Global Peptide Synthesis Market Forecast To 2031: Size, Share, Trends, And Growth GLP-1 Boom Lifts Demand For Peptide Synthesis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global peptide synthesis market is projected to grow from $0.98 billion in 2026 to $1.54 billion by 2031, a new report finds, as GLP-1 drugs and expanding peptide pipelines drive demand for custom synthesis; Thermo Fisher, Merck KGaA, GenScript and Bachem are among 30 companies profiled. Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Peptide Synthesis Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global peptide synthesis market is projected to grow from USD 0.98 billion in 2026 to USD 1.54 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Market expansion is driven by the growing pipeline of peptide-based therapeutics, surging demand for GLP-1 and other metabolic peptides, and the increasing use of synthetic peptides in oncology, diagnostics, and life-science research. Advances in automated solid-phase peptide synthesis, high-throughput platforms, specialized modification chemistries, purification systems, and analytical technologies are strengthening peptide development and manufacturing capabilities. However, high material and solvent consumption, difficulties associated with long and complex peptide sequences, purification constraints, and demand for specialized technical expertise may limit broader adoption. Custom peptide synthesis services maintained the largest market share Custom peptide synthesis services accounted for the largest share of the peptide synthesis services market in 2025. Growth is supported by increased outsourcing of standard, high-purity, modified, long, and complex peptide projects. These services are used across drug discovery, therapeutic development, diagnostic research, antibody generation, and academic research. Demand is also rising for rapid turnaround times, customized purity levels, difficult sequences, and specialized peptide formats. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs & CDMOs, and academic & research institutes continue to rely on external providers for access to advanced capabilities and scalable peptide synthesis expertise. Other service categories assessed in the report include peptide engineering & modification, peptide purification, peptide analytical & characterization, and peptide library preparation/synthesis. Chemical synthesis led the peptide synthesis products market Chemical synthesis held the largest market share by technique in 2025, supported by the widespread use of solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) in research and therapeutic peptide production. Established Fmoc- and Boc-based chemistries, compatibility with automation, sequence flexibility, and access to synthesizers, resins, protected amino acids, and coupling reagents reinforce the segment's position. Liquid-phase synthesis, hybrid methods, and chemical ligation also support selected peptide fragments and complex sequences. The maturity of these workflows and their extensive adoption across pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology businesses, CROs, CDMOs, and academic laboratories continue to drive demand. The report also evaluates biological synthesis and its role within the evolving peptide production landscape. Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR Asia Pacific is forecast to register the highest CAGR in the peptide synthesis market from 2026 to 2031. Regional growth is attributed to expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D, increasing peptide drug development, rising outsourcing activity, and continued investment in research infrastructure. Adoption of automated peptide synthesizers, advanced purification systems, and analytical platforms is increasing across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Established regional suppliers and the expansion of global life-science operations are further strengthening peptide synthesis capacity and technical capabilities throughout Asia Pacific. Competitive landscape Leading peptide synthesis companies assessed in the report include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Biotage AB, Sartorius AG, Bachem Holding AG, CEM Corporation, Bio-Synthesis, Inc., Biosynth, CSBio, GL Biochem (Shanghai) Ltd., Mesa Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Chem-Impex International, Inc., Advanced ChemTech (ACT), Mimotopes Pty Ltd, Iris Biotech GmbH, AAPPTec, LLC, Enamine Ltd., Intavis Peptide Services, JPT Peptide Technologies GmbH, Innovagen AB, Peptide Protein Research Ltd., LifeTein LLC, Creative Peptides, Genemed Synthesis, Inc., ChinaPeptides Co., Ltd., and Beijing Scilight Biotechnology Co., Ltd. The competitive assessment examines company profiles, product and service portfolios, market shares, product launches, collaborations, partnerships, expansions, agreements, acquisitions, investments, funding activity, vendor evaluations, and financial metrics. Research coverage and market insights The report segments the peptide synthesis market by offering, product type, technique, service type, application, end user, and region. Product categories include instruments, reagents & consumables, while applications cover therapeutics, diagnostics, and research. End users include pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs & CDMOs, academic & research institutes, medical device companies, and clinical & diagnostic laboratories. Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Key growth drivers include demand for GLP-1 and other high-volume peptide therapeutics, expanding clinical pipelines, and the rising complexity of peptide modalities. Market restraints include high material consumption, waste generation, and supply sensitivity for GMP-grade inputs. Opportunities are emerging from global GMP peptide manufacturing expansion and investment in continuous-flow, hybrid, and solvent-efficient synthesis technologies. Maintaining yield, purity, and batch consistency for complex peptides at scale remains a critical industry challenge. Primary research breakdown

By respondent: Supply Side (80%) and Demand Side (20%)

By designation: Managers (45%), CXOs & Directors (30%), and Executives (25%) By region: North America (40%), Europe (25%), Asia Pacific (25%), Latin America (5%), and the Middle East & Africa (5%) The report provides market size forecasts, regional opportunity analysis, product development insights, innovation trends, competitive benchmarking, and strategic intelligence to help stakeholders evaluate growth opportunities in the global peptide synthesis market. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 666 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.98 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1.54 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 STUDY SCOPE

1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION & REGIONAL SCOPE

1.3.2 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED

1.3.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED

1.4 STAKEHOLDERS

1.5 SUMMARY OF CHANGES

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS & KEY INSIGHTS

2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS IN PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET

2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS

2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST

3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

3.1 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2 NORTH AMERICA: PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET, BY OFFERING

3.3 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET SHARE, BY APPLICATION, 2026 VS. 2031 (%)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.2.1 DRIVERS

4.2.1.1 Surging demand for GLP-1 and other high-volume peptide therapeutics

4.2.1.2 Rising complexity of peptide modalities requiring advanced synthesis and purification

4.2.1.3 Expanding peptide drug pipelines and clinical development activity

4.2.2 RESTRAINTS

4.2.2.1 High material consumption and waste generation in large-scale solid-phase peptide synthesis

4.2.2.2 High cost and supply sensitivity of GMP-grade synthesis inputs

4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES

4.2.3.1 Rapid expansion of global GMP peptide manufacturing capacity

4.2.3.2 Shift toward continuous-flow, hybrid, and solvent-efficient peptide synthesis technologies

4.2.4 CHALLENGES

4.2.4.1 Maintaining yield, purity, and batch consistency for complex peptides at scale

4.3 UNMET NEEDS & WHITE SPACES

4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS & CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS

5 INDUSTRY TRENDS

5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.1.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

5.2 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK

5.2.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2.2 GDP TRENDS & FORECAST

5.2.3 TRENDS IN GLOBAL PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET

5.3 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.4 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5.5 PRICING ANALYSIS

5.5.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF KEY PLAYERS, BY PRODUCT

5.5.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF PRODUCTS, BY REGION

5.6 TRADE ANALYSIS

5.6.1 IMPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 902720)

5.6.2 EXPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 902720)

5.6.3 IMPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 841933)

5.6.4 EXPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 841933)

5.7 KEY CONFERENCES & EVENTS, 2026-2027

5.8 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS' BUSINESSES

5.9 INVESTMENT & FUNDING ACTIVITY

5.10 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFFS ON PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET

5.10.1 INTRODUCTION

5.10.2 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.10.3 IMPACT ON COUNTRY/REGION

5.10.3.1 North America

5.10.3.2 Europe

5.10.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.10.4 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES

5.10.4.1 Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

5.10.4.2 CROs & CDMOs

5.10.4.3 Academic & research institutes, diagnostic labs, and other end users

6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, AND INNOVATIONS

6.1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

6.1.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.1.1 Solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS)

6.1.1.2 Liquid-phase peptide synthesis (LPPS)

6.1.1.3 Enzymatic peptide synthesis

6.1.1.4 Recombinant peptide synthesis

6.1.1.5 Continuous-flow peptide synthesis

6.1.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.2.1 Analytical characterization & quality-control technologies

6.1.2.2 Purification & downstream processing technologies

6.1.2.3 Peptide ligation technologies

6.1.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.3.1 Protein design & engineering

6.1.3.2 Synthetic biology/genetic-code engineering

6.2 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP

6.3 PATENT ANALYSIS

6.3.1 TOP APPLICANTS/OWNERS (COMPANIES) FOR PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS PATENTS

6.4 FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.5 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET

6.5.1 BEST PRACTICES IN PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS WORKFLOW

6.5.2 CASE STUDIES OF AI IMPLEMENTATION IN PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET

6.5.3 INTERCONNECTED ADJACENT ECOSYSTEMS & IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS

6.5.4 CLIENTS' READINESS TO ADOPT GENERATIVE AI IN PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET

7 SUSTAINABILITY & REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS & COMPLIANCE

7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

7.1.2 REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

7.1.3 INDUSTRY STANDARDS

7.2 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES

7.3 SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT & REGULATORY POLICY INITIATIVES

7.4 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, AND ECO-STANDARDS

8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR

8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS

8.2 BUYER STAKEHOLDERS & BUYING EVALUATION CRITERIA

8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS

8.2.2 KEY BUYING CRITERIA, BY END USER

8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES

8.4 UNMET NEEDS FROM END USERS

8.5 MARKET PROFITABILITY

9 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET, BY OFFERING

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 PRODUCTS

9.2.1 IN-HOUSE WORKFLOW CONTROL AND RECURRING PEPTIDE-SPECIFIC DEMAND TO DRIVE MARKET GROWTH

9.3 SERVICES

9.3.1 GROWING OUTSOURCING OF COMPLEX AND VARIABLE-VOLUME PEPTIDE PROJECTS TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH

10 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS PRODUCTS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.2 REAGENTS & CONSUMABLES

10.2.1 REAGENTS

10.2.1.1 Amino acid building blocks

10.2.1.1.1 Expanding use of protected and non-natural residues to drive demand for amino acid building blocks

10.2.1.2 Resins

10.2.1.2.1 Broader linker chemistry and high-throughput SPPS formats to support steady resin demand

10.2.1.3 Coupling reagents

10.2.1.3.1 Need for faster activation and lower side-reaction risk to sustain demand for advanced coupling chemistry

10.2.1.4 Peptide modification reagents

10.2.1.4.1 Half-life extension, targeting, and conjugation strategies to make modification reagents fastest-growing reagent category

10.2.1.5 Labeling reagents

10.2.1.5.1 Rising use of labeled peptides in imaging, diagnostics, binding studies, and assay development to expand demand

10.2.1.6 Protection & deprotection reagents

10.2.1.6.1 Orthogonal protecting strategies and pressure to reduce hazardous chemistry to shape product selection

10.2.1.7 Cleavage reagents

10.2.1.7.1 Continued SPPS use and demand for cleaner cleavage profiles to support recurring cleavage-chemistry purchases

10.2.1.8 Other reagents

10.2.2 CONSUMABLES

10.2.2.1 Higher synthesis throughput and purification workload to support steady recurring consumables demand

10.3 INSTRUMENTS

10.3.1 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIZERS

10.3.1.1 Peptide synthesizers, by type

10.3.1.1.1 Automated peptide synthesizers

10.3.1.1.2 Manual peptide synthesizers

10.3.1.2 Peptide synthesizers, by technology

10.3.1.2.1 Conventional-batch peptide synthesizers

10.3.1.2.2 Microwave-assisted peptide synthesizers

10.3.1.2.3 Hybrid peptide synthesizers

10.3.1.2.4 Other peptide synthesizers

10.3.2 PURIFICATION SYSTEMS

10.3.2.1 Higher crude-peptide complexity and throughput bottlenecks to increase demand for scalable purification platforms

10.3.3 ANALYTICAL & QUALITY CONTROL INSTRUMENTS

10.3.3.1 Impurity profiling, identity confirmation, and tighter peptide quality requirements to sustain analytical platform investment

10.3.4 LYOPHILIZATION EQUIPMENT

10.3.4.1 Need for stable dry peptide formats and scale-appropriate freeze-drying capacity to support demand

10.3.5 OTHER INSTRUMENTS

11 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS PRODUCTS MARKET, BY TECHNIQUE

11.1 INTRODUCTION

11.2 CHEMICAL SYNTHESIS

11.2.1 SOLID-PHASE PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS (SPPS)

11.2.1.1 Automation, rapid iterative chemistry, and commercial-scale familiarity to sustain SPPS as largest chemical synthesis method

11.2.2 LIQUID-PHASE PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS (LPPS)

11.2.2.1 Solvent-efficiency improvements and large-scale economics to make LPPS fastest-growing chemical synthesis method

11.2.3 OTHER CHEMICAL METHODS

11.3 BIOLOGICAL SYNTHESIS

11.3.1 RECOMBINANT PEPTIDE PRODUCTION

11.3.1.1 Scalable microbial expression and established biologics infrastructure to keep recombinant production dominant within biological synthesis

11.3.2 ENZYMATIC PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS

11.3.2.1 High selectivity and lower-solvent ligation to position enzymatic synthesis as fastest-growing biological method

12 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS PRODUCTS MARKET, BY END USER

12.1 INTRODUCTION

12.2 PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANIES

12.2.1 EXPANDING PEPTIDE PIPELINES AND IN-HOUSE MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES TO DRIVE MARKET GROWTH

12.3 CROS & CDMOS

12.3.1 RAPID OUTSOURCING AND CAPACITY EXPANSION TO MAKE CROS & CDMOS FASTEST-GROWING PRODUCT END-USER CATEGORY

12.4 ACADEMIC & RESEARCH INSTITUTES

12.4.1 DISCOVERY-LED PEPTIDE LIBRARIES AND GREATER ACCESS TO AUTOMATED BENCHTOP SYSTEMS TO SUSTAIN RESEARCH INSTITUTE DEMAND

12.5 MEDICAL DEVICE COMPANIES

12.5.1 PEPTIDE-FUNCTIONALIZED BIOSENSORS AND SURFACE-ENGINEERED DEVICES TO BROADEN SPECIALIZED DEMAND FOR MODIFIED SYNTHESIS PRODUCTS

12.6 CLINICAL & DIAGNOSTIC LABORATORIES

12.6.1 HIGHER ASSAY SPECIFICITY AND STANDARDIZED PEPTIDE REAGENTS TO SUPPORT ADOPTION IN CLINICAL AND DIAGNOSTIC LABORATORIES

13 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS SERVICES MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE

13.1 INTRODUCTION

13.2 CUSTOM PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS SERVICES

13.2.1 FLEXIBLE SEQUENCE, PURITY, AND QUANTITY REQUIREMENTS TO KEEP CUSTOM PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS SERVICES LARGEST SERVICE CATEGORY

13.3 PEPTIDE ENGINEERING & MODIFICATION SERVICES

13.3.1 GROWING NEED FOR HALF-LIFE EXTENSION, TARGETING, AND CONJUGATION TO MAKE ENGINEERING & MODIFICATION SERVICES FASTEST-GROWING CATEGORY

13.4 PEPTIDE PURIFICATION SERVICES

13.4.1 MORE DIFFICULT PEPTIDE SEQUENCES AND TIGHTER PURITY SPECIFICATIONS TO SUSTAIN DEMAND FOR OUTSOURCED PURIFICATION

13.5 PEPTIDE ANALYTICAL & CHARACTERIZATION SERVICES

13.5.1 RISING MOLECULAR COMPLEXITY AND QUALITY EXPECTATIONS TO EXPAND PEPTIDE ANALYTICAL & CHARACTERIZATION OUTSOURCING

13.6 PEPTIDE LIBRARY PREPARATION/SYNTHESIS SERVICES

13.6.1 HIGH-THROUGHPUT SCREENING AND IMMUNE-MONITORING WORKFLOWS TO INCREASE ADOPTION OF PEPTIDE LIBRARY SERVICES

14 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS SERVICES MARKET, BY END USER

14.1 INTRODUCTION

14.2 PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANIES

14.2.1 BROAD OUTSOURCING ACROSS DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT TO BOOST MARKET GROWTH

14.3 CROS & CDMOS

14.3.1 EXTERNAL CAPACITY, SPECIALIZED CHEMISTRY, AND NETWORK FLEXIBILITY TO MAKE CROS & CDMOS FASTEST-GROWING SERVICE END-USER CATEGORY

14.4 ACADEMIC & RESEARCH INSTITUTES

14.4.1 FLEXIBLE PROJECT-SCALE OUTSOURCING AND SPECIALIZED PEPTIDE FORMATS TO SUSTAIN DEMAND FROM ACADEMIC & RESEARCH INSTITUTES

14.5 MEDICAL DEVICE COMPANIES

14.5.1 PEPTIDE-FUNCTIONALIZED DEVICES AND BIOSENSORS TO INCREASE DEMAND FOR SPECIALIZED SYNTHESIS, MODIFICATION, AND CONJUGATION SERVICES

14.6 CLINICAL & DIAGNOSTIC LABORATORIES

14.6.1 ASSAY STANDARDIZATION AND CLINICAL-GRADE QUALITY REQUIREMENTS TO SUPPORT OUTSOURCED PEPTIDE SERVICES FOR DIAGNOSTIC LABORATORIES

15 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

15.1 INTRODUCTION

15.2 THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS

15.2.1 THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS, BY DISEASE INDICATION

15.2.1.1 Diabetes

15.2.1.1.1 Large established peptide classes and sustained need for high-purity analogs drive growth

15.2.1.2 Obesity

15.2.1.2.1 Late-stage dual- and triple-agonist pipelines and rapid commercial scale-up to make obesity fastest-growing therapeutic indication

15.2.1.3 Cancer

15.2.1.3.1 Targeted delivery, neoantigen programs, and radioligand development to deepen peptide-synthesis requirements in oncology

15.2.1.4 Autoimmune disease

15.2.1.4.1 Targeted oral peptides and antigen-specific immunomodulation to broaden peptide use in chronic autoimmune disorders

15.2.1.5 Other therapeutic indications

15.2.2 THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS, BY MOLECULE

15.2.2.1 Metabolic & hormonal peptides

15.2.2.1.1 High-volume incretin, insulin, and hormone-peptide demand to drive market growth

15.2.2.2 Peptide inhibitors

15.2.2.2.1 Improved oral delivery, structural constraint, and access to difficult protein interfaces to expand peptide inhibitor development

15.2.2.3 Peptide-drug conjugates (PDCs)

15.2.2.3.1 Targeted payload delivery and radioconjugate pipelines to make PDCs fastest-growing therapeutic molecule category

15.2.2.4 Peptide-based vaccines

15.2.2.4.1 Neoepitope discovery, immune monitoring, and personalized vaccine strategies to support high-diversity peptide synthesis demand

15.2.2.5 Other therapeutic modalities

15.3 RESEARCH APPLICATIONS

15.3.1 HIGH-THROUGHPUT DISCOVERY, BIOMARKER STUDIES, AND RECURRING CUSTOM-PEPTIDE USE TO SUSTAIN BROAD RESEARCH DEMAND BASE

15.4 DIAGNOSTIC APPLICATIONS

15.4.1 PEPTIDE-BASED ASSAY REAGENTS, IMAGING LIGANDS, AND COMPANION-DIAGNOSTIC DEVELOPMENT TO EXPAND SPECIALIZED DIAGNOSTIC DEMAND

16 PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET, BY REGION

16.1 INTRODUCTION

16.2 NORTH AMERICA

16.2.1 US

16.2.1.1 Dense peptide pipelines and domestic capacity to sustain market growth

16.2.2 CANADA

16.2.2.1 Biopharma manufacturing investment and research demand to support steady expansion

16.3 EUROPE

16.3.1 GERMANY

16.3.1.1 Integrated peptide manufacturing and strong chemical supply chains to support demand

16.3.2 UK

16.3.2.1 Research intensity and diagnostic peptide capability to support specialized demand

16.3.3 FRANCE

16.3.3.1 Expanding SPPS capacity to strengthen commercial peptide supply base

16.3.4 ITALY

16.3.4.1 Injectable manufacturing integration to support peptide development-to-product workflows

16.3.5 SPAIN

16.3.5.1 Research and specialty-pharma activity to sustain demand for imported synthesis solutions

16.3.6 REST OF EUROPE

16.4 ASIA PACIFIC

16.4.1 CHINA

16.4.1.1 Large-scale TIDES capacity and domestic supplier depth to accelerate market expansion

16.4.2 JAPAN

16.4.2.1 Advanced drug discovery and specialty peptide innovation to sustain high-value demand

16.4.3 INDIA

16.4.3.1 Cost-efficient CRDMO expansion and new peptide capacity to accelerate market growth

16.4.4 SOUTH KOREA

16.4.4.1 Biotech investment and long-acting peptide development to expand specialized demand

16.4.5 AUSTRALIA

16.4.5.1 Research-intensive institutions and biotech pipelines to sustain high-value peptide demand

16.4.6 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

16.5 LATIN AMERICA

16.5.1 BRAZIL

16.5.1.1 Large research base and metabolic-disease focus to make Brazil core Latin American market

16.5.2 MEXICO

16.5.2.1 US-linked manufacturing and clinical research to support peptide synthesis demand

16.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

16.6 MIDDLE EAST

16.6.1 GCC COUNTRIES

16.6.1.1 Saudi Arabia

16.6.1.1.1 Localization initiatives and research funding to support rising peptide workflow adoption

16.6.1.2 UAE

16.6.1.2.1 Biotech hubs and regional distribution to strengthen access to peptide synthesis solutions

16.6.1.3 Rest of GCC Countries

16.6.2 REST OF MIDDLE EAST

16.7 AFRICA

16.7.1 RESEARCH-LED DEMAND AND IMPORT DEPENDENCE TO SHAPE MARKET

17 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

17.1 OVERVIEW

17.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGY/RIGHT TO WIN

17.2.1 OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY PLAYERS IN PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET

17.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2021-2025

17.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

17.5 COMPANY EVALUATION QUADRANT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

17.5.1 STARS

17.5.2 EMERGING LEADERS

17.5.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

17.5.4 PARTICIPANTS

17.5.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

17.5.5.1 Company footprint

17.5.5.2 Region footprint

17.5.5.3 Offering footprint

17.5.5.4 Product type footprint

17.5.5.5 Application footprint

17.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

17.6.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES

17.6.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES

17.6.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES

17.6.4 STARTING BLOCKS

17.6.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

17.6.5.1 Detailed list of key startups/SMEs

17.6.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs

17.7 COMPANY VALUATION & FINANCIAL METRICS

17.7.1 FINANCIAL METRICS

17.7.2 COMPANY VALUATION

17.8 PRODUCT/SERVICE COMPARISON

17.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

17.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES

17.9.2 DEALS

17.9.3 EXPANSIONS

18 COMPANY PROFILES

18.1 KEY PLAYERS

18.1.1 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

18.1.1.1 Business overview

18.1.1.2 Products & services offered

18.1.1.3 Recent developments

18.1.1.3.1 Product launches

18.1.1.3.2 Deals

18.1.1.3.3 Expansions

18.1.1.4 Analyst's view

18.1.1.4.1 Right to win

18.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices

18.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

18.1.2 MERCK KGAA

18.1.2.1 Business overview

18.1.2.2 Products & services offered

18.1.2.3 Recent developments

18.1.2.3.1 Deals

18.1.2.3.2 Expansions

18.1.2.4 Analyst's view

18.1.2.4.1 Right to win

18.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices

18.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

18.1.3 AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

18.1.3.1 Business overview

18.1.3.2 Products & services offered

18.1.3.3 Recent developments

18.1.3.3.1 Product launches

18.1.3.4 Analyst's view

18.1.3.4.1 Right to win

18.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices

18.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

18.1.4 GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION

18.1.4.1 Business overview

18.1.4.2 Products & services offered

18.1.4.3 Recent developments

18.1.4.3.1 Expansions

18.1.4.4 Analyst's view

18.1.4.4.1 Right to win

18.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices

18.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

18.1.5 KANEKA CORPORATION

18.1.5.1 Business overview

18.1.5.2 Products & services offered

18.1.5.3 Recent developments

18.1.5.3.1 Expansions

18.1.5.4 Analyst's view

18.1.5.4.1 Right to win

18.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices

18.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

18.1.6 SARTORIUS AG

18.1.6.1 Business overview

18.1.6.2 Products & services offered

18.1.6.3 Recent developments

18.1.6.3.1 Expansions

18.1.7 BACHEM HOLDING AG

18.1.7.1 Business overview

18.1.7.2 Products & services offered

18.1.7.3 Recent developments

18.1.7.3.1 Deals

18.1.7.3.2 Expansions

18.1.8 BIOTAGE AB

18.1.8.1 Business overview

18.1.8.2 Products & services offered

18.1.8.3 Recent developments

18.1.8.3.1 Product launches

18.1.8.3.2 Deals

18.1.9 CEM CORPORATION

18.1.9.1 Business overview

18.1.9.2 Products & services offered

18.1.9.3 Recent developments

18.1.9.3.1 Product launches

18.1.10 BIO-SYNTHESIS, INC.

18.1.10.1 Business overview

18.1.10.2 Products & services offered

18.1.11 BIOSYNTH

18.1.11.1 Business overview

18.1.11.2 Products & services offered

18.1.11.3 Recent developments

18.1.11.3.1 Deals

18.1.11.3.2 Expansions

18.1.12 CSBIO

18.1.12.1 Business overview

18.1.12.2 Products & services offered

18.1.13 GL BIOCHEM (SHANGHAI) LTD.

18.1.13.1 Business overview

18.1.13.2 Products & services offered

18.1.14 MESA LABORATORIES, INC.

18.1.14.1 Business overview

18.1.14.2 Products & services offered

18.1.14.3 Recent developments

18.1.14.3.1 Product & service launches

18.1.14.3.2 Deals

18.1.15 DANAHER CORPORATION

18.1.15.1 Business overview

18.1.15.2 Products & services offered

18.1.15.3 Recent developments

18.1.15.3.1 Product launches

18.2 OTHER PLAYERS

18.2.1 CHEM-IMPEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

18.2.2 ADVANCED CHEMTECH

18.2.3 MIMOTOPES PTY LTD.

18.2.4 IRIS BIOTECH GMBH

18.2.5 AAPPTEC, LLC

18.2.6 ENAMINE LTD.

18.2.7 INTAVIS PEPTIDE SERVICES GMBH

18.2.8 JPT PEPTIDE TECHNOLOGIES GMBH

18.2.9 INNOVAGEN AB

18.2.10 PEPTIDE PROTEIN RESEARCH LTD.

18.2.11 LIFETEIN LLC

18.2.12 CREATIVE PEPTIDES

18.2.13 GENEMED SYNTHESIS, INC.

18.2.14 CHINAPEPTIDES CO., LTD.

18.2.15 BEIJING SCILIGHT BIOTECHNOLOGY LTD. CO.

19 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

19.1 RESEARCH DATA

19.1.1 SECONDARY DATA

19.1.1.1 Key secondary sources

19.1.1.2 Key data from secondary research

19.1.2 PRIMARY DATA

19.1.2.1 Key primary participants

19.1.2.2 Breakdown of primary interviews

19.1.2.3 Key data from primary sources

19.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

19.2.1 GLOBAL PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET ESTIMATION, 2025

19.2.1.1 Approach 1: Company revenue analysis-based estimation (bottom-up)

19.2.1.2 Approach 2: Primary research

19.2.1.2.1 Key industry insights

19.2.1.3 Approach 3: MnM repository analysis

19.2.2 SEGMENTAL MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION, 2025

19.3 MARKET GROWTH RATE PROJECTIONS

19.4 DATA TRIANGULATION

19.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS

19.6 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS & RISK ASSESSMENT

20 APPENDIX

20.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE

20.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL

20.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

20.4 RELATED REPORTS

20.5 AUTHOR DETAILS

List of Tables [999]

List of Figures [51]

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