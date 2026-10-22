Hepatitis B (HBV) - Global Clinical Trials Landscape And Competitive Intelligence Report, 2026 Late-Stage Pipelines And Functional Cure Innovation Unlock Growth Opportunities

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Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hepatitis B - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the global Hepatitis B clinical trials landscape, providing top-level data on trial activity, patient enrollment, development phases, study status, end point status and sponsor type. It supports pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, investors, clinical research teams and other industry stakeholders seeking reliable insights into Hepatitis B drug development and clinical research trends.

Coverage includes the number of Hepatitis B clinical trials and average enrollment across leading countries and regions. The analysis examines activity within G7 & E7 countries, enabling stakeholders to compare geographic trends, evaluate research concentration and identify locations that may offer strategic advantages for future clinical studies. Five-year enrollment trends provide additional context on changes in patient participation and the progression of the global Hepatitis B clinical trial market.

The report also identifies prominent drugs in in-progress trials based on the number of ongoing studies. It reviews leading companies active in Hepatitis B clinical research and lists relevant trials by trial title, phase and status. This company-level intelligence can help users monitor competitive activity, assess development pipelines and identify potential opportunities for investment, collaboration or market entry.

Clinical trial information is sourced from the analyst's proprietary database - Pharma - Clinical trials database. The underlying data is compiled from more than 80 clinical trial registries, conferences, scientific journals, industry news sources and other publications worldwide. A dynamic update process is used to refresh the database periodically and maintain the relevance of the available clinical trial information.

Report Scope



Provides a current snapshot of the global Hepatitis B clinical trials landscape.

Analyzes clinical trials by region, country, trial phase, trial status, sponsor type and end point status.

Includes comparative coverage of Hepatitis B trials in G7 & E7 countries.

Examines trial counts and average patient enrollment in leading clinical research markets.

Reviews major companies involved in Hepatitis B clinical trials and lists their relevant studies by title, phase and status.

Identifies prominent drugs associated with in-progress clinical trials.

Details unaccomplished trials, including Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn studies, together with the reported reasons for discontinuation.

Assesses enrollment trends recorded during the past five years. Provides relevant Hepatitis B clinical trial news from the past three months.

Business Value



Supports evidence-based investment planning and the development of effective competitive strategies.

Helps organizations identify prominent locations for conducting Hepatitis B clinical trials, potentially reducing planning time and operational costs.

Highlights key opportunities within the Global Clinical Trials Market through structured analysis of current research activity.

Enables comparison of trial counts and enrollment trends by country, region and development phase.

Assists with evaluating clinical trial outcomes through analysis of completed and uncompleted studies.

Improves understanding of the competitive environment, active sponsors, leading companies and notable investigational drugs. Facilitates global, regional and country-level assessment of Hepatitis B clinical development activity.

The report is designed to strengthen decision-making across clinical development, portfolio planning, market assessment and competitive intelligence functions. By consolidating geographic, operational and sponsor-level information, it enables users to evaluate the direction of Hepatitis B research and formulate informed strategies for participation in the global therapeutics market.

Note: Certain sections may be removed or altered depending on the availability and relevance of data for Hepatitis B.

Key Topics Covered:



Report Guidance

The analyst Clinical Trials Report Coverage

Clinical Trials by Region

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Hepatitis B to Infectious Disease Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Hepatitis B to Infectious Disease Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries

Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by Phase

In Progress Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by End Point Status

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type

Prominent Sponsors

Top Companies Participating in Hepatitis B Therapeutics Clinical Trials

Prominent Drugs

Latest Clinical Trials News on Hepatitis B

Feb 23, 2026: Aligos Therapeutics Presents Positive Data On Pevifoscorvir Sodium at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI)

Feb 22, 2026: Virion Reports Broad and Sustained Anti-HBV Immunity Following a Single VRON-0200 Dose From its Phase 1b Study at CROI 2026

Feb 02, 2026: Hansoh Pharmaceutical Hengmu: A 5-Year Evidence-Based Collection Recommended by 14 Guidelines and Consensus Reports

Jan 27, 2026: Voluntary Announcement Positive Results From Phase II Trial of TQA3605 "Core Protein Allosteric Modulator" for Chronic Hepatitis B

Jan 21, 2026: Aligos Therapeutics Provides Phase 2 B-Supreme Study Progress Updates

Jan 08, 2026: GSK to file for approval of twice-yearly hep B drug on positive Phase III data

Jan 05, 2026: Voluntary Announcement on Phase I Clinical Trial of HECN30227 and Progress in the Development of Small Nucleic Acid Platform

Dec 31, 2025: Chengdu Xinzhenghe Pharma's LC-1016 Injection Receives the Clinical Trial Acceptance From NMPA

Dec 23, 2025: AusperBio concludes enrolment in Phase III AUSHINE trial

Dec 12, 2025: AusperBio Announces AHB-137 Monotherapy Achieved 30% Functional Cure Rate in HBe-negative CHB Patients on Stable Nucleos(t)ide Analogue (NA) Therapy

Dec 11, 2025: Aligos Therapeutics Presents Positive Data at HEP-DART 2025

Dec 11, 2025: Karolinska Development's Portfolio Company SVF Vaccines Presents New Preclinical Data Demonstrating Extended Effect of SVF-001 in Hepatitis B and D

Dec 07, 2025: Replicor Publishes Data From its Compassionate Access Program in HBV/HDV

Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots

Appendix

Abbreviations

Definitions

Research Methodology

Secondary Research

About the Analyst

Contact the Publisher Source

List of Tables [23]

List of Figures [24]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



GSK plc

Gilead Sciences Inc

Roche Holding AG

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Merck & Co Inc

Novartis AG

Novotech Health Holdings Pte Ltd

Johnson & Johnson Arbutus Biopharma Corp

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

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