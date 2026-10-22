Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) - Global Clinical Trials Landscape And Competitive Review 2026 Pipeline Trends Signal Trial-Site And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Identify trial locations that save time and cost, uncover investment opportunities and build competitive strategies using global Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder trial insights.

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers a comprehensive review of the global Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder clinical trials landscape, providing strategic intelligence on trial activity, patient enrollment, development phases, study status, endpoints and sponsor participation. It enables pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, investors, clinical research groups and other healthcare stakeholders to evaluate current research trends and identify opportunities within the Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder therapeutics market.

Coverage includes top line clinical trial data across major regions and countries, with dedicated analysis of G7 & E7 markets. The report examines the number of trials and average enrollment levels in leading countries, helping stakeholders compare clinical research activity and assess suitable locations for future studies. Five-year enrollment trends provide additional insight into changes in patient recruitment and the geographic distribution of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder research.

The analysis segments clinical trials by region, country, phase, trial status, endpoint status and sponsor type. It also identifies prominent drugs involved in in-progress trials based on the number of ongoing studies. This structured assessment supports comparisons between active, completed and unaccomplished trials while highlighting important developments across the global clinical research environment.

Information in the report is compiled from the analyst's proprietary Pharma - Clinical trials database. Trial records are gathered from more than 80 clinical trial registries, conferences, scientific journals, news sources and other industry resources worldwide. The database is updated periodically through a dynamic process to maintain the relevance of the available clinical trial intelligence.

Report Scope



Provides a current snapshot of the global Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder clinical trials landscape.

Analyzes clinical trial activity by region, country, G7 & E7 market, development phase, trial status, endpoint status and sponsor type.

Reviews leading companies involved in Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder research and lists relevant trials by trial title, phase and status.

Identifies prominent drugs included in in-progress trials according to the number of ongoing studies.

Examines terminated, suspended and withdrawn trials, including available reasons for discontinuation.

Assesses enrollment patterns and country-level trends over the past five years. Includes relevant clinical trial news published during the past three months.

Strategic Value

The report supports informed business planning by helping organizations evaluate investment opportunities, research priorities and competitive positioning in the global Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder market. Country-level trial counts and enrollment data can assist sponsors in identifying locations with established clinical research activity, potentially improving study planning, recruitment strategies, timelines and cost management.

Comparative analysis of completed and uncompleted studies provides insight into clinical development outcomes and potential operational challenges. Reviewing terminated, suspended and withdrawn trials, together with the available reasons for their status, can help stakeholders assess development risks and refine future clinical strategies.

The report also enables global, regional and country-level assessment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder clinical trials. Its analysis of sponsors, companies, drugs, phases and study outcomes can be used to identify emerging opportunities, monitor competitor activity and support evidence-based decisions related to portfolio development, partnerships and clinical trial investment.

Availability Note

Certain sections may be removed or adjusted depending on the availability and relevance of data for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.

Key Topics Covered:



Report Guidance

The Analyst Clinical Trials Report Coverage

Clinical Trials by Region

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder to Central Nervous System Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder to Central Nervous System Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries

Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by Phase

In Progress Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by End Point Status

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type

Prominent Sponsors

Top Companies Participating in Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Therapeutics Clinical Trials

Prominent Drugs

Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots

Appendix

Abbreviations

Definitions

Research Methodology

Secondary Research

About the Analyst

Contact Us Source

List of Tables [23]

List of Figures [23]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Roche Holding AG

Pfizer Inc

Viatris Inc

Torrent Investments Ltd

The Lundbeck Foundation

Syneos Health Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

Sandoz Group AG

Byondis BV Eli Lilly and Co

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900