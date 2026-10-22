Carparts To Launch Carparts Connect, An Automotive And Auto-Adjacent Ecommerce Marketplace, Powered By Mirakl

New marketplace will expand CarParts's selection offering vehicle, journey, and destination products including accessories, travel and road trip essentials

- David Meniane, CEO of CarpartsLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CarParts, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), one of the largest pure-play online automotive aftermarket retailers in the United States, today announced plans to launch a new marketplace and retail media network called CarParts Connect, powered by Mirakl, the operating system for intelligent commerce. The platform will give qualified sellers a new channel to reach CarParts's customer base, while helping customers discover a broader selection of parts, accessories, and related products.The planned marketplace represents a significant step in CarParts's long-term growth strategy. The marketplace will broaden CarParts's offering to include vehicle accessories, travel and road-trip essentials, pet and passenger products, outdoor and recreational gear and products for the destination. The marketplace is expected to launch in December 2026, with seller recruitment beginning immediately.“CarParts Connect gives our customers more of what they need for their vehicles and their time on the road, from more sellers, in one place they already trust. Mirakl brings the technology and experience to help us build it quickly and grow it the right way,” said David Meniane, CEO of CarParts.“We invite qualified sellers to join us as we build the future of automotive commerce in the United States.”CarParts serves more than 100 million unique customers annually and is seeking qualified sellers with automotive parts, accessories, and related products, such as electronics, car care supplies, and more to join the marketplace. Sellers will gain access to CarParts's established customer base and a trusted destination to grow their business.Interested sellers can learn more and apply at carparts/connect.The CarParts Connect marketplace will be powered by Mirakl's enterprise commerce suite, linking marketplace operations, catalog and product data management, retail media, seller payouts, and strategic expertise in a unified solution. This integrated approach will enable CarParts to manage and scale its marketplace more efficiently, support sellers throughout the partner lifecycle, and create new opportunities for customers, sellers, and brands across the automotive aftermarket and beyond.“CarParts has the customer reach, automotive expertise, and ambition to build one of the most important digital platforms in the U.S. automotive market. Mirakl is proud to support that vision and help bring more high-quality sellers and products to automotive customers,” said Scott Eckert, CEO of the Americas at Mirakl.About CarPartsCarParts, Inc. is a technology-led ecommerce company offering over 1.5 million quality automotive parts and accessories. Operating for over 30 years, CarParts has established itself as a premier destination for drivers seeking repair, maintenance, and upgrade solutions. With a commitment to delivering exceptional value backed by its nationwide, company-operated distribution network, fast shipping, and experienced customer service team, CarParts aims to eliminate the uncertainty and stress often associated with vehicle maintenance and repair. The company, headquartered in Long Beach, CA, operates CarParts and a portfolio of brands, including JC Whitney, Kool-Vue, Evan Fischer, Garage-Pro, and CarParts Wholesale. For more information, visit CarParts.About MiraklMirakl is the operating system for intelligent commerce. Since 2012, Mirakl has helped leading retailers and B2B organizations launch, scale, and operate digital ecosystems through enterprise marketplace and dropship technology, catalog management, retail media, seller connectivity, and payouts. Mirakl's suite enables organizations to expand product assortment, improve operational efficiency, personalize customer experiences, and drive profitable growth. Mirakl supports hundreds of leading businesses across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit .Media ContactsCarPartsSasha TrosmanVP of Marketing...

Alyssa Sullivan

ASPR for Mirakl

+1 617-899-8631

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CarParts to Launch CarParts Connect, an Automotive and Auto-Adjacent Ecommerce Marketplace, Powered by Mirakl News Provided By Mirakl October 22, 2026, 13:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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