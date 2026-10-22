Riseuptohiv Launches HIV Resource Site Built On 16 Years Of Lived Experience

Your life is bigger than HIV. Explore HIV education, community, and resources at riseuptohiv

Built with AI assistance, Kevin Maloney's website offers HIV education, community connection and practical resources nationwide, with Florida in focus.

- Kevin Maloney, Founder of RiseUpToHIV and a person living with HIV

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., October 22, 2026 - RiseUpToHIV LLC has launched a website bringing together HIV education, community stories and practical care resources, shaped by founder Kevin Maloney's 16 years of living with HIV. Its public Community Preview runs October 1–31, inviting people living with HIV, loved ones, care providers and community organizations to explore the site and help shape its next chapter.

Created from Maloney's home office in Tampa Bay, builds on years of sharing information and community stories through social media. Maloney self-funded the project and estimates eight months and 800 hours of development through September 2026.

“Whether you're leaving a clinic at noon after an HIV diagnosis or sitting at home with an unexpected test result at 2 a.m., you deserve somewhere to turn. I built RiseUpToHIV for that moment-and for the questions that come months or years later. My hope is that people find information they can understand, resources they can use, and a reminder that their life is still their own, with love, connection and possibilities ahead,” said Maloney.

The website's guiding message is:“Your life is bigger than HIV. You don't have to navigate it alone.”

Maloney began seeking information and support after his diagnosis in 2010. HIV publications including TheBody and POZ helped him learn, while care and support groups at Callen-Lorde Community Health Center helped him find his footing. His later experience in treatment-access advocacy, patient education and community storytelling shaped the questions he wanted the website to answer.

The site brings together articles about treatment, prevention, wellness, relationships, HIV history and everyday life. Readers can explore the science and personal meaning of Undetectable = Untransmittable (U=U), find information about medication assistance, or learn about the experiences of long-term survivors. Educational quizzes and shareable fact cards offer additional ways to learn and start conversations.

The Community and Wellness hubs connect readers with information about support groups, food assistance, mental health resources, arts and culture, and places to gather. Maloney wants those connections to reflect the fullness of life with HIV: finding care matters, but so do friendship, grief, creativity and belonging. Readers can suggest organizations, events and resources that would make the site more useful to their communities.

Voices Rising provides a moderated space for stories, check-ins, short posts, helpful links and memorials. A Community Pledge invites people of any HIV status to challenge stigma and support dignity and access to care. These spaces welcome participation without requiring someone to tell their entire story or publicly identify their HIV status.

A Florida Care Locator helps readers browse care and support listings across the state, including medical care, testing, medication assistance, housing and other services. Separate routes connect visitors with national directories. Readers should confirm services, eligibility, costs and appointment availability directly with providers.

RiseUpToHIV's focus is education, community and resources. Its nonpartisan Policy hub explains access, rights and self-advocacy and connects readers with organizations leading that work. The site complements established HIV publications and community organizations by directing readers to their reporting, resources and services. Links and listings do not imply partnerships or endorsements.

AI was a primary tool for research, drafting, organization and web development. Maloney used Perplexity, Claude and ChatGPT while choosing topics, reviewing wording and sources, and directing revisions. He retains editorial control and responsibility. The site explains that process and provides sourcing and correction policies. It does not claim independent clinical review of every page. Its information supports education and does not replace advice from a qualified healthcare professional.

During the Community Preview through 11/30/2026, visitors are encouraged to report unclear language, outdated information, missing resources and problems using the site. Organizations are invited to review pages relevant to their work. Care-related corrections receive priority; broader feedback will inform improvements planned for Spring 2027.

Visitors can explore RiseUpToHIV and participate through the Community Preview page. The About page explains Maloney's background, the build and his disclosures.

About RiseUpToHIV

RiseUpToHIV LLC is an independent project based in Tampa Bay, Florida, founded by Kevin Maloney, a person living with HIV. The website provides HIV education, community spaces and practical resources, with U.S. coverage and Florida in focus.

Media Contact

Kevin Maloney

Founder, RiseUpToHIV LLC

...

949-246-3779



Kevin Maloney

RiseUpToHIV LLC

+1 949-246-3779

...

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RiseUpToHIV Launches HIV Resource Site Built on 16 Years of Lived Experience News Provided By RiseUpToHIV LLC October 22, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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