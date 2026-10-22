Quantum Design Announces Quantum Computing Collaboration With Professor Chee Wei Wong Of UC Los Angeles

Jin Ho Kang from UCLA and Alan Zhang from Quantum Design install the QPU (Quantum Processor Unit) onto a Proteox®S Dilution Refrigerator

Landmark collaboration to promote quantum technologies in California

- Dr. Stefano Spagna

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quantum Design, Inc. (QD) is pleased to announce a landmark research collaboration with Professor Chee Wei Wong of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), focused on advancing Superconducting Qubit technologies and accelerating innovation in quantum computing.

Professor Wong is leading the development of two superconducting qubit-based quantum computers, with one system to be installed at UCLA and the other at Quantum Design's headquarters in San Diego.

The matched pair of Superconducting Qubit quantum computers will enable Professor's Wong's group to:

.Develop wiring configuration in collaboration with Quantum Design

.Enhance sample support architecture for the Wong Group's qubit chips

.Work towards 99.9% fidelity for 2-qubit operations

.Gain exposure and develop personal connections with industrial partners

“I am excited to be able to collaborate with Quantum Design for several reasons: I trust the company and its products. I have confidence in their people and technology. Physical access to the QD laboratory is key for my students to gain experience and knowledge of a production environment. I am driven to promote Quantum Technologies in California – this collaboration will supports these efforts steadily,” shared Professor Chee Wei Wong.

Quantum Design is excited to be able to collaborate with Professor Wong, a recognized leader in quantum optics, quantum sensors, and quantum communication.

QD will be providing exclusive access to the Wong group to a ProteoxS dilution refrigerator housed in the company's Applications Laboratory. The QD Application Laboratory also runs equipment demonstrations, sample testing, and even training sessions, such as the renowned Quantum Design Winter School.

“Founded in California in 1982, Quantum Design has pioneered quantum sensing and cryogenic measurement technologies, establishing a legacy of innovation that continues to define our DNA. We are honored to collaborate with Professor Chee Wei Wong, a leader in superconducting qubits-based quantum processors. This exciting partnership will advance SoCal Quantum Alliance (SQA) quantum computing ecosystem, accelerating scientific discovery, workforce development, and commercial applications. We look forward to groundbreaking achievements that will help shape the future of quantum computing in Southern California and beyond,” said Dr. Stefano Spagna, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Quantum Design.

As the undisputed leading manufacturer of cryogenic materials characterization instrumentation based in the San Diego region, Quantum Design is expanding its U.S. manufacturing capabilities to support the production of large-scale dilution refrigerators, with construction of a new manufacturing line scheduled to begin in 2027. This strategic investment directly supports the SoCal Quantum Alliance's mission to accelerate the development of a thriving quantum computing ecosystem in Southern California, fostering innovation, workforce development, and commercialization. By strengthening America's domestic quantum technology supply chain and manufacturing infrastructure, Quantum Design is committed to helping the United States win the global quantum computing race.

About Quantum Design

Quantum Design, Inc. is a leading provider of scientific instrumentation for materials characterization, low-temperature measurement, and quantum technologies. Serving academic, government, and industrial laboratories worldwide, Quantum Design delivers high-performance systems, applications expertise, and global support for scientists and engineers working across quantum technologies, physics, materials science, nanotechnology, and related fields.

Lynore Abbott

Quantum Design

+1 505-977-0040

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Quantum Design Announces Quantum Computing Collaboration with Professor Chee Wei Wong of UC Los Angeles News Provided By Quantum Design October 22, 2026, 13:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Science, Technology



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