Sonnen USA Achieves Significant Growth Looks Ahead To Expanding National Footprint Following Acquisition By TIVEN

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sonnen USA, a pioneer in virtual power plant (VPP) energy storage systems for residential applications, today shared an update and series of milestones following its sale from Shell to TIVEN, a family office investment group based in Malta and Germany.

TIVEN acquired 100% of sonnen's global business, including its rapidly growing American business, sonnen USA. The transaction follows a year of record growth driven by the company's strategic VPP partnerships with SOLRITE in Texas, New England, California and other emerging markets. sonnen USA has doubled sales and tripled production output year-over-year, expanding manufacturing capabilities locally in Stone Mountain, Georgia, and reducing dependency on global supply chains. sonnen estimates that it will deliver more than 180 MWh of residential energy storage in 2026 alone.

“sonnen USA remains laser-focused on bold VPP market innovation and continued success in the U.S., delivering the products and services that our partners and customers rely on,” said Blake Richetta, CEO of sonnen USA.“TIVEN is firmly committed to the long-term success of sonnen USA as a strong, market-leading company in the North American VPP energy market.”

Since 2025, sonnen has seen exceptional growth in Texas, where its partnership with SOLRITE's VPA (Virtual Power Plant Power Purchase Agreement) combines rooftop solar, a sonnen battery, intelligent energy management, and VPP participation into one complete energy solution for over 6,000 homes. In Massachusetts, sonnenCommunity allows homeowners in the National Grid or Eversource service territories to earn cash rewards and maximize the benefits of their sonnen battery plus solar system without disrupting their lifestyle. sonnen's Wattsmart VPP program in Utah has also experienced a sharp increase in 2026 sales and has earned national recognition for its innovation and long-term viability since its debut in 2021.

“The North American market for residential VPP solutions is significant, and we are pleased to enter it with sonnen, a true pioneer of the sector,” says TIVEN.“Blake and his team have built sonnen USA for this moment, enabling residents, developers, solar providers and utilities to address rising energy costs and volatility. We look forward to bolstering the company's impressive growth.”

About sonnen

Sonnen USA is a leading manufacturer of smart energy storage systems for residential applications, and a pioneer of the residential battery based virtual power plant. The sonnen VPP is nationally recognized as a blueprint for the decentralized, digitalized, decarbonized energy system of the future. sonnen has received many internationally recognized awards celebrating our technological achievement.

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