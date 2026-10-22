Meridian Knowledge Solutions Wins 2026 Training Magazine Network Choice Award For LMS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Customer- and industry-driven recognition highlights Meridian LMS's commitment to delivering flexible, secure, and effective enterprise learning solutions.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions, a leading provider of enterprise learning management solutions for government agencies and commercial organizations, today announced it won a 2026 Training Magazine Network Choice Award in the Learning Management Systems (LMS) category.Presented by Training Magazine, the Training Magazine Network Choice Awards are the industry's only crowd-sourced awards program recognizing leading training products and solution providers. Customers, learners, end users, and learning and development professionals vote to determine winners, making the recognition a direct reflection of the experiences and opinions of those who use and evaluate learning technologies.The 2026 awards program was the most competitive to date, with nearly 12,000 votes from about 300 providers.“Being recognized by the people who use, manage, and rely on learning technology every day makes this award especially meaningful,” said Sean Osborne, President of Meridian Knowledge Solutions.“Our customers count on Meridian LMS to support critical training initiatives, navigate complex requirements, and deliver measurable results. This recognition reflects the trust they place in our team and our continued commitment to providing the flexibility, security, and capabilities they need to succeed.”Meridian LMS helps organizations manage complex learning and compliance requirements through a flexible enterprise platform designed to support diverse audiences, streamline training administration, and provide actionable insights into learning outcomes. With configurable workflows, advanced reporting, certification management, and multiple deployment options, Meridian enables organizations to align learning programs with operational goals while maintaining control over their learning environments.The platform supports the unique needs of federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as commercial enterprises operating in highly regulated industries. Meridian's deployment options include FedRAMP-certified cloud hosting, private cloud, and on-premises environments, providing organizations with the flexibility to meet their security, compliance, and operational requirements.“This year's overall voting was our most competitive to date, with close to 12,000 votes for nearly 300 providers,” said Lorri Freifeld, Editor/Publisher of Training magazine.“The best-of-the-best were clearly identified by their high rankings based on the effectiveness of their tools, platforms, and services.”The Learning Management Systems category recognizes platforms that elevate the learner experience while supporting organizational goals, making learning more accessible, relevant, measurable, and impactful.About Meridian Knowledge SolutionsMeridian Knowledge Solutions is a leading provider of enterprise learning management solutions for government agencies and commercial organizations. Meridian LMS helps organizations deliver, manage, track, and report on training and compliance programs through a flexible, secure, and configurable platform. With 100% U.S.-based operations and multiple deployment options, including FedRAMP-certified cloud hosting, private cloud, and on-premises environments, Meridian supports the complex learning and security requirements of highly regulated organizations. Learn more at .About Training MagazineTraining magazine is a leading resource for professional development and news for training, human resources, and business management professionals across industries. Through its print and digital publications, conferences, online courses, webinars, and awards programs, Training supports the advancement of learning and development professionals worldwide. Learn more at

Nicole Bent

Meridian Knowledge Solutions

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Meridian Knowledge Solutions Wins 2026 Training Magazine Network Choice Award for LMS News Provided By Meridian Knowledge Solutions October 22, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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