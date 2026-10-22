Champ's Pet Kitchen Expands California Grocery Footprint With Stater Bros. Markets Launch

Champ's Pet Kitchen announces its launch of dog treats at Stater Bros. Markets in Southern California.

Communities throughout Southern California can now find Champ's Pet Kitchen dog treats at Stater Bros. Markets.

Made in the USA with clean ingredients, Champ's Pet Kitchen dog treats deliver a minimum of 26% real protein with functional ingredients to support canine health.

High-protein, functional dog treats now on shelves at 165 Stater Bros. locations across Southern California

- Mike Wickman, founder and president of Champ's Pet Kitchen

DANVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Champ's Pet Kitchen today announced its launch in Stater Bros. Markets, bringing its better-for-you dog treats to Southern California shoppers through one of the region's most established grocery retailers. The move builds on Champ's Pet Kitchen's rapid retail growth since its 2025 debut, with the brand now available in more than 1,200 grocery stores nationwide.

"We're proud to be partnering with Stater Bros., a Southern California company that shares our commitment to quality, value, and community,” said Mike Wickman, founder and president of Champ's Pet Kitchen.“Together, we're making it easier for pet parents to find healthier treats for their dogs during their regular grocery trips."

Made in the USA, every Champ's Pet Kitchen recipe contains a minimum of 26% real animal protein and less than 3% fat, with no corn, wheat, soy, or meat by-products. The soft-chew treats are formulated with targeted functional ingredients that support digestive health, joint mobility, skin and coat health, heart health, immune support, and overall wellness. Champ's Pet Kitchen is one of the first pet treat brands to feature a human-style Nutrition Facts panel across its full product line, making it easier for pet parents to understand exactly what's in every bag and make informed decisions about their dog's nutrition.

That transparency is increasingly what shoppers are looking for. 90% of pet owners say it's important to read ingredient labels before making a pet food or treat purchase, according to a recent Kerry survey of U.S. dog and cat owners, underscoring the growing expectation that pet food brands offer the same clarity people expect from their own food labels.

The Stater Bros. Markets launch adds to a growing list of Champ's grocery partners, including Safeway, Save Mart, Lucky, Ingles Markets, Lowes Foods, Raley's, Longs Drugs, Times Market, Tamura's Market, Don Quijote, Don Don Donki, Holiday Market, Sav Mor, and other regional grocery retailers across the continental United States and Hawaiʻi.

About Stater Bros. Markets

Communities throughout Southern California look to Stater Bros. Markets for Fresh. Affordable. Community First. grocery shopping every day. Stater Bros. nurtures families and their communities at nearly 170 stores and through the helping hands of 18,000 caring employees. While the Stater Bros. meat counter is legendary for its quality and variety, every store department is designed to surprise and delight today's shoppers. The company lives out its values through the charitable efforts of its non-profit, Stater Bros. Charities. Learn more at staterbros.

About Champ's Pet Kitchen

Champ's Pet Kitchen is a California-based pet nutrition company bringing better ingredients, functional health support, and nutritional transparency to the pet aisle. Launched in 2025, the Champ's product line features five soft, lean-protein treat recipes, each designed with a specific health support benefit, and a plain-language Pet Nutrition Facts panel on every product package. Champ's Pet Kitchen has expanded to more than 1,200 retail doors nationwide in less than a year. Learn more at champspetkitchen.

Valerie Carlson

Champ's Pet Kitchen

+1 206-200-3219

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Champ's Pet Kitchen Expands California Grocery Footprint with Stater Bros. Markets Launch News Provided By Champs Pet Kitchen, Inc. October 22, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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