Reco Integrates With Cyera To Prioritize AI Agent Risk Across Sensitive Data And Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Joint context helps organizations identify which agents have access to sensitive data, understand security exposures and prioritize remediation

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reco, the leader in Agent Security, today announced an integration with Cyera, the AI Security Platform, that helps enterprises identify which AI agents can reach sensitive data and prioritize remediation based on the business impact of that access.









As AI agents gain access to the same repositories, records and workflows employees use, security teams need to understand what resources an agent can touch, whether they contain sensitive data and which connected systems, applications and workflows may also be exposed. Cyera identifies where sensitive data lives, Reco maps the agents, identities, permissions and application connections around it. Together, the integration helps teams distinguish routine access from agent activity that could create meaningful business risk.

With this integration, Reco ingests Cyera's data classification labels, including business IP, financial, health and regulated records, and feeds them into the Reco Graph. Reco then uses that sensitivity context to show which agents can reach sensitive data, how that access was granted, what other systems they can connect to and whether their activity deviates from normal behavior. Security teams can use that combined context to identify high-risk agent access paths and focus remediation where the potential business impact is greatest.

Not every over-permissioned agent presents the same level of risk. An agent with broad access to low-sensitivity content may warrant a different response than one that can reach regulated records, customer data or intellectual property. The integration helps security teams make that distinction and prioritize remediation based on both access and data sensitivity.

“As agents gain access to more business systems, security teams need to know what those agents can reach and which access represents the greatest risk,” said Zoe Hillenmeyer, chief operating officer at Reco.“By combining Cyera's data sensitivity context with Reco's view of agent identities, permissions, connections and activity, customers can identify the access paths that matter most and remediate them with much greater precision.”

Reco's integration with Cyera is available now:

About Reco

Reco is the leader in Agent Security. The Reco Platform secures agents and their operating environments where applications, identities, permissions and workflows converge. It discovers an organization's entire third-party ecosystem, prioritizes real risk over alert volume and remediates with precision across every human identity, agent, app and permission across an organization. Built on the Reco Graph, new integrations are delivered in hours through the Reco Factory and pre-built agent and app intelligence is available from the Reco Library. Security leaders at Fortune 500 enterprises choose Reco to bring order to agent proliferation and the chain reactions that follow. With more than 280 app integrations, more than 1,000 detection controls and more than 1 million agents detected, Reco brings agent security, posture management and threat detection together in one place. Learn more at reco.ai.

About Cyera

Cyera is the AI Security Platform built for the age of agents - giving enterprises complete visibility and control over everything their AI touches. Protect your data. Secure AI.

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for Reco

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+1 617-877-7480

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at