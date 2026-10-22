Pharos Cloud 4.6 Tackles Print Workflows Across Healthcare, Manufacturing, And Beyond

Credit: Pharos Systems International

New capabilities simplify distributed administration, shared workstation printing, application workflows, and user self-service.

WEST HENRIETTA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pharos Systems International (“Pharos”), a leader in enterprise print management, today announced Pharos Cloud 4.6, introducing new capabilities that simplify print management across distributed teams, shared workstations, business applications, and multi-vendor environments.As enterprise environments become more distributed and interconnected, print must support more than traditional one-user, one-workstation workflows. Pharos Cloud 4.6 gives IT teams more control over printer administration, simplifies deployment and management, and supports more ways for users and applications to print.The release introduces Device Groups, allowing organizations to organize printers by location, manufacturer, department, or other criteria and delegate administration to the appropriate teams. Device APIs also connect Pharos Cloud device inventory with IT management systems, reducing manual asset management.Additionally, Pharos Cloud 4.6 expands support for shared and application-driven printing. Shared Workstation Mode supports environments such as healthcare and manufacturing where multiple employees use the same computer, while workstation-based deployment automatically provides the appropriate Direct Print queues.“Pharos's new capabilities for shared workstations and application-driven printing are significant, as they address important workflows in complex enterprise environments,” said Robert Palmer, Research Vice President with IDC's Imaging, Printing, and Document Solutions Group.Enhancements to the Document Management API and printer aliases make it easier for applications, such as ERPs and EHRs, to send documents directly to the appropriate printer using recognizable printer names instead of network addresses.“Enterprise printing has to work across increasingly diverse environments, from shared workstations to distributed IT teams and business-critical applications,” said Josh Orum, CEO of Pharos.“Pharos Cloud 4.6 gives organizations more flexibility to support those workflows while keeping print centralized, manageable, and simple for both IT and users.”Additional updates simplify deployment and improve the user experience. Print Scout Auto-Updater, available in Early Access for Windows, simplifies software updates; native Apple Silicon support removes the need for Rosetta; and Device Scout now allows administrators to choose whether to install Sentry Print.New User Portal capabilities let users manage print delegates and register proximity cards from the web, while customizable Print Scout login screens and improved passcode notifications further streamline the experience.Pharos Cloud 4.6 continues to advance Pharos' cloud-native approach to enterprise print management, helping organizations simplify PrintOps across today's diverse users, devices, applications, and workflows.About Pharos Systems InternationalPharos Systems International is leading the transformation to PrintOps, the modern, integrated, people-centric, and cloud-native approach to managing print and the infrastructure and operations behind it. Pharos enables IT teams to eliminate print servers, improve security, increase visibility, reduce costs, and simplify printing across distributed environments. Its flagship product, Pharos Cloud, is an award-winning enterprise print management software built for security, reliability, and scale. With more than 30 years of innovation, Pharos is trusted by many of the world's largest organizations to bring one of the last legacy systems into the cloud era. Learn more at pharos.

Mark Hashem

Otter PR

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Pharos Cloud 4.6 Tackles Print Workflows Across Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Beyond News Provided By Mark Hashem, Otter PR October 22, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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