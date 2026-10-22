Myriad Genetics Releases New MONSTAR-SCREEN-3 Data Demonstrating The Potential Of Ultra-Sensitive MRD Detection In Colorectal And Pancreatic Cancers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data from ongoing study supports the potential clinical utility of whole-genome sequencing-based Precise MRDTM to identify recurrence risk and detect disease earlier following surgery

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, today announces new data from the ongoing MONSTAR-SCREEN-3 study demonstrating the potential of its whole-genome sequencing (WGS)-based Precise MRDTM platform to support ultra-sensitive molecular residual disease (MRD) detection in patients with resectable colorectal and pancreatic cancers.

The findings, which will be presented as part of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, reinforce the role of highly sensitive MRD testing after curative-intent surgery in tumor types where earlier insight into recurrence risk may help inform monitoring and treatment decisions.

“These data reinforce the potential of Precise MRD to bring more sensitive, personalized monitoring to cancers where recurrence can be difficult to identify until disease burden is higher,” said Dale Muzzey, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Myriad Genetics.“By leveraging whole-genome sequencing to build individualized panels capable of detecting ctDNA at very low levels, Precise MRD may help clinicians identify recurrence risk earlier and make more informed decisions about patient management following surgery.”

New MONSTAR-SCREEN-3 Data Support Utility of Ultra-Sensitive MRD Detection Across Colorectal and Pancreatic Cancers

The MONSTAR-SCREEN-3 data highlight the performance of Myriad's WGS-based Precise MRD platform in two high-need settings: resectable colorectal cancer and resectable pancreatic cancer. The study evaluated whether personalized, ultra-sensitive MRD testing could identify patients at higher risk of recurrence following surgery and provide earlier molecular insight than conventional clinical surveillance.

In patients with resectable colorectal cancer, ctDNA detected one month after surgery was strongly associated with disease progression. ctDNA was detected prior to clinical recurrence in all observed recurrence events, with a median lead time of four months. More than half of post-surgical ctDNA-positive patients were identified at ultra-sensitive levels, i.e., below 100 parts per million.

Researchers also reported initial findings in patients with resectable pancreatic cancer, a low-shedding tumor type in which ctDNA detection has historically been challenging. Personalized panel creation was successful for all evaluable patients, with half achieving the maximum 1,000-variant panel. Patients with MRD detected one month after surgery had significantly worse recurrence-free survival than those without detectable MRD, supporting further evaluation of WGS-based MRD testing in this high-need setting.

“Together, these findings add to a growing body of evidence supporting ultra-sensitive MRD detection as a tool to improve post-surgical risk stratification and disease monitoring,” said Takayuki Yoshino, MD, PhD, National Cancer Center Hospital East and principal investigator of the MONSTAR-SCREEN-3 study.“The consistent association between post-operative ctDNA detection and patient outcomes, coupled with the ability to identify recurrence months before conventional methods, highlights the potential clinical value of ultra-sensitive MRD assessment for guiding follow-up strategies in patients with resectable cancers.”

The MONSTAR-SCREEN-3 findings will be featured in the following ESMO presentations:

Clinical Significance of Ultrasensitive ctDNA Detection for Molecular Residual Disease Assessment in Resectable Colorectal Cancer in MONSTAR-SCREEN-3

Session: Proffered Paper 1: Basic Science and Translational Research

Room: Burgos Auditorium - Hall 3

Date: Sunday, October 25, 2026

Time 2:45 -4:15pm

Molecular Residual Disease Detection for Resectable Pancreatic Cancer Using a Whole-Genome Sequencing-Based ctDNA Assay: Initial Findings from MONSTAR-SCREEN-3

Poster Number: 3138P

Date: Sunday, October 25, 2026

Time 12:00 -12:45pm

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic and precision medicine company committed to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and commercializes molecular tests that help patients and providers uncover genetic insights. Our tests assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care, support earlier detection, enable more precise treatment and contribute to lowering healthcare costs. For more information, visit .

Myriad Genetics Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential of Precise MRD to detect molecular residual disease and identify recurrence risk in resectable colorectal and pancreatic cancers, the potential clinical value of MRD testing, upcoming ESMO Congress 2026 presentations, and the future results of the MONSTAR-SCREEN-3 study and the development, regulatory status and commercialization of Precise MRD. These“forward-looking statements” are management's expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2026, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

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