FEM By UPSA Appoints U.S. Advisors To Advance Science-Backed, Non-Hormonal Menopause Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Menopause and pharmacy experts join FEM's mission to bring greater scientific rigor and evidence-led education to midlife women's health

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEM By UPSA, a global women's health brand focused on science-backed solutions, has appointed Steven R. Goldstein, MD, and Amanda H. Corbett, PharmD, as its inaugural U.S. Clinical & Scientific Advisors.

These appointments mark the next phase of FEM's U.S. expansion following the 2025 arrival of its scientifically prestigious midlife women's health dietary supplement portfolio. Building on decades of specialized women's health research, proprietary technology and clinical studies, Dr. Goldstein and Dr. Corbett will help inform research priorities, evaluate emerging evidence, and advance healthcare professional education.

“Trust must be earned, particularly in a category where healthcare professionals and women are navigating an enormous range of products and claims,” said Barbara Vega, Ph.D., Global Medical and New Product Development Director at Sérélys Pharma, part of UPSA Group.“FEM has an opportunity to bring greater scientific rigor, transparency and clinical dialogue. Working alongside U.S. clinicians and researchers is central to that mission.”

FEM's Inaugural U.S. Clinical & Scientific Advisors

The U.S. appointments join FEM's established international community of physicians, researchers and academics.

Dr. Steven R. Goldstein, MD, FACOG, CCD, NCMP, is a board-certified gynecologist, past president of both The North American and International Menopause Societies, and a widely recognized contributor to menopause research and care. His published work includes research on the purified pollen extract used in FEM's menopause portfolio, including as lead author of a study evaluating its effect on CYP2D6 and as co-author of a subsequent scientific review of Pure CyTonin®.

“Physicians are skeptical of supplements and should be. But as the conversation around menopause becomes more sophisticated, our evaluation of non-hormonal options needs to keep pace,” said Goldstein.“I've treated and studied menopause for decades and strongly believe the technology and science behind FEM uniquely warrants attention from our field. It's earned my trust and respect, and I look forward to advancing more clinical dialogue around it in the U.S.”

Dr. Amanda H. Corbett, PharmD, FCCP, FAIHM, is an Associate Professor at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, where her teaching and research focus on dietary supplement safety, women's health and evidence-based integrative medicine. She has published more than 120 peer-reviewed manuscripts, abstracts, reviews and book chapters in the field.

“Women's health shouldn't be framed as conventional versus complementary care; it should focus on what is evidence-based, proven safe, and most appropriate for the individual patient. I'm excited to help strengthen understanding around non-hormonal evidence and options,” said Corbett.

What is FEM?

FEM offers non-hormonal dietary supplements for perimenopause, menopause and urinary health. FEM builds on more than 25 years of specialized women's health research from Sérélys Pharma, developer of its proprietary, patented Pure CyTonin® pollen-extract technology, and the pharmaceutical heritage of French parent company UPSA.

FEM's model emphasizes European rigor, manufacturing quality, and scientific substantiation and currently serves U.S. women through three products:



FEM Meno: A non-hormonal dietary supplement formulated with proprietary Pure CyTonin® to support women experiencing menopausal symptoms.

FEM Perimeno: A non-hormonal dietary supplement combining Pure CyTonin® with saffron extract to support physical and emotional changes associated with perimenopause. FEM Urovital: A women's urinary health dietary supplement formulated to support healthy bladder function and urinary well-being.



The Science Behind FEM

At the core of FEM's menopause portfolio is Pure CyTonin®, a purified, specific cytoplasmic Swedish pollen extract produced through patented Pure CyTonin® Technology and standardized for consistency.

Unlike phytoestrogens, Pure CyTonin® does not act on estrogen receptors. Instead, research suggests its mechanism of action could influence neurotransmitter-related pathways involved in thermoregulation, sleep, and mood.

Pure CyTonin® has been evaluated in multiple clinical studies, including randomized controlled trials, across more than 1,000 women in perimenopausal, menopausal and postmenopausal populations. Studies have shown reductions in hot flashes, improvements in sleep quality, irritability, fatigue and quality of life. Pure CyTonin® has also been studied among breast cancer survivors, including in prospective research and a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating its use in women experiencing hot flashes demonstrating efficacy and safety. Separately, in vitro research led by Dr. Goldstein found negligible inhibition of CYP2D6, an enzyme involved in tamoxifen metabolism.

FEM is manufactured in Europe at an NSF Certified Facility that has passed Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) audits, supporting quality and consistency.

The company will continue building upon its international evidence base and scientific foundation through future U.S. initiatives specific to midlife women's health.

To learn more about FEM, visit Healthcare professionals interested in connecting with FEM and requesting additional resources can visit its dedicated HCP page.

About FEM By UPSA

FEM By UPSA is a women's health brand focused on non-hormonal dietary solutions for women's health, including perimenopause, menopause and urinary health. FEM combines more than 25 years of specialized women's health research from Sérélys Pharma with the pharmaceutical heritage of UPSA, a global healthcare company founded in France in 1935 and present in more than 60 countries. UPSA acquired Sérélys Pharma in 2024, bringing its science and technology into FEM's growing women's health portfolio. FEM emphasizes scientific substantiation, formulation consistency, and high-quality manufacturing to better support women's health and aging. FEM is trusted by millions of women worldwide.

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