted peptide synthesizers
10.3.1.2.3 Hybrid peptide synthesizers
10.3.1.2.4 Other peptide synthesizers
10.3.2 PURIFICATION SYSTEMS
10.3.2.1 Higher crude-peptide complexity and throughput bottlenecks to increase demand for scalable purification platforms
10.3.3 ANALYTICAL & QUALITY CONTROL INSTRUMENTS
10.3.3.1 Impurity profiling, identity confirmation, and tighter peptide quality requirements to sustain analytical platform investment
10.3.4 LYOPHILIZATION EQUIPMENT
10.3.4.1 Need for stable dry peptide formats and scale-appropriate freeze-drying capacity to support demand
10.3.5 OTHER INSTRUMENTS
11 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS PRODUCTS MARKET, BY TECHNIQUE
11.1 INTRODUCTION
11.2 CHEMICAL SYNTHESIS
11.2.1 SOLID-PHASE PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS (SPPS)
11.2.1.1 Automation, rapid iterative chemistry, and commercial-scale familiarity to sustain SPPS as largest chemical synthesis method
11.2.2 LIQUID-PHASE PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS (LPPS)
11.2.2.1 Solvent-efficiency improvements and large-scale economics to make LPPS fastest-growing chemical synthesis method
11.2.3 OTHER CHEMICAL METHODS
11.3 BIOLOGICAL SYNTHESIS
11.3.1 RECOMBINANT PEPTIDE PRODUCTION
11.3.1.1 Scalable microbial expression and established biologics infrastructure to keep recombinant production dominant within biological synthesis
11.3.2 ENZYMATIC PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS
11.3.2.1 High selectivity and lower-solvent ligation to position enzymatic synthesis as fastest-growing biological method
12 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS PRODUCTS MARKET, BY END USER
12.1 INTRODUCTION
12.2 PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANIES
12.2.1 EXPANDING PEPTIDE PIPELINES AND IN-HOUSE MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES TO DRIVE MARKET GROWTH
12.3 CROS & CDMOS
12.3.1 RAPID OUTSOURCING AND CAPACITY EXPANSION TO MAKE CROS & CDMOS FASTEST-GROWING PRODUCT END-USER CATEGORY
12.4 ACADEMIC & RESEARCH INSTITUTES
12.4.1 DISCOVERY-LED PEPTIDE LIBRARIES AND GREATER ACCESS TO AUTOMATED BENCHTOP SYSTEMS TO SUSTAIN RESEARCH INSTITUTE DEMAND
12.5 MEDICAL DEVICE COMPANIES
12.5.1 PEPTIDE-FUNCTIONALIZED BIOSENSORS AND SURFACE-ENGINEERED DEVICES TO BROADEN SPECIALIZED DEMAND FOR MODIFIED SYNTHESIS PRODUCTS
12.6 CLINICAL & DIAGNOSTIC LABORATORIES
12.6.1 HIGHER ASSAY SPECIFICITY AND STANDARDIZED PEPTIDE REAGENTS TO SUPPORT ADOPTION IN CLINICAL AND DIAGNOSTIC LABORATORIES
13 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS SERVICES MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE
13.1 INTRODUCTION
13.2 CUSTOM PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS SERVICES
13.2.1 FLEXIBLE SEQUENCE, PURITY, AND QUANTITY REQUIREMENTS TO KEEP CUSTOM PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS SERVICES LARGEST SERVICE CATEGORY
13.3 PEPTIDE ENGINEERING & MODIFICATION SERVICES
13.3.1 GROWING NEED FOR HALF-LIFE EXTENSION, TARGETING, AND CONJUGATION TO MAKE ENGINEERING & MODIFICATION SERVICES FASTEST-GROWING CATEGORY
13.4 PEPTIDE PURIFICATION SERVICES
13.4.1 MORE DIFFICULT PEPTIDE SEQUENCES AND TIGHTER PURITY SPECIFICATIONS TO SUSTAIN DEMAND FOR OUTSOURCED PURIFICATION
13.5 PEPTIDE ANALYTICAL & CHARACTERIZATION SERVICES
13.5.1 RISING MOLECULAR COMPLEXITY AND QUALITY EXPECTATIONS TO EXPAND PEPTIDE ANALYTICAL & CHARACTERIZATION OUTSOURCING
13.6 PEPTIDE LIBRARY PREPARATION/SYNTHESIS SERVICES
13.6.1 HIGH-THROUGHPUT SCREENING AND IMMUNE-MONITORING WORKFLOWS TO INCREASE ADOPTION OF PEPTIDE LIBRARY SERVICES
14 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS SERVICES MARKET, BY END USER
14.1 INTRODUCTION
14.2 PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANIES
14.2.1 BROAD OUTSOURCING ACROSS DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT TO BOOST MARKET GROWTH
14.3 CROS & CDMOS
14.3.1 EXTERNAL CAPACITY, SPECIALIZED CHEMISTRY, AND NETWORK FLEXIBILITY TO MAKE CROS & CDMOS FASTEST-GROWING SERVICE END-USER CATEGORY
14.4 ACADEMIC & RESEARCH INSTITUTES
14.4.1 FLEXIBLE PROJECT-SCALE OUTSOURCING AND SPECIALIZED PEPTIDE FORMATS TO SUSTAIN DEMAND FROM ACADEMIC & RESEARCH INSTITUTES
14.5 MEDICAL DEVICE COMPANIES
14.5.1 PEPTIDE-FUNCTIONALIZED DEVICES AND BIOSENSORS TO INCREASE DEMAND FOR SPECIALIZED SYNTHESIS, MODIFICATION, AND CONJUGATION SERVICES
14.6 CLINICAL & DIAGNOSTIC LABORATORIES
14.6.1 ASSAY STANDARDIZATION AND CLINICAL-GRADE QUALITY REQUIREMENTS TO SUPPORT OUTSOURCED PEPTIDE SERVICES FOR DIAGNOSTIC LABORATORIES
15 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
15.1 INTRODUCTION
15.2 THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS
15.2.1 THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS, BY DISEASE INDICATION
15.2.1.1 Diabetes
15.2.1.1.1 Large established peptide classes and sustained need for high-purity analogs drive growth
15.2.1.2 Obesity
15.2.1.2.1 Late-stage dual- and triple-agonist pipelines and rapid commercial scale-up to make obesity fastest-growing therapeutic indication
15.2.1.3 Cancer
15.2.1.3.1 Targeted delivery, neoantigen programs, and radioligand development to deepen peptide-synthesis requirements in oncology
15.2.1.4 Autoimmune disease
15.2.1.4.1 Targeted oral peptides and antigen-specific immunomodulation to broaden peptide use in chronic autoimmune disorders
15.2.1.5 Other therapeutic indications
15.2.2 THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS, BY MOLECULE
15.2.2.1 Metabolic & hormonal peptides
15.2.2.1.1 High-volume incretin, insulin, and hormone-peptide demand to drive market growth
15.2.2.2 Peptide inhibitors
15.2.2.2.1 Improved oral delivery, structural constraint, and access to difficult protein interfaces to expand peptide inhibitor development
15.2.2.3 Peptide-drug conjugates (PDCs)
15.2.2.3.1 Targeted payload delivery and radioconjugate pipelines to make PDCs fastest-growing therapeutic molecule category
15.2.2.4 Peptide-based vaccines
15.2.2.4.1 Neoepitope discovery, immune monitoring, and personalized vaccine strategies to support high-diversity peptide synthesis demand
15.2.2.5 Other therapeutic modalities
15.3 RESEARCH APPLICATIONS
15.3.1 HIGH-THROUGHPUT DISCOVERY, BIOMARKER STUDIES, AND RECURRING CUSTOM-PEPTIDE USE TO SUSTAIN BROAD RESEARCH DEMAND BASE
15.4 DIAGNOSTIC APPLICATIONS
15.4.1 PEPTIDE-BASED ASSAY REAGENTS, IMAGING LIGANDS, AND COMPANION-DIAGNOSTIC DEVELOPMENT TO EXPAND SPECIALIZED DIAGNOSTIC DEMAND
16 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET, BY REGION
16.1 INTRODUCTION
16.2 NORTH AMERICA
16.2.1 US
16.2.1.1 Dense peptide pipelines and domestic capacity to sustain market growth
16.2.2 CANADA
16.2.2.1 Biopharma manufacturing investment and research demand to support steady expansion
16.3 EUROPE
16.3.1 GERMANY
16.3.1.1 Integrated peptide manufacturing and strong chemical supply chains to support demand
16.3.2 UK
16.3.2.1 Research intensity and diagnostic peptide capability to support specialized demand
16.3.3 FRANCE
16.3.3.1 Expanding SPPS capacity to strengthen commercial peptide supply base
16.3.4 ITALY
16.3.4.1 Injectable manufacturing integration to support peptide development-to-product workflows
16.3.5 SPAIN
16.3.5.1 Research and specialty-pharma activity to sustain demand for imported synthesis solutions
16.3.6 REST OF EUROPE
16.4 ASIA PACIFIC
16.4.1 CHINA
16.4.1.1 Large-scale TIDES capacity and domestic supplier depth to accelerate market expansion
16.4.2 JAPAN
16.4.2.1 Advanced drug discovery and specialty peptide innovation to sustain high-value demand
16.4.3 INDIA
16.4.3.1 Cost-efficient CRDMO expansion and new peptide capacity to accelerate market growth
16.4.4 SOUTH KOREA
16.4.4.1 Biotech investment and long-acting peptide development to expand specialized demand
16.4.5 AUSTRALIA
16.4.5.1 Research-intensive institutions and biotech pipelines to sustain high-value peptide demand
16.4.6 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
16.5 LATIN AMERICA
16.5.1 BRAZIL
16.5.1.1 Large research base and metabolic-disease focus to make Brazil core Latin American market
16.5.2 MEXICO
16.5.2.1 US-linked manufacturing and clinical research to support peptide synthesis demand
16.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
16.6 MIDDLE EAST
16.6.1 GCC COUNTRIES
16.6.1.1 Saudi Arabia
16.6.1.1.1 Localization initiatives and research funding to support rising peptide workflow adoption
16.6.1.2 UAE
16.6.1.2.1 Biotech hubs and regional distribution to strengthen access to peptide synthesis solutions
16.6.1.3 Rest of GCC Countries
16.6.2 REST OF MIDDLE EAST
16.7 AFRICA
16.7.1 RESEARCH-LED DEMAND AND IMPORT DEPENDENCE TO SHAPE MARKET
17 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
17.1 OVERVIEW
17.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGY/RIGHT TO WIN
17.2.1 OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY PLAYERS IN PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET
17.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2021-2025
17.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
17.5 COMPANY EVALUATION QUADRANT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
17.5.1 STARS
17.5.2 EMERGING LEADERS
17.5.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
17.5.4 PARTICIPANTS
17.5.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
17.5.5.1 Company footprint
17.5.5.2 Region footprint
17.5.5.3 Offering footprint
17.5.5.4 Product type footprint
17.5.5.5 Application footprint
17.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
17.6.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES
17.6.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES
17.6.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES
17.6.4 STARTING BLOCKS
17.6.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
17.6.5.1 Detailed list of key startups/SMEs
17.6.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs
17.7 COMPANY VALUATION & FINANCIAL METRICS
17.7.1 FINANCIAL METRICS
17.7.2 COMPANY VALUATION
17.8 PRODUCT/SERVICE COMPARISON
17.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
17.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES
17.9.2 DEALS
17.9.3 EXPANSIONS
18 COMPANY PROFILES
18.1 KEY PLAYERS
18.1.1 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
18.1.1.1 Business overview
18.1.1.2 Products & services offered
18.1.1.3 Recent developments
18.1.1.3.1 Product launches
18.1.1.3.2 Deals
18.1.1.3.3 Expansions
18.1.1.4 Analyst's view
18.1.1.4.1 Right to win
18.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices
18.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
18.1.2 MERCK KGAA
18.1.2.1 Business overview
18.1.2.2 Products & services offered
18.1.2.3 Recent developments
18.1.2.3.1 Deals
18.1.2.3.2 Expansions
18.1.2.4 Analyst's view
18.1.2.4.1 Right to win
18.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices
18.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
18.1.3 AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
18.1.3.1 Business overview
18.1.3.2 Products & services offered
18.1.3.3 Recent developments
18.1.3.3.1 Product launches
18.1.3.4 Analyst's view
18.1.3.4.1 Right to win
18.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices
18.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
18.1.4 GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION
18.1.4.1 Business overview
18.1.4.2 Products & services offered
18.1.4.3 Recent developments
18.1.4.3.1 Expansions
18.1.4.4 Analyst's view
18.1.4.4.1 Right to win
18.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices
18.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
18.1.5 KANEKA CORPORATION
18.1.5.1 Business overview
18.1.5.2 Products & services offered
18.1.5.3 Recent developments
18.1.5.3.1 Expansions
18.1.5.4 Analyst's view
18.1.5.4.1 Right to win
18.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices
18.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
18.1.6 SARTORIUS AG
18.1.6.1 Business overview
18.1.6.2 Products & services offered
18.1.6.3 Recent developments
18.1.6.3.1 Expansions
18.1.7 BACHEM HOLDING AG
18.1.7.1 Business overview
18.1.7.2 Products & services offered
18.1.7.3 Recent developments
18.1.7.3.1 Deals
18.1.7.3.2 Expansions
18.1.8 BIOTAGE AB
18.1.8.1 Business overview
18.1.8.2 Products & services offered
18.1.8.3 Recent developments
18.1.8.3.1 Product launches
18.1.8.3.2 Deals
18.1.9 CEM CORPORATION
18.1.9.1 Business overview
18.1.9.2 Products & services offered
18.1.9.3 Recent developments
18.1.9.3.1 Product launches
18.1.10 BIO-SYNTHESIS, INC.
18.1.10.1 Business overview
18.1.10.2 Products & services offered
18.1.11 BIOSYNTH
18.1.11.1 Business overview
18.1.11.2 Products & services offered
18.1.11.3 Recent developments
18.1.11.3.1 Deals
18.1.11.3.2 Expansions
18.1.12 CSBIO
18.1.12.1 Business overview
18.1.12.2 Products & services offered
18.1.13 GL BIOCHEM (SHANGHAI) LTD.
18.1.13.1 Business overview
18.1.13.2 Products & services offered
18.1.14 MESA LABORATORIES, INC.
18.1.14.1 Business overview
18.1.14.2 Products & services offered
18.1.14.3 Recent developments
18.1.14.3.1 Product & service launches
18.1.14.3.2 Deals
18.1.15 DANAHER CORPORATION
18.1.15.1 Business overview
18.1.15.2 Products & services offered
18.1.15.3 Recent developments
18.1.15.3.1 Product launches
18.2 OTHER PLAYERS
18.2.1 CHEM-IMPEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
18.2.2 ADVANCED CHEMTECH
18.2.3 MIMOTOPES PTY LTD.
18.2.4 IRIS BIOTECH GMBH
18.2.5 AAPPTEC, LLC
18.2.6 ENAMINE LTD.
18.2.7 INTAVIS PEPTIDE SERVICES GMBH
18.2.8 JPT PEPTIDE TECHNOLOGIES GMBH
18.2.9 INNOVAGEN AB
18.2.10 PEPTIDE PROTEIN RESEARCH LTD.
18.2.11 LIFETEIN LLC
18.2.12 CREATIVE PEPTIDES
18.2.13 GENEMED SYNTHESIS, INC.
18.2.14 CHINAPEPTIDES CO., LTD.
18.2.15 BEIJING SCILIGHT BIOTECHNOLOGY LTD. CO.
19 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
19.1 RESEARCH DATA
19.1.1 SECONDARY DATA
19.1.1.1 Key secondary sources
19.1.1.2 Key data from secondary research
19.1.2 PRIMARY DATA
19.1.2.1 Key primary participants
19.1.2.2 Breakdown of primary interviews
19.1.2.3 Key data from primary sources
19.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
19.2.1 GLOBAL PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET ESTIMATION, 2025
19.2.1.1 Approach 1: Company revenue analysis-based estimation (bottom-up)
19.2.1.2 Approach 2: Primary research
19.2.1.2.1 Key industry insights
19.2.1.3 Approach 3: MnM repository analysis
19.2.2 SEGMENTAL MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION, 2025
19.3 MARKET GROWTH RATE PROJECTIONS
19.4 DATA TRIANGULATION
19.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS
19.6 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS & RISK ASSESSMENT
20 APPENDIX
20.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE
20.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL
20.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
20.4 RELATED REPORTS
20.5 AUTHOR DETAILS
List of Tables [999]
List of Figures [51]
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