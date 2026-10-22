Beacon Biosignals Acquires Snap Diagnostics, Paving The Way For EEG-Enabled Home Sleep Testing In Every Care Setting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition more than doubles Beacon's patient reach, creating a national channel to bring EEG-enabled home sleep testing to primary care, telehealth, psychiatry, and other specialty providers starting in 2027

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Biosignals, a leading AI-powered precision neurotechnology company, today announced that it has acquired Snap Diagnostics, a premier home sleep testing (HST) provider serving patients in all 50 states. The acquisition more than doubles Beacon's patient reach, making it one of the largest HST providers in the United States and establishing a national channel to bring EEG-enabled home sleep testing to more patients starting in 2027.

Consumer wearables and cardiopulmonary devices estimate sleep indirectly from signals like movement, heart rate, and airflow. Beacon's FDA 510(k)-cleared Waveband headband measures the brain's electrical activity (EEG) directly, capturing the sleep fragmentation behind many of the daytime symptoms and long-term risks of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Combined with AI-driven analysis from the Beacon Platform, EEG-enabled home testing gives clinicians a more complete picture of OSA and disturbed nighttime sleep without an overnight lab visit.

“Sleep happens in the brain, so measuring brain activity is essential to fully understanding sleep and its impact on health,” said Jacob Donoghue, MD, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Beacon Biosignals.“Snap gives us the national reach to bring EEG-enabled testing to nearly every clinician who sees patients at risk for sleep disorders. We believe sleep diagnostics will soon extend well beyond sleep apnea, with the potential for at-home neurophysiology to help identify early signs of neurodegenerative disease and support more personalized psychiatric care. This acquisition is a major step toward that future.”

Snap's end-to-end service lets primary care physicians, advanced practice providers, telehealth providers, and specialists such as psychiatrists, cardiologists, endocrinologists, and weight management physicians order a home sleep test without in-house sleep expertise. Snap ships the test directly to the patient, with results scored and interpreted by qualified sleep professionals in accordance with American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) guidance. As an Independent Diagnostic Testing Facility (IDTF), Snap also bills Medicare and commercial insurers directly, allowing clinicians to offer home sleep testing without managing equipment, logistics, or billing.

“Nearly one in three Americans experience sleep symptoms, yet there are only about 6,000 board-certified sleep physicians in the country,” said Donoghue.“By making sleep testing more accessible through primary care and other specialties, we can help identify more patients who need evaluation and connect them with the right care. We see sleep specialists as essential partners in this effort, helping more patients benefit from their expertise and ensuring those with complex needs receive the specialized care they deserve.”

Beacon's acquisition of Snap expands its reach in OSA diagnostics while creating a pathway to bring its neurophysiology and AI capabilities into broader clinical care. Beacon's technology supports clinical trials across neurological, psychiatric, and sleep disorders with more than half of the world's top 10 biopharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb, UCB, Harmony, and Takeda. These partners rely on clinically validated EEG and AI-derived biomarkers from the Beacon Platform, powered by a foundation model of brain activity trained on millions of hours of EEG, to evaluate the next generation of brain health therapies.

By bringing this platform into clinical care, Beacon aims to bridge drug development and patient care, applying the same underlying technology used to develop new treatments to help clinicians better diagnose and manage the patients those treatments are designed to help.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is EEG-enabled home sleep testing, and when will it be available?

A: EEG-enabled home sleep testing adds direct measurement of brain activity to the cardiopulmonary signals a standard home sleep test captures, such as airflow, respiratory effort, and oxygen saturation. Beacon plans to bring EEG-enabled home sleep testing to more patients starting in 2027.

Q: What does Beacon's acquisition of Snap Diagnostics mean for patients?

A: More patients can access clinical-grade home sleep testing. Snap's end-to-end service is available in all 50 states, expanding Beacon's reach to healthcare providers outside the sleep specialty, where patients with undiagnosed sleep disorders often first seek care.

Q: Will anything change for current Snap customers?

A: No. For the foreseeable future, Snap will remain a subsidiary of Beacon Biosignals, with no change to its name or services.

Q: Who can order a home sleep test through Snap Diagnostics?

A: In addition to sleep specialists, sleep centers, and academic medical centers, Beacon can now serve healthcare providers outside the sleep specialty, including primary care physicians, advanced practice providers, telehealth providers, and other medical specialists.

Q: Who interprets the sleep study results?

A: Snap's sleep technicians score every Snap study, and trained specialists interpret it, consistent with AASM guidance that home sleep apnea test data be interpreted by, or under the oversight of, a board-certified sleep medicine physician. Ordering clinicians receive a completed interpretation without needing in-house sleep expertise.

Q: Which patients are appropriate for home sleep testing?

A: Under AASM guidance, home sleep apnea testing is appropriate for uncomplicated adult patients whose signs and symptoms indicate an increased risk of moderate-to-severe OSA, such as excessive daytime sleepiness combined with loud snoring or witnessed breathing pauses.

Q: How is a Snap Diagnostics home sleep test billed?

A: Snap is a Medicare-registered IDTF accredited by The Joint Commission, and it bills Medicare and commercial insurers directly. Clinicians place the order, and Snap takes care of the rest, from shipping the test to the patient through scoring, interpretation, and billing.

About Beacon Biosignals

Beacon Biosignals is transforming precision medicine for the brain. Our FDA-cleared, at-home EEG and cardiopulmonary devices deliver clinical-grade sleep diagnostics in patients' natural environments. The Beacon Platform applies AI/ML to stratify patients and generate digital endpoints for interventional clinical trials. It also helps characterize and track the progression of neurodegenerative, neuropsychiatric, and primary sleep disorders. Learn more at

About Snap Diagnostics

Snap Diagnostics is a Medicare-registered Independent Diagnostic Testing Facility (IDTF) accredited by The Joint Commission. Snap provides a complete home sleep testing service, shipping tests directly to patients, with every study scored by Snap's sleep technicians and interpreted by its sleep specialists, available in all 50 states. Snap is a subsidiary of Beacon Biosignals. Learn more at snapdiagnostics.com.

Media Contact

Isabella Lazzareschi, Director of Marketing, Beacon Biosignals

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