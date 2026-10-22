Frozen Shoulder Syndrome - Global Clinical Trials Landscape And Competitive Intelligence Report, 2026 Enrollment Trends And Sponsor Activity Reveal R&D Investment Opportunities

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Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Frozen Shoulder Syndrome - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the global Frozen Shoulder Syndrome clinical trials landscape, providing top-line data on trial activity, patient enrollment, study phases, trial status, endpoint status and sponsor type. It is designed to support pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, healthcare investors, clinical research teams and other industry stakeholders seeking actionable intelligence on Frozen Shoulder Syndrome drug development.

Coverage includes clinical trial numbers and average enrollment across leading countries and regions, with dedicated analysis of G7 & E7 markets. The report also examines enrollment trends over the past five years, enabling readers to assess changes in research activity, patient recruitment and geographic participation. This global, regional and country-level perspective can help organizations identify suitable locations for future Frozen Shoulder Syndrome clinical trials while evaluating potential time and cost efficiencies.

The research reviews prominent companies involved in Frozen Shoulder Syndrome clinical development and lists relevant studies by trial title, phase and status. It also identifies prominent drugs in in-progress trials based on the number of ongoing studies. This information provides greater visibility into the competitive clinical pipeline and helps stakeholders monitor active programs, leading sponsors and potential business opportunities.

In addition, the report analyzes completed and uncompleted clinical trials. Terminated, suspended and withdrawn studies are presented with available reasons for their discontinuation. Comparing completed and uncompleted research can support informed assessments of clinical development progress, trial execution challenges and potential success rates across the Frozen Shoulder Syndrome market.

The findings are generated using the analyst's proprietary Pharma - Clinical trials database. Clinical trial information is compiled from more than 80 sources worldwide, including clinical trial registries, conferences, scientific journals and news publications. The database is updated periodically through a dynamic process to maintain the relevance of the available information. The report also includes recent news from the past three months, offering additional context on current developments affecting Frozen Shoulder Syndrome research.

Key Coverage



Snapshot of the global Frozen Shoulder Syndrome clinical trials landscape

Trial analysis by region, country, phase, status, sponsor type and endpoint status

Dedicated coverage of clinical trial activity across G7 & E7 countries

Trial counts and average patient enrollment in leading markets

Five-year enrollment trends for evaluating historical research activity

Profiles of prominent companies and their relevant clinical trials

Prominent drugs involved in ongoing Frozen Shoulder Syndrome studies

Terminated, suspended and withdrawn trials, including available reasons for unaccomplishment Recent industry and clinical trial news from the past three months

Business Benefits

The report can strengthen strategic decision-making related to clinical development, market entry and investment planning. Its analysis helps users identify high-potential clinical trial locations, understand country-level enrollment patterns and evaluate the competitive environment. It also supports comparative assessment of completed and uncompleted studies, enabling organizations to interpret trial outcomes and research risks more effectively.

By consolidating global Frozen Shoulder Syndrome clinical trial data into a structured resource, the report helps stakeholders recognize emerging opportunities, benchmark sponsor activity and develop effective competitive strategies. It can also assist with indication-level assessments across global, regional and national markets.

Note: Certain sections may be removed or altered depending on the availability and relevance of data for Frozen Shoulder Syndrome.

Key Topics Covered:



Report Guidance

The Analyst Clinical Trials Report Coverage

Clinical Trials by Region

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Frozen Shoulder Syndrome to Musculoskeletal Disorders Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Frozen Shoulder Syndrome to Musculoskeletal Disorders Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries

Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by Phase

In Progress Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by End Point Status

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type

Prominent Sponsors

Top Companies Participating in Frozen Shoulder Syndrome Therapeutics Clinical Trials

Prominent Drugs

Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots

Appendix

Abbreviations

Definitions

Research Methodology

Secondary Research

About the Analyst

Contact Us Source

List of Tables [23]

List of Figures [23]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Hunan Jiudian Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Endo International Plc

Beijing Sun-Novo Pharmaceutical Research Co Ltd

Lindmik Pharmaceutical (Suzhou) Co Ltd

Beijing Baiao Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

Beijing Foyou Pharma Co Ltd

Dompe Farmaceutici SpA

GSK plc

Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Meiji Seika Pharma Co Ltd

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

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